High school football standings and milestones, Sept. 22, 2025

High school football standings as compiled from reported results.

As of Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Central Connecticut Conference

CCC Tier I Div. CCC Overall New Britain 1-0 1-0 2-0 Glastonbury 1-0 1-0 1-1 Platt 1-0 1-0 1-1 Maloney 0-0 1-0 2-0 Hall 0-1 0-1 1-1 Southington 0-1 0-1 1-1 Manchester 0-1 0-1 0-2 CCC Tier II Div. CCC Overall Enfield 1-0 1-0 2-0 Windsor 1-0 1-0 2-0 Conard 1-0 1-0 1-1 East Hartford 0-0 0-1 0-2 Bristol Central 0-1 0-1 0-2 Simsbury 0-1 0-1 0-2 South Windsor 0-1 0-1 0-2 CCC Tier III Div. CCC Overall Berlin 0-0 1-0 2-0 Middletown 0-0 1-0 2-0 Newington 0-0 1-0 2-0 E.O. Smith 0-0 1-0 1-1 Wethersfield 0-0 1-0 1-1 Bristol Eastern 0-0 0-1 0-2 Farmington 0-0 0-1 0-2 RHAM 0-0 0-1 0-2 CCC Tier IV Div. CCC Overall NW Catholic 0-0 1-0 2-0 East Catholic 0-0 1-0 1-1 Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 0-0 1-0 1-1 Rocky Hill 0-0 0-1 1-1 Plainville 0-0 0-1 1-1 Avon 0-0 0-1 0-2 Bloomfield 0-0 0-1 0-2 Tolland 0-0 0-1 0-2

Eastern Connecticut Conference

ECC Division I Division Overall Killingly 1-0 2-0 Fitch 0-0 2-0 New London 0-0 1-1 NFA 0-0 0-2 East Lyme 0-1 1-1 ECC Division II Division Overall Ledyard 0-0 2-0 Waterford 0-0 1-1 Windham 0-0 1-1 Woodstock Acad. 0-0 0-2 ECC Division III Division Overall Griswold/Wheeler 1-0 1-1 Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial 0-0 2-0 Valley co-op 0-0 1-1 Stonington 0-0 0-2 Montville 0-1 0-2 Co-op programs: Valley: Plainfield (host) with Ellis Tech, Putnam and Tourtellotte

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 1-0 2-0 O’Brien Tech 1-0 2-0 Platt Tech 1-0 1-1 Prince Tech 1-0 1-1 Bullard Havens 0-0 0-2 Abbott Tech/Immaculate 0-1 0-2 Cheney Tech 0-1 0-2 Thames River co-op 0-1 0-2 Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech 0-1 0-2 Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s

South-West Conference

School SWC Overall Brookfield 1-0 2-0 Bunnell 1-0 2-0 New Fairfield 1-0 2-0 Notre Dame Prep 1-0 2-0 Stratford 1-0 2-0 Newtown 1-0 1-1 Joel Barlow 0-1 1-1 Masuk 0-1 1-1 New Milford 0-1 1-1 Pomperaug 0-1 1-1 Weston 0-1 1-1 Bethel 0-1 0-2 No divisional or league champion recognized

FCIAC

School Lg. Overall Darien 1-0 2-0 Greenwich 1-0 2-0 Fairfield Ludlowe 1-0 2-0 New Canaan 1-0 2-0 St. Joseph 1-0 1-1 Staples 1-0 2-0 Wilton 1-0 2-0 Fairfield Warde 0-0 2-0 Bridgeport Central 0-0 1-1 Danbury 0-1 1-1 Norwalk 0-1 1-1 Ridgefield 0-1 1-1 Trumbull 0-1 1-1 Brien McMahon 0-1 0-2 Stamford 0-1 0-2 Westhill 0-1 0-2

