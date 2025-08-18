Former Simsbury High football coach Joe Grace has passed away

Former Simsbury High football coach Joe Grace, 80, passed away on August 11, 2025.

Grace was a physical education teacher for 35 years in the Simsbury school system and was the head coach of the football team for 17 years from 1990 through 2006, the second-longest tenure in team history.

His teams won or shared four Central Connecticut Conference West championships from 1991 through 1994 and went to two CIAC Class L championship games in 1993 and 1994.

His teams had the longest winning streak in team history – 17 games from 1992 through 1993. His 1994 squad was the second team in team history to go undefeated in the regular season (10-0) and his 1996 team (9-1-1) scored a team record 391 points.

Grace won 102 games at Simsbury (102-71-1). Only Roland Morrison won more with a record of 109-43-2 over 19 seasons from 1958-76.

His obituary stated, “For Joe, the real victories were never found on the scoreboard; they were in the bonds he formed, the lessons he passed on, and the young lives he helped shape.”

Grace also served as an assistant coach at the University of Miami (three seasons), Trinity College (six seasons, 1980-85) and Central Connecticut State (seven seasons, 2007-13). He was also the head coach at Glastonbury High School in 1986.

In 2015, he joined the teaching staff at Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford as a math teacher. He was also an assistant coach with the Capital Prep football program.

His obituary said, “After retiring, Joe fulfilled a long-held dream of teaching in an urban school. In 2015 he joined Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford as a math teacher, where he brought the same energy, compassion, and belief in every student’s potential. He found deep joy in this new chapter, connecting with students through algebra, geometry, and genuine care.

“His commitment to equity and opportunity continued through years of involvement with the Simsbury ABC Program (A Better Chance), where he later served on the board,” his obituary stated.

“To Joe, teaching and coaching were more than professions. They were acts of service, expressions of love, and a reflection of his belief in making a difference. Sports brought him a true sense of purpose and joy. He found happiness in every game, every practice, and every young person he had the privilege to mentor. His life’s work is a testament to how one person, guided by passion and heart, can leave a lasting impact on the world.”

Born July 1, 1945, in New Haven, Connecticut, Grace was the son of the late Joseph P. Grace, Sr. and Olympia (Onofrio) Grace. A 1963 graduate of Hamden High School, Grace earned a B.S and M.S. from Southern Connecticut State University in 1967 and 1968, respectively. He played football for Owls for three seasons — 1964-66.

His obituary stated, “Joe’s legacy lives on through the countless people he inspired. He believed in hard work, the power of education, and the importance of shaping young minds. His generosity of spirit and booming laughter will be deeply missed.”

You can leave an online condolence at his obituary.

A scholarship fund is being established in Joe’s honor to support student athletes pursing careers in education. Contributions may be made to Simsbury High School care of the Joe Grace Memorial Scholarship Fund. Any checks can be sent directly to Simsbury High School at 34 Farms Village Road, Simsbury, CT 06070.