Sun pick up a victory over Chicago

Rookie Lelia Lacan scored a team-leading 17 points with five assists while veteran Tina Charles added 15 points as the Connecticut Sun snapped a five-game losing streak with a 71-62 win over Chicago Sky Wednesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

It was the first time that Lacan has led the team in scoring this season. Charles scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half as Connecticut (6-26) won for the fifth time at home this season. Marina Mabrey scored 10 points and had five rebounds and four assists.

The Sun have lost a team-record 26 games this season. The league record for the most losses in a single season is 31 by Tulsa Shock in 2011 in a 34-game season. The WNBA is playing 44 games this season.

Connecticut had a 19-point lead with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter after a 9-2 run gave them a 51-32 lead. The Sun led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter.

Chicago (8-24) used a 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter and cut Connecticut’s lead to eight, 60-52, with 6:40 remaining in the game. Connecticut was held scoreless until Charles knocked down a three-pointer with 5:30 to play in the fourth.

Chicago cut the lead to four, 60-56, but Connecticut was able to hang on, closing the game on an 11-6 run to secure the 71-62 win.

Kamila Cardoso led Chicago with 24 points and nine rebounds. Elizabeth Williams added a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Chicago’s Angel Reese did not play due to a back injury.

Three players were ejected in the first half – Connecticut’s Bria Hartley and Chicago’s Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins. Hartley and Allen were vying for a rebound. According to game officials, Hartley and Allen were ejected for fighting and Atkins was ejected for being an escalator.

The Sun return to action on Sunday when they host the Indiana Fever at 1 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.