Navigators blank Collinsville to win Connecticut North 25 and up title

CANTON, August 17, 2025 – Southington pitcher Mark Creamer limited Collinsville to just four this and struck out three to lead the Navigators to a 4-0 win and a second straight Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League championship in the 25-and-over division Sunday at Bowdoin Field.

Collinsville (20-7) beat Cramer in game one of the best-of-3 championship series on Saturday, 5-3 with six hits and five errors by the Navigators. But Southington (17-10) won game two on Saturday, 10-1 to force a decisive game three on Sunday.

“We played better defense,” Southington skipper Shaun Wyman said. “We’ve had great defense behind our pitchers all year. In game one, we didn’t play great defense with five errors. You can’t do that.”

Southington often rotates players throughout games but after losing game one, the Navigators kept their stronger defensive players in the field.

Southington decided to give Cramer another opportunity on Sunday.

“He is our workhorse,” Wyman said. “We have two aces (him and Dan Smallacombe) Both have ERA (earned run averages) under 2.00. Dan’s is under 1.00. They’ve carried us all year.

“We went with Mark (Sunday) because he is a workhorse and we know we had guys behind if he didn’t have it,” Wyman said. “But, he had it.”

Southington grabbed the lead quickly on Collinsville starter Chester Warner. With one out, Mike Scott singled and moved to third on Matt Moran’s single to center field. Both scored on Scott Uwaniec’s two-run single to left field.

The Navigators added another run in the second inning. Charlie Reyes was hit by a pitch and moved to second when Nelson Tirado reached on a throwing error. Both men moved to second and third base on a ground ball out and Reyes scored on Anthony Munoz’s RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

A RBI single from Abe Polcano extended the lead to 4-0 in the third inning for Southington, who has won three of the last four 25-and-over championships.

Southington beat Collinsville in the final a year ago, also winning in three games. Collinsville was looking for their first league title since 2019.

Shortstop Tony Nicoletti was 2-for-3 for the River Rats with three stolen bases while Jeff Mulhall and Angel Valentin each had singles.

In game two, Iwaniec was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Southington’s 10-1 victory. The Navigators broke it open in the bottom of the sixth inning with seven runs.

Southington 4, Collinsville 0

At Canton

Southington (17-10) 211 000 0 — 4-8-1

Collinsville (20-7) 000 000 0 — 0-4-2

Mark Creamer and Scott Iwaniec; Chester Warner and Johnny Cuscovitch; WP: Creamer; LP: Warner; Highlights: Southington wins game 3 to win 25 and over division of CT North Men’s Senior Baseball for second straight year. Creamer (S) 7 IP, 4 hits allowed, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. Mike Scott (S) 2-4, 1 run scored, Anthony Munoz (S) 2-3, RBI, Scott Iwaniec (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Tom Nicoletti (C) 2-3; Warner (C) 7 IP, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks

Game 2 Saturday

Southington 10, Collinsville 1

At Canton

Collinsville (20-6) 100 000 0 — 1-3-1

Southington (16-10) 210 007 x — 10-9-2

Angel Valentin, Jake Bryant (2), J Lamonte (6), Jeff Mulhall (6) and Chester Warner; Dan Smallacombe, Mike Scott (7) and Abi Polanco; WP: Smallacombe; LP: Valentin; 2B: Ben Burnett (S), Charlie Reyes (S), Scott Iwaniec (S); HR: Iwaniec (S); Highlights: Scott Iwaniec (S) 2-4, 1 run scored, 5 RBI, Ben Burnett (S) 2-3, 1 RBI, Mike Scott (S) 1-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Matt Moran (S) 1-2, 2 runs scored, RBI

Game 1 Saturday

Collinsville 5, Southington 3

At Canton

Southington (15-10) 000 021 0 — 3-8-5

Collinsville (20-5) 000 410 x — 5-6-1

Mark Creamer and Scott Iwaniec; Jake Bryant and Johhny Custovitch; WP: Bryant; LP: Creamer; 2B: Dan Abramoske (C); 3B: Iwaniec (S); Highlights: Bryant complete game, 7 IP, 8 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk; Dan Abramoske (C) 2-3, RBI; Creamer (S) complete game, 6 IP, 6 hits allowed, one walk; RJ Ingriselli (S) 2-3, RBI, Charlie Reyes (S) 2-3, RBI

More game photos