Weekly scoreboard: July 28-Aug. 3, 2025

Friday, August 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL playoffs (best of 3)

Martha’s Vineyard 11, Bristol 0, Martha’s Vineyard leads series, 1-0

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League tournament

Bridgeport 4, Danbury 3, Danbury eliminated

West Haven 5, Bridgeport 3, Bridgeport eliminated

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 78, New York 62

PRO BASEBALL

Reading 6, Hartford 3 (10)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Martha’s Vineyard 11, Bristol 0

At Bristol

In game 1 of their Southern Division semifinal, two Martha’s Vineyard pitchers limited Bristol to just three hits in a 11-0 rout at Muzzy Field to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series. Game 2 is Saturday on the Vineyard with game 3, if necessary, back in Bristol on Sunday at 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 78, New York 62

At Uncasville

The Sun (5-21) held New York to its lowest number of points this year in a 16-point over the defending WNBA champion Liberty at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Marina Mabrey finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, season-high tying eight assists, and two steals. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan both scored 16 points off of 6-of-8 shooting in the victory coming off the bench. Lacan made a career-high two three-pointers. Tina Charles finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a season-high three steals. With 15 points in tonight’s game, Charles passed Jonquel Jones into seventh all-time in scoring in Sun franchise history. She now has 2,661 points in a Sun uniform in her career. New York (17-10) lost their fourth in a row.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading 6, Hartford 3 (10)

At Hartford

Yard Goats starting pitcher Connor Staine worked six solid innings but the Reading Fightin Phils put together a two-out rally in the ninth inning to tie the game, and scored four runs in the 10th inning for a 6-3 win on Friday night at Dunkin’ Park. Cole Carrigg gave Hartford an early lead with a leadoff single in the third inning, and then stole second and third base before stealing home to make it 1-0. The steal of home was his 40th of the season, the first Yard Goats player to steal 40 bases. Hartford stole six bases as a team. The Yard Goats will host Reading for a doubleheader on Saturday at 5 p.m. Staine was dominant for the Yard Goats. He went six innings and allowed just four hits and one run, his longest outing of the season. The right-hander retired the first seven batters of the game and 11 of the first 12 Fightin Phils.

Thursday, July 31

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, ppd ., rain to Saturday at 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2025 New England Collegiate Baseball League

Final standings

Northern Division Rec. GB L10 x-Keene, NH 32-12 — 9-1 Sanford, ME 22-22 10 5-5 North Adams, MA 21-23 11 5-5 Upper Valley (VT) 18-26 14 3-7 Vermont 16-28 16 5-5 North Shore, MA 16-28 16 2-8 Southern Division Rec. GB L10 x-Newport RI 29-15 — 8-2 Bristol, CT 27-17 2 5-5 Martha’s Vineyard MA 22-22 7 7-3 Danbury, CT 21-22 7½ 7-3 Pioneer Valley, MA 20-23 8½ 5-5 Ocean State, RI 16-28 13 1-9 x-clinched division title

NECBL Playoffs

Northern Division semifinals (best-of-3)

Keene vs. Upper Valley

Sanford vs. North Adams

Southern Division semifinals (best-of-3)

Bristol vs. Martha’s Vineyard

Newport vs. Danbury

Wednesday, July 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

State championship tournament (19u)

Final: Waterford 8, South Windsor 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol 8, North Adams 7

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 11, Reading 0

PRO SOCCER

Hartford 4, New Mexico United 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Waterford 8, South Windsor 1

At Middletown

South Windsor (24-5) 010 000 0 — 1-4-2

Waterford (31-3-1) 201 104 x — 8-12-0

Jacob Gombotz, Sam Balducci (5) and Justin Dittmar; Trey Morales and A.J. Montejano; WP: Morales; LP: Gombotz; 2B: Donte Valentine (W), Petrini (W), Nathan Jolly (SW); 3B: Matt Shampine (W); NOTE: Lucas Sinacola (SW) 2-3; Waterford beat South Windsor to win their first-ever Connecticut American Legion baseball championship. Trey Morales (W) 7 IP complete game, allowed 4 hits, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts; Montejano (W) 2-4, 2 runs scored; A Dreyfus (W) 3-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI. Waterford went undefeated in the state tournament with a 7-0 mark

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol 8, North Adams 7

At North Adams, Mass.

