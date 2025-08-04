Wolcott erases two-run deficit to beat CT Sliders and advance in playoffs

WOLCOTT, August 4, 2025 – The Wolcott Scrappers scored five runs in the seventh inning to beat the Connecticut Sliders, 7-4 on Monday night in game three of their best-of-3 Tri-State League quarterfinal. The Scrappers won two consecutive games to win the series, 2-1 and eliminate the Sliders.

The win puts Wolcott (18-5) into next weekend’s Tri-State League semifinals against top-seeded Bethlehem (19-3) beginning on Friday.

Trailing by a two runs, Wolcott loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Sconziano singled, Bill Bianchi reached on an error and Josh Dunne reached on a bunt single.

Wolcott’s Joe Dunne got a walk to drive in one run before Joe Sconziano singled to center field to tie the game at 4-4. Another run scored on Carson Lentini’s single to center field to put the Scrappers up by a run, 5-4. Wolcott extended their lead to three runs, 7-4, on Drew Rocca’s two-run single to left field.

Rocca was 2-for-4 with a three RBI in the game while Josh Dunne, Nick Sconziano and Carson Lentini each had two hits.

Four Wolcott pitchers combined to allow just four hits and strike out four. They walked eight batters. Reliever Dillon Fernandes picked up the win with 2.2 innings of work while Aiden Bissallion came on with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to get a strikeout and the save.

Wolcott 7, CT Sliders 4

At Wolcott

CT Sliders 001 100 200 — 4-7-2

Wolcott 002 000 50x — 7-12-1

Glover, Sokolski (7) and Campbell; Mike McCormack, A.J. Martinez (5), Dillon Fernandes (7), Aiden Bissallion (9) and Josh Dunne, Ryan Ciampi (9); WP: Fernandes; LP: Sokolski; Save: Bissallion; 3B: Lentini (W); Highlights: With five runs in seventh, Wolcott wins best of 3 series to advance to the Tri-State semifinal; Drew Rocca (W) 2-4, 3 RBI, Josh Dunne (W) 2-3, 1 run scored; Nick Sconziano (W) 2-4, 1 run scored; Carson Lentini (W) 2-4, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI