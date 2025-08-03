Tri-Town, Bethlehem, Burlington advance to semifinals

Three Tri-State League baseball teams advanced Sunday to the best-of-3 semifinals in the league playoffs with sweeps of their respective quarterfinal series.

Three-time defending league champion Tri-Town advanced with a 4-1 win over the Valley Ducks on Sunday to sweep their best-of-3 series. Top seed Bethlehem swept their series over Amenia, N.Y., with a dominating 15-0 win in five innings and Burlington advanced to the semifinal with 14-3 decision over Valley Kraken.

The only quarterfinal series to go three games will be between Wolcott and the Connectlcut Sliders. Wolcott won Sunday, 9-3 to tie the series at 1-1. Game three will be Monday night at 5:45 p.m. in Wolcott.

Tri-Town 2, Valley Ducks 0

Pitchers Bobby Chatfield and Connor Gannon combined to strike out 12 and limit the Ducks to just four hits in a 4-1 win over Sunday. Willie Yahn had two singles and scored twice for Tri-Town (19-3). Austin Patenaude drove in two runs.

On Saturday, Tri-Town pitcher Miles Scribner struck out nine and allowed five hits in eight innings of work in a 7-2 victory at Community Field. Danny McCarthy was 1-for-2 with one run scored and two RBI for the Trojans, who had just three hits.

Bethlehem 2, Amenia, N.Y. 0

In Amenia, Bethlehem pitchers Carsten Donovan and Matt Sibilia allowed just three hits over five innings as the Plowboys won, 14-0 in five innings at Doc Bartlett Field on Sunday to sweep the series. Ryan Ponte and Isaiah Johnson each had two hits and drove in two runs for Bethlehem (19-3).

On Saturday in Bethlehem, the Plowboys had 17 hits in a 17-4 victory. Nate Cormier was 3-for-5 for Bethlehem with a double, four runs scored and two RBI while teammate Ryan Reynolds was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Amenia’s Colby Dunlop hit two home runs for the Monarchs. Pitcher Kyle Banche struck out nine in six innings to pick up the win for Bethlehem

Burlington 2, Valley Kraken 0

Pitcher Derek Duffy pitched a seven inning complete game to help the Hunters (18-4) advance to the semifinals with a 14-3 win on Sunday in New Milford. Duffy allowed just six hits and struck out 12. He walked two.

Burlington’s Chad Lavelle had a single, double and four RBI on Sunday while teammate Alex Rauso had a double, triple and two RBI. Anthony Acampora had an in-the-park home run for the Kraken (12-11) at New Milford High.

On Saturday, Burlington’s Greg Zaruba was 3-for-3 while teammate Chad Andrew was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Burlington’s 5-0 shutout win at Lewis Mills in game one.

Wolcott 1, CT Sliders 1

Wolcott tied the best-of-3 series on Sunday with a 9-3 win over the Connecticut Sliders at BAW. Wolcott pitchers Ben Bianchi and Ethan Stepputtis limited the Sliders to six hits and struck out six. Drew Rocca was 2-for-4 for Wolcott while Dillon Fernandes was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

2025 Tri-State playoff results and schedule

Sunday’s results

Bethlehem 14, Amenia NY 0 (5)

At Amenia, NY

Bethelehem 158 00 — 14-10-0

Amenia 000 00 — 0-3-4

Carsten Donovan, Matt Sibilia (4) and Jesse Swartout; Gavyn Queen, Zach Carroll (3), Colby Dunlop (3) and Calab McCaul; WP: Donovan (1-0); LP: Queen (0-1); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; Highlights: The Plowboys swept the three-game series, 2-0, to advance to the semifinals. Two Bethlehem pitchers combine to allow three hits, walk two and strike out six. Ryan Ponte (B) 2-2, 1 run scored, 2 RBI, Isaiah Johnson (B) 2-4, 1 run scored, 2 RBI. Jon Wilson (B) 1-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Burlington 14, Valley Kraken 3 (7)

At New Milford

Burlington 001 061 6 — 14-14-1

Valley Kraken 002 100 0 — 3-6-4

Derek Duffy and Alex Rauso; Riley Corgan, Ryan Bohrman (5), Peter Coniglio (7) and Anthony Acampora; WP: Duffy (1-0); LP: Corgan (0-1); 2B: Coniglio (V), Rauso (B), Chad Lavelle (B), George Zaruba (B), 3B: Rauso; HR: Acampora (V); Highlights: Chad Lavelle (B) 2-4, 1 run, double, 4 RBI; Rauso (B) 2-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI. George Zaruba (B) 2-3, Tim Krol (B) 2-4, 3 runs scored, Jeff Osak (B) 2-3, 3 runs scored; Duffy (B) 7 IP complete game, 6 hits allowed 2 walks, 12 strikeouts; Josh McKinn (V) 2-3; Burlington sweeps series to advance to Tri-State semifinals; Acampora had an inside the park HR