Records: Bristol 27-17, North Adams 21-23. NOTE: In the final regular season game of the season, Bristol held off a late rally by North Adams to win their second straight game. The Blues open the NECBL Southern Division semifinal on Friday by hosting Martha’s Vineyard in a best-of-3 series.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 11, Reading 0

At Hartford

The Yard Goats rolled to an 11-0 shutout win against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night at Dunkin’ Park. Hartford’s offense came early, with eight runs on 10 hits in the second inning, including a three-run home run by Cole Carrigg, who also established a new single-season franchise stolen base record of 37. Starter Sean Sullivan earned his ninth win of the season, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out six. Victor Juarez and Welinton Herrera finished the game as the Yard Goats picked up their third win in the last four home games. The Yard Goats exploded in the second inning, sending 13 batters to the plate, and scoring eight runs. Two of the runs came on a Nic Kent two-run RBI double to center off Fightin Phils starter Wil Crowe. Bryant Betancourt and Braylen Wimmer scored on the play to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford 4, New Mexico United 0

At Hartford

Records: Hartford 4-8-4, New Mexico United 8-7-1. NOTE: Hartford won for the third time in five matches in USL Championship action. Mamadou Dieng scored two goals while Michee Ngalina and Kyle Edwards also scored for the Athletic, who moved out of last place in the Eastern Conference and stopped New Mexico from moving into second place in the Western Conference.

Tuesday, July 29

AMERICAN LEGION

Connecticut State Tournament (19U)

South Windsor 3, Simsbury 1, Simsbury eliminated

Waterford 6, West Hartford 2, West Hartford eliminated

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Qualifying round (single elimination)

Amenia, N.Y. 8, Canton 4

Valley Ducks 10, Torrington 0

Valley Kraken 4, Winsted 3

CT Sliders 6, Naugatuck 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL: Bristol 6, Ocean State 2

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

Bridgeport 3, Meriden 2, Meriden eliminated

PRO BASEBALL

Reading 10, Hartford 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

South Windsor 3, Simsbury 1

At South Windsor

Simsbury (12-13) 000 010 0 — 1-5-2

South Windsor (24-4) 002 010 x — 3-3-0

Zach Jainchill and Jacob Croteau; Andrew Goulet, Bennett Durbois (6) and Justin Dittmar; WP: Goulet; LP: Jainchill; Save: Durbois; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none; NOTE: South Windsor advances to state final against Waterford on Wednesday. South Windsor will have to beat Waterford twice to win the title. All eight hits in the game were singles. Colby Wilhelm (Sims) had one RBI.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Amenia 8, Canton 4

At Amenia, N.Y.

Canton (6-14) 012 001 0 – 4-8-0

Amenia (10-11) 701 000 x — 8-12-1

Matt Rose, Cam Gaudett (1), Angel Varano (6) and Dennis Petro; Brodie Rathjen and Richie Lamping; WP: Rathjen (1-0); LP: Rose (0-1); 2B: Tony Nicoletti (C); NOTE: Amenia advanced to the second round with the win. Rathjen pitched a complete game (7 IP), allowing eight hits, striking out five and walking four; A Hartwell (A) 3-3, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Aiden Damon (A) 1-2, 1 run scored, 3 RBI; G Queen (A) 2-3, 2 runs scored; Zach Carroll (A) 2-2, 2 RBI; Ben Sullivan (C) 1-2, 2 RBI, Steve Dubois (C) 1-2, 1 RBI

Valley Ducks 10, Torrington 0

At Torrington

Torrington 0 00 000 0 — 0-1-1

Valley Ducks (10)00 000 x — 10-8-1

Ryan Green, Sam Scott (1) and Kyle Gordon; Chris Oliwa, Steve Marinaro (5), Jamie Coen (6) and Steve Harrison, Alex Mentone (5); WP: Oliwa (1-0); LP: Green (0-1); 2B: Angel Torres (V), Chris Oliwa (V); JT Gostkowski (T); 3B: Ty Pelletier (V); NOTE: Three Duck pitchers combined to strike out 10 and allow just one hit. They walked two batters. Oliwa had five strikeouts in four innings work while Mariano struck out three in two innings. Pelletier (V) 2-4, Oliwa (V) 2-4, 1 run, two RBI. JT Gostkowski (T) doubled with no outs in the sixth inning

