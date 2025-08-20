Hartford blanks San Antonio to advance to Jägermeister Cup semifinal

Mamadou Dieng and Marlon Hairston scored goals as the Hartford Athletic shutout San Antonio FC in the quarterfinals of the United Soccer League’s (USL) Jägermeister Cup in front of 4,789 fans at Toyota Field Wednesday night in San Antonio.

Hartford took the lead nine minutes before halftime when Michee Ngalina received possession on the left flank and whipped in a back-post cross that found Dieng for a close-range header that he tucked away calmly.

Dieng scored for the fourth time in the last five games. Hartford’s leading scorer (9 goals, 2 assists) in USL Championship games, he scored his 12th goal of the season with the Athletic and his second in the Jägermeister Cup.

San Antonio (11-8-5 overall) almost found a reply early in the second half when Nicky Hernandez had an initial effort saved by Hartford goalie Antony Siaha before Jorge Hernández fired the rebound off the crossbar.

Hartford (9-8-7 overall) doubled its lead in the 56th minute when Marlon Hairston fired home on a second effort as San Antonio was unable to clear a corner kick. It was Hairston’s first goal of the season.

Hartford finished second in Group 4 of the Jägermeister Cup with a 2-0-2 record, good enough to earn one of eight spots in the quarterfinals. The Athletic advance to the semifinals with the victory.

Hartford 2, San Antonio 0

At San Antonio

Hartford (9-8-7) 1 1 — 2

San Antonio (11-8-5) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Mamadou Dieng (H) 36, Marlon Hairston (H) 56; Shots: San Antonio 15-12; Shots on net: Hartford 6-2

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Greenville 1, Indy Eleven 1 (Greenville wins on penalty kicks, 6-5)

Rhode Island 1, Birmingham Legion 0

Sacramento Republic 0, Loudoun United 0 (Sacramento wins on penalty kicks, 4-2)