2025 American Legion Northeast Regional

2025 Northeast Regional
At Shrewsbury, Mass. (Fitton Field)
Wednesday, August 6
Greece NY (Post 468) 5, Cumberland, Rhode Island  (Post 14) 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont (Post 58) 14, Farmington, Maine  (Post 28) 1
Bedford, New Hampshire 9, Fall River, Massachusetts (Post 464) 3
Waterford CT (Post 161) 8, Shrewsbury MA (Post 387) 5
Thursday, August 7
Cumberland RI 2, Fall River MA 1, Fall River eliminated
Shrewsbury MA, Farmington ME 0, Farmington eliminated
Greece NY 14, Bedford NH 0
St. Johnsbury VT 15, Waterford CT 7
Friday, August 8
Shrewsbury 13, Bedford NH 0, Bedford eliminated
Waterford CT 7, Cumberland RI 5, Cumberland eliminated
Greece NY 11, St. Johnsbury VT 1
Saturday, August 9
Shrewsbury MA 3, St. Johnsbury VT 2, St. Johnsbury eliminated
Waterford CT 4, Greece NY 0
Sunday, August 10
Waterford CT 9, Shrewsbury MA 4, Shrewsbury eliminated
Championship: Waterford CT vs. Greece NY, 1 p.m.

Previous results

2024 Northeast Regional
2023 Northeast Regional
2022 Northeast Regional
2021 Northeast Regional
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Northeast Regional

Northeast Regional tournament championship games
2024: Hudson, MA 15, Cumberland RI 9
2023: Ellsworth ME 4, Nashua NH 1
2022: Shrewsbury MA 4, Cumberland RI 2
2021:  Beverly MA 6, Newport RI 5
2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Shrewsbury MA 3, Lawrence MA 1
2018: Braintree MA 7, Shrewsbury MA 4
2017: Shrewsbury MA 5, Braintree MA 1
2016: Cumberland RI 5, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) CT 0
2015: Rochester NH 12, Pittsfield MA 1
2014: Milford MA 5, Pawtucket RI 4
2013: Barnstable MA 9, Woonsocket RI 2
2012: Saratoga NY 3, Essex Junction VT 0
2011: Worcester MA 3, Whitestown NY 1
2010: Auburn ME 13, Gibbsboro NJ 8
2009: Berlin CT 8, Portland ME 5
2008: Bristol CT 5, Portsmouth NE 4
2007: Branford CT 12, Edison NJ 8
2006: Milton MA 15, Cumberland RI 14 (10)
2005: Branford CT 4, South Burlington VT 1
2004: Portland ME (Nova Seafood) 10, Bristol CT 5
2003: West Deptford NJ 6, Essex VT 1
2002: Sweeney NH 9, Sandwich MA 8
2001: Milford MA 9, Warwick RI 1
2000: Hamilton NJ 8, New London CT 0
1999: Portland ME (Andrews) 4, South Attleboro MA 3 (11)
1998: State College PA 15, Quincy MA 8
1997: Bristol CT 5, Spring City PA 4
1996: Yardley PA 6, Swampscott MA 5
1995: Portland ME 3, Middletown CT 1
1994: Brooklawn NJ
1993: New Bedford MA
1992: East Hartford CT 5, Iselin NJ 1
1991: East Hartford CT 6, Nashua NH 5
1990: Rockland County NY 4, Fall River MA 3
1989: Braintree MA
1988: Kingston NY
1987: Norwood MA
1986: New London CT 11, Manchester NH 5
1985: New London CT 5, Portland ME 0
1984: Bristol CT 4, Coffey Post 3, Nashua NH 2
1983: Natick MA
1982: Manchester NH
1981: Meriden CT
1980: Warwick RI
1979: Barrington RI
1978: East Springfield MA
1977: Trumbull CT
1976: Warwick RI
1975: West Quincy MA
1974: Bristol CT 7, East Springfield MA 4
1973: West Hartford CT 2, Manchester NH 1
1972: North Haven CT
1971: Warwick RI
1970: Manchester NH 2, Middletown CT 1
1969: Naugatuck CT
1968: East Springfield MA 10, Manchester NH 5
1967: Manchester NH
1966: Manchester NH
1965: Berlin NH
1964: Manchester NH
1963: Somerville MA
1962: Somerville MA
1961: West Hartford CT 1, Manchester NH 0
1960: Pittsfield MA
NOTE: The first Northeast Region tournament was in 1960

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

