Duffy helps Burlington beat Tri-Town to even up semifinal series

TORRINGTON, August 9, 2025 – This is the third consecutive season that the Burlington Hunters have advanced to the Tri-State League semifinal series.

For the first time, the Hunters secured a victory. On Saturday, pitcher Derek Duffy pitched a complete game, striking out 11 to help Burlington tie the best-of-three semifinal series at one game each with defending champion Tri-Town thanks to a 6-1 victory at Fuessenich Park.

Game three will be Sunday at noon at Community with the winner advancing to the Tri-State League championship series against the winner of the Bethlehem and Wolcott semifinal. Bethlehem evened their series with the Scrappers at 1-1 with an 11-0 decision on Saturday.

Duffy shut down Tri-Town, which is seeking a record fifth consecutive Tri-State League championship. Duffy, who grew up in Farmington and played collegiate baseball at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, threw a complete game.

He scattered nine hits and struck out 11. He didn’t walk a single batter.

“He is our guy,” Burlington manager Andrew Bunger said. “Our backs are against the wall. In my opinion, there is no better pitcher in the league. He did what he had to do. He put us on our back. We got runs and made the plays behind him.”

Duffy is no stranger to playoff baseball. He played in the Connecticut Twilight League for the past two seasons for Wolcott/Terryville, helping that squad win the league championship last summer. In 2023, he was undefeated (7-0) during the regular season with a 0.00 ERA.

When the team broke up last winter, he landed with Burlington.

“They (Tri-Town) are a good team,” Duffy said. “I’m not going to lie. But changing speeds, throwing strikes, trusting my catcher (Zack Martin) – who called a great game – trusting my defense (was the key).”

Burlington (19-5), who had lost their last five semifinal round games, got an early jump on the Trojans. Chad Lavelle led off the game with a single and scored on Josue Lopez’s one-out single down the third base line for a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Burlington took advantage of a Tri-Town error to increase their lead. Steve Caruso reached with an error and scored on Taylor Donofrio’s triple to center field. Donofrio scored on an infield ground ball out off the bat of Zack Martin for a 3-0 lead.

Duffy pitched out of some tough spots. In the first inning, Willy Yahn reached on an error and moved to second base on Cooper Johnson’s single. But Duffy got three consecutive outs, including two strikeouts to get out of the jam.

In the third inning, Duffy hit leadoff batter Matt Troy. But he picked off Troy at first base. With two outs, Yahn reached on another error and Johnson singled but Duffy got Colby Bunnell to ground out to first base to end the inning.

Tri-Town (20-4) threatened again in the fourth inning. DH Danny McCarty singled and moved to second on a single from Austin Patenaude. But Bryon Carr grounded into a double play. McCarty moved to third but Duffy got Casey McDonald to fly out to center field.

Burlington made it 6-0 in the fifth inning thanks to a single and two Tri-Town errors. The Trojans added a late run in the ninth inning off a RBI single from McDonald.

“We’ve been there multiple times,” Tri-Town manager Bobby Chatfield said of the game three, elimination game scenario. “It is a matter of playing good baseball and driving in guys when they are in scoring position. It’s pretty simple but we didn’t do it today.”

Chatfield went the distance for Tri-Town, allowing seven hits and striking out six. He walked two batters. McDonald, Austin Patenaude, Johnson and McCarty each had two hits for Tri-Town.

Donofrio and Rinkavage each had two hits for Burlington, which is shooing for their first finals appearance in team history. Tri-Town is looking for their 12th appearance in the finals.

Burlington 6, Tri-Town 1

At Torrington

Tri-Town (20-4) 000 000 001 — 1-9-3

Burlington (19-5) 120 030 00x — 6-7-2

Bobby Chatfield and Bryon Carr; Derek Duffy and Zack Martin; WP: Duffy; LP: Chatfield; 2B: Casey McDonald (T), 3B: Taylor Donofrio (B); Highlights: Duffy went the distance to earn the win, striking out 11 and scattering nine hits. He had no walks. Taylor Donofrio (B) 2-3, triple, one RBI; Zack Rinkavage (B) 2-3; Casey McDonald (T) 2-4, 1 RBI, double; Austin Patenaude (T) 2-4, Danny McCarty (T) 2-4, 1 run scored, Cooper Johnson (T) 2-4

Bethlehem 11, Wolcott 0

WOLCOTT, August 9, 2025 – Three Bethlehem pitchers limited Wolcott to three hits and struck out 10 as the Plowboys evened their best-of-three semifinal series with Wolcott with a 11-0 shutout win at BAW Complex.

Austin Brown pitched seven innings to secure the win for Bethlehem (20-4) with Carsten Donovan and Matt Sibilia each pitching an inning of scoreless relief.

Nate Cormier was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI while Ryan Ponte was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Bethlehem’s Jon Wilson had a triple, one scored and drove in three runs.

Game three is Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at Gallop Field in Bethlehem.

Bethlehem is looking for their 16th appearance in the Tri-State finals while Wolcott is looking for their first trip to the series. Bethlehem and Tri-Town have played in the last three Tri-State League finals. The record for most league championship appearances is held by Winsted with 19.

Bethlehem 11, Wolcott 0

At Wolcott

Bethlehem (20-4) 100 040 006 – 11-11-0

Wolcott (19-6) 000 000 000 — 0-3-5

Austin Brown, Carsen Donovan (8), Matt Sibilia (9) and Chase Belisle; Ben Bianchi, D Fernandes (5) and unknown; WP: Brown; LP: Bianchi; 2B: Brett Davino (B), Nate Cormier (B), Ryan Ponte (B); 3B: Jon Wilson (B); Highlights: Three Plowboy pitchers limit Wolcott to 3 hits, walked 1 and struck out 10; Nate Cormier (B) 2-3, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Jon Wilson (B) 1-4, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; Ryan Ponte (B) 2-4, RBI; Drew Rocca (W) 2-3