Connect with us

Football

High school football standings and milestones, Sept. 22, 2025

High school football standings as compiled from reported results.

As of Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Central Connecticut Conference

CCC Tier I Div. CCC Overall
New Britain 1-0 1-0 2-0
Glastonbury 1-0 1-0 1-1
Platt 1-0 1-0 1-1
Maloney 0-0 1-0 2-0
Hall 0-1 0-1 1-1
Southington 0-1 0-1 1-1
Manchester 0-1 0-1 0-2
CCC Tier II Div. CCC Overall
Enfield 1-0 1-0 2-0
Windsor 1-0 1-0 2-0
Conard 1-0 1-0 1-1
East Hartford 0-0 0-1 0-2
Bristol Central 0-1 0-1 0-2
Simsbury 0-1 0-1 0-2
South Windsor 0-1 0-1 0-2
CCC Tier III Div. CCC Overall
Berlin 0-0 1-0 2-0
Middletown 0-0 1-0 2-0
Newington 0-0 1-0 2-0
E.O. Smith 0-0 1-0 1-1
Wethersfield 0-0 1-0 1-1
Bristol Eastern 0-0 0-1 0-2
Farmington 0-0 0-1 0-2
RHAM 0-0 0-1 0-2
CCC Tier IV Div. CCC Overall
NW Catholic 0-0 1-0 2-0
East Catholic 0-0 1-0 1-1
Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 0-0 1-0 1-1
Rocky Hill 0-0 0-1 1-1
Plainville 0-0 0-1 1-1
Avon 0-0 0-1 0-2
Bloomfield 0-0 0-1 0-2
Tolland 0-0 0-1 0-2

 

Eastern Connecticut Conference

 

ECC Division I Division Overall
Killingly 1-0 2-0
Fitch 0-0 2-0
New London 0-0 1-1
NFA 0-0 0-2
East Lyme 0-1 1-1
ECC Division II Division Overall
Ledyard 0-0 2-0
Waterford 0-0 1-1
Windham 0-0 1-1
Woodstock Acad. 0-0 0-2
ECC Division III Division Overall
Griswold/Wheeler 1-0 1-1
Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial 0-0 2-0
Valley co-op 0-0 1-1
Stonington 0-0 0-2
Montville 0-1 0-2
Co-op programs: Valley: Plainfield (host) with Ellis Tech, Putnam and Tourtellotte

 

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall
Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 1-0 2-0
O’Brien Tech 1-0 2-0
Platt Tech 1-0 1-1
Prince Tech 1-0 1-1
Bullard Havens 0-0 0-2
Abbott Tech/Immaculate 0-1 0-2
Cheney Tech 0-1 0-2
Thames River co-op 0-1 0-2
Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech 0-1 0-2
Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s

 

South-West Conference

School SWC Overall
Brookfield 1-0 2-0
Bunnell 1-0 2-0
New Fairfield 1-0 2-0
Notre Dame Prep 1-0 2-0
Stratford 1-0 2-0
Newtown 1-0 1-1
Joel Barlow 0-1 1-1
Masuk 0-1 1-1
New Milford 0-1 1-1
Pomperaug 0-1 1-1
Weston 0-1 1-1
Bethel 0-1 0-2
No divisional or league champion recognized

 

FCIAC

School Lg. Overall
Darien 1-0 2-0
Greenwich 1-0 2-0
Fairfield Ludlowe 1-0 2-0
New Canaan 1-0 2-0
St. Joseph 1-0 1-1
Staples 1-0 2-0
Wilton 1-0 2-0
Fairfield Warde 0-0 2-0
Bridgeport Central 0-0 1-1
Danbury 0-1 1-1
Norwalk 0-1 1-1
Ridgefield 0-1 1-1
Trumbull 0-1 1-1
Brien McMahon 0-1 0-2
Stamford 0-1 0-2
Westhill 0-1 0-2

 

Naugatuck Valley League

 

