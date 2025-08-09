2025 American Legion Northeast Regional

2025 Northeast Regional
At Shrewsbury, Mass. (Fitton Field)
Wednesday, August 6
Greece NY (Post 468) 5, Cumberland, Rhode Island (Post 14) 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont (Post 58) 14, Farmington, Maine (Post 28) 1
Bedford, New Hampshire 9, Fall River, Massachusetts (Post 464) 3
Waterford CT (Post 161) 8, Shrewsbury MA (Post 387) 5
Thursday, August 7
Cumberland RI 2, Fall River MA 1, Fall River eliminated
Shrewsbury MA, Farmington ME 0, Farmington eliminated
Greece NY 14, Bedford NH 0
St. Johnsbury VT 15, Waterford CT 7
Friday, August 8
Shrewsbury 13, Bedford NH 0, Bedford eliminated
Waterford CT 7, Cumberland RI 5, Cumberland eliminated
Greece NY 11, St. Johnsbury VT 1
Saturday, August 9
Shrewsbury MA 3, St. Johnsbury VT 2, St. Johnsbury eliminated
Waterford CT 4, Greece NY 0
Sunday, August 10
Waterford CT 9, Shrewsbury MA 4, Shrewsbury eliminated
Championship: Waterford CT vs. Greece NY, 1 p.m.
Previous results
2024 Northeast Regional
2023 Northeast Regional
2022 Northeast Regional
2021 Northeast Regional
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Northeast Regional
Northeast Regional tournament championship games
2024: Hudson, MA 15, Cumberland RI 9
2023: Ellsworth ME 4, Nashua NH 1
2022: Shrewsbury MA 4, Cumberland RI 2
2021: Beverly MA 6, Newport RI 5
2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Shrewsbury MA 3, Lawrence MA 1
2018: Braintree MA 7, Shrewsbury MA 4
2017: Shrewsbury MA 5, Braintree MA 1
2016: Cumberland RI 5, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) CT 0
2015: Rochester NH 12, Pittsfield MA 1
2014: Milford MA 5, Pawtucket RI 4
2013: Barnstable MA 9, Woonsocket RI 2
2012: Saratoga NY 3, Essex Junction VT 0
2011: Worcester MA 3, Whitestown NY 1
2010: Auburn ME 13, Gibbsboro NJ 8
2009: Berlin CT 8, Portland ME 5
2008: Bristol CT 5, Portsmouth NE 4
2007: Branford CT 12, Edison NJ 8
2006: Milton MA 15, Cumberland RI 14 (10)
2005: Branford CT 4, South Burlington VT 1
2004: Portland ME (Nova Seafood) 10, Bristol CT 5
2003: West Deptford NJ 6, Essex VT 1
2002: Sweeney NH 9, Sandwich MA 8
2001: Milford MA 9, Warwick RI 1
2000: Hamilton NJ 8, New London CT 0
1999: Portland ME (Andrews) 4, South Attleboro MA 3 (11)
1998: State College PA 15, Quincy MA 8
1997: Bristol CT 5, Spring City PA 4
1996: Yardley PA 6, Swampscott MA 5
1995: Portland ME 3, Middletown CT 1
1994: Brooklawn NJ
1993: New Bedford MA
1992: East Hartford CT 5, Iselin NJ 1
1991: East Hartford CT 6, Nashua NH 5
1990: Rockland County NY 4, Fall River MA 3
1989: Braintree MA
1988: Kingston NY
1987: Norwood MA
1986: New London CT 11, Manchester NH 5
1985: New London CT 5, Portland ME 0
1984: Bristol CT 4, Coffey Post 3, Nashua NH 2
1983: Natick MA
1982: Manchester NH
1981: Meriden CT
1980: Warwick RI
1979: Barrington RI
1978: East Springfield MA
1977: Trumbull CT
1976: Warwick RI
1975: West Quincy MA
1974: Bristol CT 7, East Springfield MA 4
1973: West Hartford CT 2, Manchester NH 1
1972: North Haven CT
1971: Warwick RI
1970: Manchester NH 2, Middletown CT 1
1969: Naugatuck CT
1968: East Springfield MA 10, Manchester NH 5
1967: Manchester NH
1966: Manchester NH
1965: Berlin NH
1964: Manchester NH
1963: Somerville MA
1962: Somerville MA
1961: West Hartford CT 1, Manchester NH 0
1960: Pittsfield MA
NOTE: The first Northeast Region tournament was in 1960