Tri-Town 4, Valley Ducks 1

At Wolcott

Tri-Town 010 002 010 – 4-9-2

Valley Ducks 000 000 100 — 1-4-3

Bobby Chatfield, Connor Gannon (6) and unknown; Chris Oliwa, Jared Gallagher (8) and Alex Mentone; WP: Chatfield (1-0); LP: Oliwa (1-1); 2B: Willie Yahn (T), Oliwa (V); Highlights: Oliwa (V) 7 IP, 6 hits, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts; Gallagher (V) 2 IP, 4 K; Yahn (T) 2-4, 2 runs scored; C Johnson (T) 2-4, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, E Scribner (T) 2-3, Austin Patenaude (T) 1-4, 2 RBI; Chatfield (B) and Gannon (B) combined to strike out 12 Duck batters

Wolcott 9, CT Sliders 3

At Wolcott (BAW)

Wolcott 421 020 000 — 9-6-2

CT Sliders 002 100 000 — 3-6-3

Ben Bianchi, E. Stepputtis (7) and Ciampi, Josh Dunne (7); Henry Marino, Simpson (3) and Montini; WP: Bianchi (1-0); LP: Marino (0-1); 2B: Raymond (W), Carson Lentini (CT); Highlights: Two Wolcott pitchers scatter 6 hits, 5 walks and strikeout 6. Drew Rocca (W) 2-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Dillon Fernandes (W) 2-4, 1 run scored

Saturday’s results

Tri-Town 7, Valley Ducks 2

At Litchfield

Valley Ducks 010 000 100 – 2-6-2

Tri-Town 100 213 00x – 7-3-1

Jacobi Bouchard, Ty Pelletier (7) and Alex Mentone; Miles Scribner, Owen Hibbard (9) and Byron Carr; WP: Scribner (1-0); LP: Bouchard (0-1); 2B: Danny McCarthy (T), Willie Yahn (T), R. Schiel (V); Highlights: Bouchard (V) 6 IP, 3 hits allowed, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts; Steve Harrison (V) 2-4; Scribner (T) 8 IP, 5 hits allowed, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts; Carr (T) 1-3, 3 RBI; McCarthy (T) 1-2, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Bethlehem 17, Amenia 4

At Bethlehem

Amenia 002 000 200 — 4-7-5

Bethlehem 420 202 43x — 17-17-1

Aidan Damon, Reilly (6) and Caleb McCaul; Kyle Banche, Isaiah Johnson (7) and Jesse Swartout; WP: Banche (1-0); LP: Damon (0-1); 2B: Nate Cormier (B), Ryan Reynolds (B); 3B: none; HR: Colby Dunlop (A) 2; Highlights: Dunlop (A) 3-3, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, Aidan Hartwell (A) 2-4; Banche (B) 6 IP, 5 hits allowed, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts; Nate Cormier (B) 3-5, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI; Ryan Ponte (B) 3-5, 1 run scored, 3 RBI, Ryan Reynolds (B) 2-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Burlington 5, Valley Kraken 0

At Burlington

Kraken 000 000 000 — 0-10-0

Burlington 130 000 10x — 5-14-1

Aidan Hefele, L Fisher (7) and L Tanone; Tim Krol, T Morin (6) and Taylor Donofrio; WP: Krol (1-0); LP: Hefele (0-1); 2B: Alex Rauso (B), Chad Andrew (B); 3B: S O’Donnell (B); Highlights: Chad Andrew (B) 3-4, double, 1 RBI; Greg Zaruba (B) 3-3, Taylor Donofrio (B) 2-3, 2 RBI; Josh McKinn (V) 2-4, Aidan Kane (V) 2-4, Kevin Braathe (V) 2-4

CT Sliders 15, Wolcott 4

At Wolcott

CT Sliders 003 047 001 — 15-12-1

Wolcott 000 130 000 — 4-7-7

Glover, Sokolski (8) and Campbell; Ash, Ehmer (5), Dunne (7), Sconziano (9) and Dunne. Main; WP: Glover (1-0); LP: Ash (0-1); 2B: Martinez (W), Diorasta (CT), Dobratz (CT), Montini (CT), HR: Montini (CT); Highlights: Dobratz (CT) 4-5, 4 runs scored; Montini (CT) 4-5, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI; Dicrosta (CT) 1-4, 1 run scored, 3 RBI

