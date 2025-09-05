Expectations high once again for Granby/Canton co-op squad

GRANBY, Sept. 4, 2025 – In the previous five seasons of the Granby/Canton co-op football program, the Bears have had a winning record each season and qualified for the CIAC state tournament.

The Bears are looking to continue that success in 2025. Granby/Canton has 10 returning players, including seven players each on offense and defense. Most of those seven starters play on both sides of the ball.

“This is small school, Pequot football,” said Granby/Canton head coach Erik Shortell, who is beginning his 11th season leading the Bears. “We will battle. They’ve done it before. They know the game we play. They’re not coming off the field. We try to rest them on special teams.”

Even with the graduation of starting QB Vincent Forte (66-119-4, 1072 yards, 11 TDS), their top three rushers from a year ago — Carter Chambers (93-655 yards, 10 TDs), Hayes Horst (101-603, 8 TDs) and Forte (125-585, 14 TDs) – and their top two receivers – Ryan Cuniowski (22-473, 6 TDs) and Chambers (18-242, 2 TDs), the Bears are upbeat.

“We always have high expectations. It’s the next man up,” Shortell said.

Junior Joe Lewie takes over at quarterback with Elijah Sam (6-68, 1 TD). Gabe Mensah and Keandre Hunter looking to contend at running back. Oliver Douglas and Sam look to be the top receivers at this point of the season.

Six-foot-3 junior Wyatt Bernabucci returns to anchor the offensive and defensive line along with senior Tristian Jackson, James Gentile and Mensah at linebacker. Sophomore Mike Lapenta, one of nine Canton players in the program, has looked good at wide receiver and free safety in preseason scrimmages.

Granby/Canton (8-3, 6-1 Pequot Uncas) has had at least seven wins each year since they formed the co-op program in 2019. They’ve had eight wins in five of the six seasons together. In the past two seasons, the Bears have finished second in the Pequot Conference’s Uncas Division to Rockville.

Granby/Canton will face the Rams in week three at home.

Another playoff berth isn’t out of the question and the program would love to chalk up their first-ever CIAC tournament win. A year ago, Granby/Canton dropped a 20-6 decision to Sheehan in the Class SS quarterfinals.

“Our motto this year is to win the day,” Shortell said. “Do something to get better on that one day. If we win the day on Monday through Thursday, we’ll win the day on Friday.”

Granby/Canton

Head coach: Erik Shortell, 10th season, 52-33

Nickname: Bears

Conference: Pequot Conference Uncas

Last season: 8-3, 6-1 Pequot Conference Uncas, 2nd place. Lost in Class SS quarterfinal to Sheehan, 20-6

Last winning season: 8-3 in 2024

CIAC playoff class: Class SS

Playoff appearances: 6 (0-6)

Last CIAC playoff appearance: 2024

League or division championships: 2. Most recent title: 2021 Pequot Uncas (shared)

Opening day record: 6-8. Most recent opening day win: 2024, Granby/Canton 28, SMSA co-op 40-6

Social media: Twitter or X: @GMHSFootball860; Facebook: GranbyFootball, Instagram: @GranbyCantonFootball

Team website: none

Of note: This is the sixth year of the co-op with Canton. As part of the co-op agreement, the team plays four home games in Granby and one game in Canton each season. The home game against the Stafford/East Windsor/Somers co-op will be in Canton on Oct. 24. The other four home games will be in Granby. The team is 4-1 in Canton with a 20-19 win over the Stafford co-op in 2021 and a 14-7 loss in double OT to Rockville in 2019. … In five previous years as a co-op, the team has qualified for the playoffs each year. … There isn’t a big Canton contingent this year on the team with just nine Canton players on the squad. … The Bears have finished 8-3 in four of the last five seasons, going 7-4 in 2021.

2025 schedule

Friday, Sept. 12: vs. SMSA co-op at Weaver High, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19: COVENTRY/WINDHAM TECH/BOLTON, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26: ROCKVILLE, 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 4: at Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10: CREC co-op, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24: vs. STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Thurs, Oct. 30: at Ellington, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Capital Prep/First Achievement at Hartford Public, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14: MORGAN co-op, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21: at North Branford, 6:30 p.m.