Naugatuck Valley League

NVL Division I Div. Lg. Overall PF PA Woodland 1-0 1-0 2-0 97 6 Seymour 1-0 1-0 2-0 56 40 Holy Cross 1-0 1-0 1-1 55 60 Waterbury Career Academy 0-0 1-0 2-0 46 12 Watertown 0-0 0-1 0-2 8 88 Ansonia 0-1 0-1 1-1 37 35 Naugatuck 0-1 0-1 0-2 28 69 Gilbert co-op 0-1 0-1 0-2 7 94 NVL Division II Div. Lg. Overall PF PA Torrington 1-0 1-0 1-1 67 43 Oxford 1-0 1-0 1-1 29 16 Wolcott 1-0 1-0 1-1 30 20 Derby 0-0 1-0 1-1 35 50 Crosby 0-1 0-1 1-1 20 43 Wilby 0-1 0-1 1-1 27 28 St. Paul 0-1 0-1 0-2 0 24 Kennedy 0-1 0-1 0-2 15 109 Co-op programs: Gilbert (host), Northwestern and Housatonic

Southern Connecticut Conference

Team SCC Pts Overall PF PA West Haven 1-0 2 2-0 51 16 Hand 1-0 2 2-0 54 38 Fairfield Prep 1-0 2 1-1 59 31 Cheshire 1-0 1½ 2-0 59 27 Jonathan Law 1-0 1½ 2-0 76 56 Amity 1-0 1½ 1-1 47 41 Branford 1-0 1 2-0 76 18 Foran 1-0 1 1-1 54 37 Lyman Hall 1-0 1 1-1 65 72 Bassick 0-0 0 1-1 47 66 Hillhouse 0-0 0 0-1 24 49 Wilbur Cross 0-0 0 0-1 8 21 North Haven 0-1 0 1-1 55 30 Shelton 0-1 0 1-1 51 42 Guilford 0-1 0 1-1 48 42 Sheehan 0-1 0 1-1 34 65 Harding 0-1 0 1-1 22 44 Xavier 0-1 0 0-2 34 63 Notre Dame-WH 0-1 0 0-2 48 71 Hamden 0-1 0 0-2 55 71 East Haven 0-1 0 0-2 14 86 Teams earn two points for each win against SCC team ranked 1-7, 1½ points for each win against SCC team ranked 8-14 and 1 point for each win against SCC team ranked 15-21.

Pequot Football Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall Rockville 1-0 2-0 Ellington 1-0 2-0 Coventry co-op 1-1 1-1 Granby/Canton 1-1 1-1 CREC co-op 1-1 1-1 Stafford co-op 0-0 1-1 Windsor Locks co-op 0-1 0-2 SMSA co-op 0-2 0-2 Sassacus Division Div. Overall Cromwell/Portland 2-0 2-0 Haddam-Killingworth 1-0 2-0 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 1-0 2-0 North Branford 1-1 1-1 Weaver co-op 0-1 0-1 Capital Prep/Achievement First 0-1 0-1 Coginchaug co-op 0-1 0-2 Morgan co-op 0-1 0-2 Co-op programs: Coventry (host), Windham Tech and Bolton; CREC: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host), Aerospace and Engineering -Windsor; Academy of International Studies-South Windsor and Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Stafford (host), East Windsor and Somers; Windsor Locks (host), Suffield and East Granby; SMSA (host), University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA; Weaver (host), Hartford Public and Hartford Classical; Coginchaug (host) Hale-Ray and East Hampton; Morgan (host), Old Saybrook and Westbrook

Independents Record Nonnewaug co-op 2-0 Amistad-New Haven 0-2 Co-op program: Nonnewaug (host), Lakeview and Shepaug Valley

2025 milestones

Active Winning Streaks

Team Last loss

15, Killingly New Canaan, Nov. 28, 2023, 49-14

2025 Top Individual Performances

Season to date

RUSHING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more

PASSING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more

RECEIVING

Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more

Justin Pringle, Woodland, 4 passes for 200 yards and 3 TDs vs. Gilbert co-op, Sept. 19

SCORING

Criteria: Scored 36 points or more

SCORING PLAYS

Criteria: 90 yards or more

95 yard interception return: Justin Martinex, Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech vs. Bassick, Sept. 11l

KICKING

Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more

KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs

Criteria: 2 or more in a single game

Team and individual milestones

Jake Padilla, Wilton, four interceptions vs. Trumbull, Sept.19

Danbury 13 sacks vs Hamden, Sept. 12

Bridgeport Central 21, Wilbur Cross on Sept. 13 to snap BC’s 61-game losing streak dating back to 2017