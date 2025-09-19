Burbank helps NW Catholic beat Farmington and move to 2-0

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 19, 2025 – Northwest Catholic QB Vincent Burbank can hurt you in a variety of ways. He has the speed to get away from a pass rush and the accuracy to throw touchdown passes.

Stop him and the Lion offense and he can pin you inside the 10-yard line with a solid punt. Or he could stop the opposing offense with a key interception.

“I am the opposing coach, he is a nightmare,” NW Catholic coach Mike Lenz said. “If you get a pass rush on him, he gets out of the out of pocket and finds guys (downfield for a reception). He’s one of the top players in the state in my opinion.”

Burbank ran for a touchdown, threw three touchdown passes and had an interception as the Lions beat Farmington for the first time since 2007 with a 31-6 win in Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday night.

Burbank, who lives in Hartford, completed 17-of-24 passes for 212 yards and three touchdown passes. He ran for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, kicked three extra points and had an interception.

He had a high 40-yard punt in the first half that teammate Ayden Ayala downed on the two-yard line. Two plays later, NWC’s Jacob Krause led a group of Lion tacklers that tackled Farmington’s Ty Nogiec in the end zone for a safety.

While Burbank was outstanding, Northwest Catholic won the battle in the trenches, too. The Lion offensive line gave him enough time to run or find an open receiver while Farmington just could not stop NWC’s defensive line.

“We were really able to shut down the run,” Lenz said. “We have some big boys in there. Jacob Prouse, Caiden Reese, Blaise Hannigan and Noah Chandler. They played physical and had great technique. Offensively, they did a great job of keeping their feet moving and staying on their blocks.”

Farmington (0-2) was limited to 24 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

The River Hawks knew that inexperience on the offensive and defensive lines would be a challenge this year. They came into the game with two converted tight ends and three sophomores on the offensive line. One player got hurt in warmups and couldn’t play while other players weren’t available to play early in the game, head coach Chris Machol said.

“This isn’t an easy game. Football is not an easy sport,” Machol said. “It is literally the hardest thing you can sign up to do in high school in terms of athletics. It either builds character or breaks character. So, we’re talking about building. I don’t forsee us playing a half of football again with that many miscues, bad bounces, dropped balls and errors.”

Northwest Catholic (2-0) had a commanding 24-0 lead at the half but the game got away from the River Hawks in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Northwest Catholic led 14-0 after one quarter but both teams were making stops on defense.

Burbank intercepted Farmington QB Mason Kiniry with 7:36 left in the second quarter but the Lions couldn’t get a first down. Burbank’s punt was downed at the two by Ayala. After a pass completion lost a yard, the Lions got a safety for a 16-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first half.

After a free kick, NW Catholic took over midfield. But the Lions drive stalled at the 39-yard line and they were forced to punt. The ball hit the turf and deflected off the leg of a Farmington defender and the Lions recovered the ball on the Farmington seven-yard-line.

Burbank found Patrick Knorr near the pylon in front of the end zone for a seven-yard TD reception with 39 seconds left. Burbank found Kaedean Stewart for a two-point conversion pass and a 24-0 lead.

The Lions, who had nine penalties in the game for 95 yards, took a 31-0 lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Burbank to Andre Sutherland with 11:10 remaining in the game.

Farmington got on the scoreboard with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Joshuah Larkin from QB Mason Kiniry with 7:49 remaining. Kiniry completed 18-of-37 passes for 144 yards and one interception.

“It was a great team effort,” Burbank said. “We only gave up six points and it’s hard to beat us if you only score once.”

Northwest Catholic scored on their opening drive of the game, marching 80 yards on six plays with Burbank scoring from 29 yards. He kicked the extra point to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 8:55 gone in the game.

The Lions scored on their second drive with Burbank finding Kayden Davis for a 21-yard TD reception and a 14-0 lead with 4:23 gone in the first quarter following the successful extra point from Burbank.

“It was a big win,” Lenz said. “We’re an (Class) S school and they’re an (Class) L school. They have a lot of guys going one way and we have a lot of guys going two ways (playing both offense and defense). I’m proud of my guys. They played hard for four quarters.”

It was the second game between the two schools since 2007. Farmington won by four points in 2023, 19-15.

Northwest Catholic 31, Farmington 6

At West Hartford

Farmington (0-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6

NW Catholic (2-0) 14 10 0 7 — 31

First quarter

NW: Vincent Burbank 29 run (Burbank kick), 8:55

NW: Kayden Davis 21 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick), 4:23

Second quarter

NW: Safety, Jacob Krause tackles runner in end zone, 3:42

NW: Patrick Knorr 7 pass from Burbank (Kaedean Stewart pass from Burbank), 0:39

Fourth quarter

NW: Andre Sutherland 30 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick), 11:10

F: Joshuah Larkin 19 pass from Mason Kiniry (pass fails), 7:49

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Farmington – Michael Campagnano 7-24, Mason Kiniry 1-0,Ty Nogeic 2-minus 2, Tyler McMahon 2-2; NW Catholic – Andre Sutherland 3-18, Kaedean Stewart 16-72, Vincent Burbank 10-77

PASSING: NW Catholic – Burbank 17-24-0, 212 yards; Farmington – Kiniry 18-37-1, 144

RECEIVING: NW Catholic – Chase Henry 1-14, Patrick Knorr 9-80, Kayden Davis 4-88, Kaedean Stewart 1-6, Ayden Ayala 1-4, Andre Sutherland 1-30; Farmington – Joshuah Larkin 5-43, Michael Campagnano 4-4, Justin Kiniry 2-23, Terrence Broxton 2-35, unknown 3-27