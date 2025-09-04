Lewis Mills co-op hopes to be more competitive with OWTS players

By STEVE BARLOW

Special to The Collinsville Press

BURLINGTON, Sept. 4, 2025 – A year ago, Marcos Muniz and Sonny Ferrari were on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage as Ferrari’s Northwest United football co-op team beat Muniz’s Lewis Mills team, 21-7.

This fall, though, they both wear the same shade of blue after Mills and Wolcott Tech formed one of the newest football co-ops in the CIAC and the only one in the Central Connecticut Conference.

So far, the new marriage is going smoothly.

“Most of the Wolcott Tech kids are adapting well, considering it’s a really, really new system,” said Ferrari, a senior guard and linebacker from New Hartford. “A lot of the Mills kids have embraced the Tech kids, and it’s going well so far.”

The highly successful Northwest United co-op of Wolcott Tech, Nonnewaug, Lakeview and Shepaug came unstitched in the offseason as the roster got too big to meet CIAC guidelines.

Meanwhile, Mills, which struggled to a 1-9 record in 2024, watched its numbers dip below 30 by season’s end and knew it needed to find reinforcements.

“They (Wolcott Tech) were very excited when we broached the idea (of a co-op),” said Mills athletic director Jay Pelchar.

The Spartans contacted a few area schools, but Wolcott Tech made the most sense.

It’s no more than a 20-minute bus ride to Mills from Wolcott Tech’s Torrington campus. Several Wolcott Tech players are from the Region 10 towns or neighboring ones. Also, Mills wanted to continue to play on its own field, and Wolcott Tech doesn’t have its own gridiron.

“Everything lined up,” Pelchar said.

Twenty Wildcats players, roughly the same number that played for NWU, have come out for the new co-op, joining the 30 to 35 Mills players on the squad.

“I thought it would be good because over the past few years we had numbers, but then the commitment would go down,” said Muniz, a senior linebacker and receiver. “Since Coach (Jason) Pace joined, the commitment is there more, but we need (the co-op) in terms of depth. We’ll be more fresh.”

Pace, the former Wolcott and Newington head coach, is starting his second season in charge of the Spartans following one year as defensive coordinator. He knows there will be challenges in melding the two schools together.

Near the end of August, the team spent five days at Camp NETT in Niantic, learning football during the day and sleeping in barracks at night. “It was good bonding,” Muniz said.

“Year one will be the biggest challenge,” said Pace, “with the new players getting to know the coaches, the new system, how we practice, our schedule in the CCC and then making sure all of the players are equipped with everything. For me (as head coach), it’s managing two schools and two sets of parents.”

The Spartans graduated six seniors from last year’s team, including their top rusher, top receiver and three key defenders. Their starting quarterback also transferred to a prep school.

“That was a little disappointing, but we like our young quarterback, (sophomore) Jayce McDonald. We think he’s going to be really good; he’s just young,” Pace said.

Other key players include junior Nate Bertrand, who anchors both lines, senior defensive lineman Christian Martin, senior defensive back-wide receiver Pat Klonowski and senior cornerback-receiver Jayce Cichy.

“We thought we were more competitive last year. That was the big focus: to be competitive. For the most part, we were. We have to build the foundation of success,” Pace said. “Our focus this year is the climb continues. We have work to do.”

The schedule kicks off Sept. 12 at Weston. Lewis Mills begins its sixth year in the CCC, where its best record has been 5-5 in its inaugural season in 2019.

In the past, injuries would stretch the roster thin. Although the Spartans are still young, the addition of Wolcott Tech should mean freshmen and sophomores won’t be thrown into the fray too quickly.

“We’ll have more guys who are varsity-ready,” Pace said. “I think it’s a great fit. I hope it can continue for many years.”

LEWIS MILLS

Last year: 1-9, 0-6 CCC Tier 4

Coach: Jason Pace, second season (1-9); Career: 13 years (73-55)

Nickname: Spartans

Last winning season: 7-3 in 2015

CIAC playoff class: Class MM

Last CIAC playoff appearance: none

League or division championships: none

Opening day record: 7-7. Most recent opening day win: 2024: Lewis Mills 35, Montville 28

Social media: Twitter or X: @LSMFootball1

Team website: none

Of note: Pace previously coached six seasons at Wolcott High (2011-16) and six seasons in Newington (2017-22), leading Wolcott to the CIAC playoffs four times and Newington to the playoffs once (2019). … Mills was once in a co-op program with St. Paul from 2005-09 before forming their own team in 2010. This is the first time that Mills is hosting a co-op football program.

2025 schedule

Friday, Sept. 12: At Weston, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19: RHAM, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26: NEW FAIRFIELD, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3: ROCKY HILL, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17: EAST CATHOLIC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24: at Tolland, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30: at Plainville, 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 8: BLOOMFIELD, noon

Sat. Nov. 15: NW CATHOLIC, noon

Tues. Nov. 25: At Avon, 6 p.m.