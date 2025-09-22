High school football standings and milestones, Sept. 22, 2025

High school football standings as compiled from reported results.
As of Monday, Sept. 22, 2025
Central Connecticut Conference
|CCC Tier I
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|New Britain
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Glastonbury
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|Platt
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|Maloney
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Hall
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|Southington
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|Manchester
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|CCC Tier II
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|Enfield
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Windsor
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Conard
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|East Hartford
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|Bristol Central
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|Simsbury
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|South Windsor
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|CCC Tier III
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|Berlin
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Middletown
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Newington
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|E.O. Smith
|0-0
|1-0
|1-1
|Wethersfield
|0-0
|1-0
|1-1
|Bristol Eastern
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|Farmington
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|RHAM
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|CCC Tier IV
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|NW Catholic
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|East Catholic
|0-0
|1-0
|1-1
|Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech
|0-0
|1-0
|1-1
|Rocky Hill
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Plainville
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Avon
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|Bloomfield
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|Tolland
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
Eastern Connecticut Conference
|ECC Division I
|Division
|Overall
|Killingly
|1-0
|2-0
|Fitch
|0-0
|2-0
|New London
|0-0
|1-1
|NFA
|0-0
|0-2
|East Lyme
|0-1
|1-1
|ECC Division II
|Division
|Overall
|Ledyard
|0-0
|2-0
|Waterford
|0-0
|1-1
|Windham
|0-0
|1-1
|Woodstock Acad.
|0-0
|0-2
|ECC Division III
|Division
|Overall
|Griswold/Wheeler
|1-0
|1-1
|Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial
|0-0
|2-0
|Valley co-op
|0-0
|1-1
|Stonington
|0-0
|0-2
|Montville
|0-1
|0-2
|Co-op programs: Valley: Plainfield (host) with Ellis Tech, Putnam and Tourtellotte
Connecticut Technical Conference
|Team
|CTC
|Overall
|Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech
|1-0
|2-0
|O’Brien Tech
|1-0
|2-0
|Platt Tech
|1-0
|1-1
|Prince Tech
|1-0
|1-1
|Bullard Havens
|0-0
|0-2
|Abbott Tech/Immaculate
|0-1
|0-2
|Cheney Tech
|0-1
|0-2
|Thames River co-op
|0-1
|0-2
|Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech
|0-1
|0-2
|Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s
South-West Conference
|School
|SWC
|Overall
|Brookfield
|1-0
|2-0
|Bunnell
|1-0
|2-0
|New Fairfield
|1-0
|2-0
|Notre Dame Prep
|1-0
|2-0
|Stratford
|1-0
|2-0
|Newtown
|1-0
|1-1
|Joel Barlow
|0-1
|1-1
|Masuk
|0-1
|1-1
|New Milford
|0-1
|1-1
|Pomperaug
|0-1
|1-1
|Weston
|0-1
|1-1
|Bethel
|0-1
|0-2
|No divisional or league champion recognized
FCIAC
|School
|Lg.
|Overall
|Darien
|1-0
|2-0
|Greenwich
|1-0
|2-0
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|1-0
|2-0
|New Canaan
|1-0
|2-0
|St. Joseph
|1-0
|1-1
|Staples
|1-0
|2-0
|Wilton
|1-0
|2-0
|Fairfield Warde
|0-0
|2-0
|Bridgeport Central
|0-0
|1-1
|Danbury
|0-1
|1-1
|Norwalk
|0-1
|1-1
|Ridgefield
|0-1
|1-1
|Trumbull
|0-1
|1-1
|Brien McMahon
|0-1
|0-2
|Stamford
|0-1
|0-2
|Westhill
|0-1
|0-2
Naugatuck Valley League
|NVL Division I
|Div.
|Lg.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Woodland
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|97
|6
|Seymour
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|56
|40
|Holy Cross
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|55
|60
|Waterbury Career Academy
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|46
|12
|Watertown
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|8
|88
|Ansonia
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|37
|35
|Naugatuck
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|28
|69
|Gilbert co-op
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|7
|94
|NVL Division II
|Div.
