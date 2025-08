Weekly scoreboard: August 5-17, 2025

Monday, August 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Wolcott 7, CT Sliders 4, Wolcott wins series, 2-1

At Wolcott

CT Sliders 001 100 200 — 4-7-2

Wolcott 002 000 50x — 7-12-1

Glover, Sokolski (7) and Campbell; Mike McCormack, A.J. Martinez (5), Dillon Fernandes (7), Aiden Bissallion (9) and Josh Dunne, Ryan Ciampi (9); WP: Fernandes; LP: Sokolski; Save: Bissallion; 3B: Carson Lentini (W); Highlights: With five runs in seventh, Wolcott wins best of 3 series to advance to the Tri-State semifinal; Drew Rocca (W) 2-4, 3 RBI, Josh Dunne (W) 2-3, 1 run scored; Nick Sconziano (W) 2-4, 1 run scored; Carson Lentini (W) 2-4, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, triple

Upcoming events

Tuesday, August 5

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 6

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Miami FC at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 7

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Friday, August 8

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Playoff semifinals, game 1

Burlington at Tri-Town

Wolcott at Bethlehem

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 9

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Playoff semifinals, game 2

Tri-Town at Burlington

Bethlehem at Wolcott

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 10

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Playoff semifinals, game 3

Burlington at Tri-Town, if necessary

Wolcott at Bethlehem, if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday, August 11

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 12

PRO BASEBALL

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 13

PRO BASKETBALL

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, August 14

PRO BASEBALL

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, August 15

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Championship

Game 1 at Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Championship

Game 2 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

FC Tulsa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 17

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Championship

Game 3 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

Indiana at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Harrisburg at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