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol 6, Ocean State 2

At Bristol

Records: Bristol 26-17, Ocean State 16-27; NOTE: Bristol snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Ocean State, erasing a 2-0 deficit. Bristol scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good on two wild pitches, a RBI single single from Joey DeMucci and a sacrifice fly from Scott Gell. Second baseman Nathan Lincoln (Canton) left the Blues after the team’s win over Pioneer Valley on July 19. Lincoln, who played at Marist, hit. 301 in 35 games for the Blues with three doubles and 16 RBI. He had seven stolen bases.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading 10, Hartford 2

At Hartford

The Reading Fightin Phils scored 10 unanswered runs to take down the Hartford Yard Goats 10-2 in front of 5,630 fans at Dunkin’ Park. Jared Thomas homered and Charlie Condon smashed an RBI double to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead before the Fightins made their move. Phillies prospect Carson DeMartini homered and drove in three runs, while Hendry Mendez capped the night with a grand slam in the ninth inning sending the Yard Goats to their third straight loss. The Yard Goats got on the board first on a solo home run by Jared Thomas off Reading starting pitcher Jean Cabrera. Thomas cranked his second Double-A homer into the left field seats.

Monday, July 28

AMERICAN LEGION

Connecticut State Tournament (19U)

Simsbury 11, Enfield 4, Enfield eliminated

West Hartford 4, RCP 3, RCP eliminated

Waterford 4, South Windsor 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

Danbury 11, Waterbury 3, Waterbury eliminated

Silk City 4, West Haven 3

PRO BASKETBALL

Seattle 101, Connecticut 85

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury 11, Enfield 4

At Middletown

Simsbury (12-12) 004 005 2 -11-15-1

Enfield (15-10) 001 200 1 — 4-5-3

Noah Craft, Colby Wilheim (5) and Jacob Croteau; Catania, Miller (3), Senn (6), Lajoie (7) and Dumeny; WP: Craft; LP: Catania; Save: Wilhelm (S); 2B: Colby Wilheim (S); 3B: Wilheim (S), Max Williams (S); NOTE: Simsbury remains alive and will face South Windsor for the second time in three days. Max Williams (S) 3-4, 3 runs scored, Colby Wilhelm (S) 3-5, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, double and triple; Patrick Matyczyk (S) 3-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Colby Denalski (S) 2-2, 1 RBI; Craft (S) 4 IP, 2 hits allowed, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; C Miller (Enf) 2-3, RBI

PRO BASKETBALL

Seattle 101, Connecticut 85

At Uncasville

Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike had a game-high 26 points and three assists while Storm teammate Skylar Diggins had the first triple double of her career (11 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) as the Seattle Storm rolled to a 101-85 win over Connecticut Monday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Seattle (16-11) shot 60.9 percent from the floor and had 30 assists, the most by a Sun opponent this year. Bria Hartley had 17 points for Connecticut – her fifth straight game in double figures. Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon each had 11 points while Olivia Nelson Ododa had 10. Charles had two assists to become the only player in WNBA history with at least 8,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. The Sun are now a league-worst 4-21.

Upcoming events

Saturday, August 2

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Amenia NY at No. 1 Bethlehem

Valley Ducks at No. 2 Tri-Town

Valley Kraken at No. 3 Burlington

CT Sliders at No. 4 Wolcott

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL playoffs (best of 3)

Game 2: Bristol at Martha’s Vineyard

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NECBL playoffs (best of 3)

Game 3: Martha’s Vineyard at Bristol, 5 p.m., if necessary

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Bethlehem at Amenia NY

Tri-Town at Valley Ducks

Burlington at Valley Kraken

Wolcott at CT Sliders

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.

