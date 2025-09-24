No. 4 Canton beats Ellington, 2-1, for best start in program history

CANTON, Sept. 24, 2025 – They’ve been playing varsity soccer in Canton more than 60 years and there has never been a start like this for the Warriors.

No. 4 Canton got two goals in the first 21 minutes of the game to beat Ellington, 2-1, on Wednesday to win their seventh straight game on the turf field outside of the high school.

The Warriors are now 7-0 for the first time in program history, which dates back to 1965. The strong start eclipses the 6-0 start by the 2002 squad.

“The key is 16 seniors who have played together since they were very, very young,” second year head coach Chris Weller said. “They have a connection to each other. They’re really the best of friends. When they say family, they mean it.”

For the most part, the Warriors played with poise and pressure. They calmly moved the ball across the turf to create opportunities or pressure the ball when the Purple Knights had possession.

Weller rotates players throughout the game and not because Canton faces rival NCCC Granby (4-2) in 24 hours on Thursday.

“If I don’t rotate them, the kids won’t be ready when it is their turn,” he said. “I like to have others ready to go. I trust them. I can put them (on the field) and their isn’t much change that happens.”

Canton has outscored their first seven opponents by a margin of 30-6 with a pair of shutouts. They began the season with a 2-1 win over Old Saybrook, who has won five of the last Class S state titles dating back to 2019.

“They’re a calm, focused group and they have a goal. They want to do well,” Weller said. “They want to start by being at the top of the conference and they want to go on a deep run in the state playoffs.”

Ten different players have scored goals in the first seven games, led by senior forward Quinn Aleska with eight goals and seven assists. Brad Balgach has scored six goals with four assists while James Canny has scored four goals with one assist.

Canny got the Warriors going on Wednesday. He took a pass from Balgach and drove down the sideline, crossed toward the net and fired the ball into the far end of the goal with just 3:13 gone in the game for a 1-0 lead.

Aleska beat two defenders in the middle of the field to create just enough space to fire a shot into the net with 19:10 left in the first half for a 2-0 lead.

Ellington (3-4) had a few chances but nothing too serious into the final minutes of the game. Off a restart from about 25 yards away, Ellington’s Nolan Byam chipped the ball into teammate Caleb Tierinni, who scored with 1:48 remaining in the game to cut the lead to 2-1.

But that is as close as the Purple Knights would get.

Owen Weller, the son of head coach Chris Weller, improved to 6-0. He made three saves in the game.

Canton began the season with a 2-1 win over Old Saybrook and followed it with victories over Bolton (5-1 on Sept. 9), Windsor Locks (8-0, Sept. 11), East Windsor (Sept. 13, 6-0), Coventry (3-1, Sept. 16) and East Granby (4-2, Sept. 18).

The Warriors are also ranked No. 4 in the state coaches top 10 soccer poll in Class M/S, behind three Class M schools – Tolland, Weston and Hand.

If Canton wins their next match, they will tie the program record for consecutive wins at eight. The Warriors won eight in a row in 2019 – the last seven games of the regular season and the opening game of the Class S tournament.

Canton has won seven straight games on four different occasions in 1973, 1975, 1983 and 2014. The seven consecutive wins in 1973 gave Canton their first-ever state championship.

Canton 2, Ellington 1

At Canton

Ellington (3-4) 0 1 — 1

Canton (7-0) 2 0 — 2

Goals: James Canny (C), Quinn Aleksa (C); Caleb Tierinni (E); Assists: Brad Balgach (C); Nolan Byam (E); Saves: Owen Weller (C) 3: Of note: Canton is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class M/S state coaches poll and is off to the best start in program history.