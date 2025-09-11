Avon High grid squad excited to get on the field and compete

The Avon High football team is continuing to build its foundation. Twelve seniors graduated from last year’s team, including nearly everyone who touched the ball offensively.

Second-year head coach Matt Redman sees plenty of competition among his players and a focus on football.

“The guys are really focused on football and helping each other get better,” Redman said. “We’re talking football. It’s the attention to detail and guys helping to coach each other up, which is something we talk about, too.”

There are nine seniors in the program and large group of sophomores.

“They’re all competing to get on the field,” he said. “Who will it be? The best 11.”

The majority of this year’s group is young and not particularly big for football.

“We’ve got to win with detail because we’re not going to win with size,” Redman said. The idea will be to get the ball into open space and see what some of the youngsters can do with the ball.

Junior Alex Schwartz and sophomore Max Funderburk are battling for the starting position at quarterback with sophomores Jaden Scott, Sam Putt and Dwane Edward looking to gain some yards at running back.

Alex Nieves, Alex Morrone, Alex DeRoy, Jack Almon and Weston Rossi should be seeing tine on the offensive and defensive lines.

It can only go up for the Falcons (1-9, 1-6 CCC Tier IV), who scored just 72 points a year ago, the fewest number of points in a 10-game season and the third lowest in a single season in program history.

After nine losses in a row that included five shutouts and an overtime loss to Rocky Hill, the Falcons closed out the 2024 campaign with a 26-13 win over Lewis Mills

Avon begins their season with a challenging opponent – Notre Dame of Fairfield on Friday night on the turf field beginning at 6 p.m. NDF went to the CIAC playoffs in 2023 but slipped to 2-8 a year ago. Notre Dame returns 16 starters

Avon High

Head coach: Matt Redman, second year (1-9)

Nickname: Falcons

Conference: CCC Tier IV

Last season: 1-9, 1-6 CCC Tier IV

Last winning season: 7-3 in 2021

CIAC playoff class: Class M

Playoff appearances: 4 (0-4)

Last CIAC playoff appearance: 2021

League or division championships: 17. Most recent title: 2021 CCC Tier IV

Opening day record: 32-32. Last opening day win: 2023, Avon 36, East Catholic 0

Social media: Twitter or X: @AHS_Falcons

Team website: none

Of note: This will be the 65th season of varsity football at Avon High. It’s the second-ever games against Wethersfield and South Windsor. The first game against Wethersfield was in 2024 and the first game against South Windsor was in 2023. Avon last played Notre Dame-Fairfield in 1994 and 1995. … Class S finalist Bloomfield comes to Avon on Friday, Oct. 3 and Lewis Mills, the Falcons’ Thanksgiving week opponent, formed a co-op program with Wolcott Tech. They will face the Falcons on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

2025 schedule

Friday, Sept. 12: NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19: at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 27: at South Windsor, 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 3: BLOOMFIELD, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17: TOLLAND, 6 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 23: at East Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 1: at NW Catholic, 10:30 a.m.

Thurs. Nov. 6: PLAINVILLE, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14: at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Tues. Nov. 25: LEWIS MILLS/WOLCOTT TECH, 6 p.m.

