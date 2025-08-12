For fourth year, Tri-Town and Bethlehem to play for Tri-State title

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bethlehem Plowboys will challenge the Tri-Town Trojans for the Tri-State League championship with the best-of-3 series beginning on Friday night at Fuessenich Park in Torrington.

Both teams had to go to three games in their semifinal series with Bethlehem (21-4) winning game two and three to advance past Wolcott while Tri-Town prevailed in game three to eliminate Burlington.

Tri-Town (21-4) has won the last four league titles and is looking to become the first team to win five straight since the current version of the Tri-State League was formed in 1968.

In the last two seasons, it has taken Tri-Town three games to win the championship over Bethlehem. A year ago, the Trojans won game three by a 3-1 margin while in 2023, it was a 9-0 decision.

Game one is Friday night at 7 p.m. in Torrington with game two on Saturday at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury at 2 p.m. Game three, if necessary, is Sunday at Municipal Stadium beginning at 2 p.m.

If you’ve watched these two teams over the past few years, you recognize the names. Some have changed but some remain on the diamond for their respective teams.

The two teams split their regular season matches this summer with the Trojans racing out to a seven-run lead in June and hanging on for a 9-7 decision. On July 26, Bethlehem prevailed in 10 innings, 3-2.

The one consistent in Tri-Town’s championship run is winning the opening game of the Tri-State championship series. In the last four years, they’ve earned decisive victories of 5-0, 10-2, 5-1 and 10-1, respectively.

Will the Plowboys be able to generate enough offense?

Tri-Town’s pitching staff includes veteran pitchers Miles Scribner, Bobby Chatfield and Connor Gannon.

Scribner has more than 100 career wins in the Tri-State League, won the league’s Cy Young award as the best pitcher last season and threw a no-hitter in July against Valley Kraken. Chatfield, who also has 100 career wins in Tri-State, played at Plymouth State while Gannon finished his senior season at Western Connecticut State this spring.

The always-hustling Willy Yahn anchors the Tri-Town infield at shortstop. Colby Bunnell, Danny McCarty, Casey McDonald and the Troy twins, Matt and Tom, have been getting big hits throughout the season.

Bethlehem is looking for their first championship since 2010 when they swept Tri-Town. Since 2010, Tri-Town has advanced to the Tri-State finals 12 times and has won six championships.

Bethlehem’s pitching staff is anchored by Ty Boisvert, Kyle Banche and Austin Brown. Carsten Donovan has been pitching strong in relief in the playoffs. They’ve gotten big hits from 2023 league MVP Greg Campbell, Ryan Ponte, Isaiah Johnson, leadoff hitter Jon Wilson and catcher Jesse Swartout.

The Plowboys had 11 straight wins before a game one loss to Wolcott in the semifinals. Bethlehem has won 13 of their last 14 games.

The last team to win four straight league championships was the Torrington Rebels from 1992 to 1995. The Rebels beat Amenia twice and swept Winsted and Lakeville in 1994 and 1995, respectively.

Eleven different teams won the league championship from 2007 through 2019. There was no season in 2020 and Tri-Town began their amazing championship run in 2021 with a three-game win over the Terryville Black Sox.

The last team to lose game one and lose the series was the Waterbury Wild in 2012. They won the opener 11-1 over the Litchfield Cowboys but lost the final two games of the series, 6-4 and 5-3.

Before game one, the Tri-State League will induct Kyle Osolin (Tri-Town), Marc Beaudon (Bethlehem), Kevin Pettit (Bethlehem), Lance Stevens (Naugatuck Dogs), Ken Kerski (Tri-Town), Adam LaCapra (Wolcott Scrappers), Adam Piechowski (Winsted Whalers) and Ricky Langer (Winsted Whalers) into the league’s Hall of Fame.

2025 Tri-State League championship series

Friday, August 15

Game 1: Tri-Town (21-4) vs. Bethlehem (21-4) at Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

Game 2: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 17

Game 3: Tri-Town vs. Bethlehem at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.

Recent Tri-State League championship series

2024: Tri-Town def. Bethlehem, 2-1 (10-1, 1-2, 3-1)

2023: Tri-Town def. Bethlehem, 2-1 (5-1, 4-5, 9-0)

2022: Tri-Town def. Bethlehem, 2-0 (10-2, 4-3 in 10)

2021: Tri-Town def. Terryville Black Sox, 2-1 (5-0, 1-5, 8-5)

2020: No season, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Terryville def. Naugatuck Dogs, 2-0 (4-2, 5-1)

2018: Tri-Town def. Terryville, 2-1 (3-0, 7-10, 4-2)

2017: Naugatuck def. Tri-Town, 2-0 (13-2, 8-2)

2016: Watertown Blaze def. Naugatuck, 2-1 (4-2, 2-5, 3-1)

2015: Litchfield Cowboys def. Tri-Town, 2-1 (3-0, 2-5, 4-1)

2014: Wolcott Scrappers def. Tri-Town, 2-0 (6-0, 4-2)

2013: Tri-Town def. Naugatuck, 2-1 (2-0, 4-8, 2-1 in 12)

2012: Litchfield def. Waterbury Wild, 2-1 (1-11, 6-4, 5-3)

2011: Litchfield def. Tri-Town, 2-0 (7-2, 2-1)

2010: Bethlehem def. Tri-Town, 2-0 (5-3, 2-1)