NVL Division I Div. Lg. Overall PF PA
Woodland 1-0 1-0 2-0 97 6
Seymour 1-0 1-0 2-0 56 40
Holy Cross 1-0 1-0 1-1 55 60
Waterbury Career Academy 0-0 1-0 2-0 46 12
Watertown 0-0 0-1 0-2 8 88
Ansonia 0-1 0-1 1-1 37 35
Naugatuck 0-1 0-1 0-2 28 69
Gilbert co-op 0-1 0-1 0-2 7 94
NVL Division II Div. Lg. Overall PF PA
Torrington 1-0 1-0 1-1 67 43
Oxford 1-0 1-0 1-1 29 16
Wolcott 1-0 1-0 1-1 30 20
Derby 0-0 1-0 1-1 35 50
Crosby 0-1 0-1 1-1 20 43
Wilby 0-1 0-1 1-1 27 28
St. Paul 0-1 0-1 0-2 0 24
Kennedy 0-1 0-1 0-2 15 109
Co-op programs: Gilbert (host), Northwestern and Housatonic

 

Southern Connecticut Conference

Team SCC Pts Overall PF PA
West Haven 1-0 2 2-0 51 16
Hand 1-0 2 2-0 54 38
Fairfield Prep 1-0 2 1-1 59 31
Cheshire 1-0 2-0 59 27
Jonathan Law 1-0 2-0 76 56
Amity 1-0 1-1 47 41
Branford 1-0 1 2-0 76 18
Foran 1-0 1 1-1 54 37
Lyman Hall 1-0 1 1-1 65 72
Bassick 0-0 0 1-1 47 66
Hillhouse 0-0 0 0-1 24 49
Wilbur Cross 0-0 0 0-1 8 21
North Haven 0-1 0 1-1 55 30
Shelton 0-1 0 1-1 51 42
Guilford 0-1 0 1-1 48 42
Sheehan 0-1 0 1-1 34 65
Harding 0-1 0 1-1 22 44
Xavier 0-1 0 0-2 34 63
Notre Dame-WH 0-1 0 0-2 48 71
Hamden 0-1 0 0-2 55 71
East Haven 0-1 0 0-2 14 86
Teams earn two points for each win against SCC team ranked 1-7, 1½ points for each win against SCC team ranked 8-14 and 1 point for each win against SCC team ranked 15-21.
Team rankings for 2025: 1-7 – xxxxx; 8-14 — xxxxx; 15-21 — XXXX

 

Pequot Football Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall
Rockville 1-0 2-0
Ellington 1-0 2-0
Coventry co-op 1-1 1-1
Granby/Canton 1-1 1-1
CREC co-op 1-1 1-1
Stafford co-op 0-0 1-1
Windsor Locks co-op 0-1 0-2
SMSA co-op 0-2 0-2
Sassacus Division Div. Overall
Cromwell/Portland 2-0 2-0
Haddam-Killingworth 1-0 2-0
Valley Regional/Old Lyme 1-0 2-0
North Branford 1-1 1-1
Weaver co-op 0-1 0-1
Capital Prep/Achievement First 0-1 0-1
Coginchaug co-op 0-1 0-2
Morgan co-op 0-1 0-2
Co-op programs: Coventry (host), Windham Tech and Bolton; CREC: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host), Aerospace and Engineering -Windsor; Academy of International Studies-South Windsor and Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Stafford (host), East Windsor and Somers; Windsor Locks (host), Suffield and East Granby; SMSA (host), University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA; Weaver (host), Hartford Public and Hartford Classical; Coginchaug (host) Hale-Ray and East Hampton; Morgan (host), Old Saybrook and Westbrook

 

Independents Record
Nonnewaug co-op 2-0
Amistad-New Haven 0-2
Co-op program: Nonnewaug (host), Lakeview and Shepaug Valley

 

2025 milestones

Active Winning Streaks

Team                                   Last loss

15, Killingly                       New Canaan, Nov. 28, 2023, 49-14

 

2025 Top Individual Performances

Season to date

RUSHING
Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more

 

PASSING
Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more

 

RECEIVING
Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more

Justin Pringle, Woodland, 4 passes for 200 yards and 3 TDs vs. Gilbert co-op, Sept. 19

SCORING
Criteria: Scored 36 points or more

 

SCORING PLAYS
Criteria: 90 yards or more
95 yard interception return: Justin Martinex, Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech vs. Bassick, Sept. 11l

KICKING
Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more

 

KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs
Criteria: 2 or more in a single game

 

Team and individual milestones
Jake Padilla, Wilton, four interceptions vs. Trumbull, Sept.19
Danbury 13 sacks vs Hamden, Sept. 12
Bridgeport Central 21, Wilbur Cross on Sept. 13 to snap BC’s 61-game losing streak dating back to 2017

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Football