|Lg.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Torrington
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|67
|43
|Oxford
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|29
|16
|Wolcott
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|30
|20
|Derby
|0-0
|1-0
|1-1
|35
|50
|Crosby
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|20
|43
|Wilby
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|27
|28
|St. Paul
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|24
|Kennedy
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|15
|109
|Co-op programs: Gilbert (host), Northwestern and Housatonic
Southern Connecticut Conference
|Team
|SCC
|Pts
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|West Haven
|1-0
|2
|2-0
|51
|16
|Hand
|1-0
|2
|2-0
|54
|38
|Fairfield Prep
|1-0
|2
|1-1
|59
|31
|Cheshire
|1-0
|1½
|2-0
|59
|27
|Jonathan Law
|1-0
|1½
|2-0
|76
|56
|Amity
|1-0
|1½
|1-1
|47
|41
|Branford
|1-0
|1
|2-0
|76
|18
|Foran
|1-0
|1
|1-1
|54
|37
|Lyman Hall
|1-0
|1
|1-1
|65
|72
|Bassick
|0-0
|0
|1-1
|47
|66
|Hillhouse
|0-0
|0
|0-1
|24
|49
|Wilbur Cross
|0-0
|0
|0-1
|8
|21
|North Haven
|0-1
|0
|1-1
|55
|30
|Shelton
|0-1
|0
|1-1
|51
|42
|Guilford
|0-1
|0
|1-1
|48
|42
|Sheehan
|0-1
|0
|1-1
|34
|65
|Harding
|0-1
|0
|1-1
|22
|44
|Xavier
|0-1
|0
|0-2
|34
|63
|Notre Dame-WH
|0-1
|0
|0-2
|48
|71
|Hamden
|0-1
|0
|0-2
|55
|71
|East Haven
|0-1
|0
|0-2
|14
|86
|Teams earn two points for each win against SCC team ranked 1-7, 1½ points for each win against SCC team ranked 8-14 and 1 point for each win against SCC team ranked 15-21.
Team rankings for 2025: 1-7 – xxxxx; 8-14 — xxxxx; 15-21 — XXXX
Pequot Football Conference
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|Rockville
|1-0
|2-0
|Ellington
|1-0
|2-0
|Coventry co-op
|1-1
|1-1
|Granby/Canton
|1-1
|1-1
|CREC co-op
|1-1
|1-1
|Stafford co-op
|0-0
|1-1
|Windsor Locks co-op
|0-1
|0-2
|SMSA co-op
|0-2
|0-2
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|Cromwell/Portland
|2-0
|2-0
|Haddam-Killingworth
|1-0
|2-0
|Valley Regional/Old Lyme
|1-0
|2-0
|North Branford
|1-1
|1-1
|Weaver co-op
|0-1
|0-1
|Capital Prep/Achievement First
|0-1
|0-1
|Coginchaug co-op
|0-1
|0-2
|Morgan co-op
|0-1
|0-2
|Co-op programs: Coventry (host), Windham Tech and Bolton; CREC: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host), Aerospace and Engineering -Windsor; Academy of International Studies-South Windsor and Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Stafford (host), East Windsor and Somers; Windsor Locks (host), Suffield and East Granby; SMSA (host), University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA; Weaver (host), Hartford Public and Hartford Classical; Coginchaug (host) Hale-Ray and East Hampton; Morgan (host), Old Saybrook and Westbrook
|Independents
|Record
|Nonnewaug co-op
|2-0
|Amistad-New Haven
|0-2
|Co-op program: Nonnewaug (host), Lakeview and Shepaug Valley
2025 milestones
Active Winning Streaks
Team Last loss
15, Killingly New Canaan, Nov. 28, 2023, 49-14
2025 Top Individual Performances
Season to date
RUSHING
Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more
PASSING
Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more
RECEIVING
Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more
Justin Pringle, Woodland, 4 passes for 200 yards and 3 TDs vs. Gilbert co-op, Sept. 19
SCORING
Criteria: Scored 36 points or more
SCORING PLAYS
Criteria: 90 yards or more
95 yard interception return: Justin Martinex, Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech vs. Bassick, Sept. 11l
KICKING
Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more
KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs
Criteria: 2 or more in a single game
Team and individual milestones
Jake Padilla, Wilton, four interceptions vs. Trumbull, Sept.19
Danbury 13 sacks vs Hamden, Sept. 12
Bridgeport Central 21, Wilbur Cross on Sept. 13 to snap BC’s 61-game losing streak dating back to 2017