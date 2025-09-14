Journalist Tim Jensen, president of the CT Sports Media Alliance, has passed away

Journalist Timothy A. Jensen, the longest serving president of the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at his home in Enfield where he was a proud lifetime resident. He was 59.

For four decades, Jensen reported on news and sports in north central Connecticut. He began his career as a sportswriter at the Enfield Press in 1982, began broadcasting high school games for Continental Cablevision in 1984 and was the founding editor of the Enfield Patch online publication in 2010.

His current position was as editor of seven Patch sites in Enfield, Windsor Locks/East Windsor, South Windsor, Ellington/Somers, Granby/East Granby, Suffield and Windsor.

But he was more than a journalist. He brought people together and helped recognize people for their contributions to their communities as athletes and coaches.

Serving his eighth term, Jensen was the longest running president of the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance, formerly known as the Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance. He was first elected president of the Alliance in 2017 and had chaired the Alliance’s annual Gold Key dinner, one of the state’s most prestigious sports honors, since 2015.

Jensen is a longtime member of the Enfield Athletic Hall of Fame board of directors, including 16 years as vice chairman. He played a large role in the Hall of Fame’s yearly golf tournament, which served as a fundraiser for the organization’s scholarship fund.

He was the public address announcer for 17 years for Enfield High ice hockey and formerly worked as a PA announcer for the University of Hartford and as a play-by-play announcer and media relations director for Western Massachusetts Zombies, a pro basketball team out of Springfield.

Jensen was the commissioner for nine years of Blitzkrieg Pro!, a professional wrestling organization out of southern Massachusetts. The organization named a new event in his honor – the Jensen Championship Scramble.

A 1983 graduate of Fermi High in Enfield, Jensen earned an Associate’s Degree from Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield before beginning his journalism career.

The signature event of the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance is the Gold Key awards banquet, a unique tradition that dates back to 1939. The Gold Key has been presented to more than 250 men and women but there are several awards presented at the banquet highlighting excellence on the field of athletics as a player, coach and administrator.

Traditionally, the vice president of the Alliance takes the lead in organizing the banquet. But when Jensen took over reins as president, he continued to organize the banquet – coordinating with award recipients, acting as the liaison to get tickets, producing the banquet program, helping produce some of the video award presentations and more.

His energy and vision kept the Gold Key dinner and Alliance going.

Tim is survived by his son, Alex Jensen and wife, Erin, of Morganville, New Jersey; his daughter, Mia Jensen of Enfield ; their mother and his former wife, Anne Marie (Stroiney) Jensen of Enfield; his mother, Imelda (Vincek) Jensen of Suffield, two brothers and two sisters.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, from 4-8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT. Funeral arrangements will respectfully be private and limited to family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance, an organization which will continue to keep Tim’s legacy alive. Please make checks payable to Connecticut Sports Media Alliance (or CSMA) and mail to: CSMA, P.O. Box 3234, Enfield, CT 06083. Alternatively, Venmo @atj0527 with “CSMA” in the memo line.

To share online condolences, please visit Tim’s obituary