Notre Dame Prep blanks Avon, 37-0 in season opening contest

AVON, Sept. 12, 2025 – The idea of the Connecticut Football Alliance to provide challenging games for some teams and provide competitive games for others. On Thursday, there was a rematch of last year’s Class S championship with Ansonia facing Bloomfield in week one with the Chargers prevailing, 23-14.

The Avon High football team got a competitive opponent for opening day, facing Notre Dame Prep out of Fairfield, a squad that went 2-8 a year ago.

The two teams combined for seven turnovers and several penalties, but it was the visiting Lancers who went home with the victory after a 37-0 non-conference victory Friday night at Avon High.

Notre Dame Prep had a 14-0 lead at the half but Avon made too many mistakes in the second half as the Lancers added on another 23 points to secure the season-opening contest for both teams.

“When they were on the field, they never quit,” Avon High coach Matthew Redman said. “They gave everything they had and really, what more can you ask of a team.”

Turnovers hurt the Falcons cause. They threw two interceptions and lost a fumble after a reception and a fumble after a bad handoff. Poor snaps from center resulted in a safety for Notre Dame Prep and 53 yards lost.

“The small details add up. We have to take better care of the football.”

Jeremiah James scored a pair of touchdowns for the Lancers on runs of six and three yards. Bryant Tarczali had a 55 kickoff return after Avon gave up a safety.

“We’re still a fairly young team. We had just one senior out there with a lot of juniors and sophomores,” Notre Dame coach John Johnson said. “I told the defense I was proud. Regardless of who are playing, any time you can put a zero on the board, you’re doing something pretty impressive.”

Notre Dame Prep led 14-0 at the break and the Lancers forced Avon to punt after their initial possession of the second half. The snap sailed over the punter’s head and bounced through the end zone when a Notre Dame and Avon player collided as they tried to recover the ball for a safety.

On the kickoff following the safety, Tarczaki broke two tackles, got outside and sped down the sideline for a touchdown and a 22-0 lead.

After their third turnover of a day – a fumble after a reception, the Lancers scored five plays later on James’ three-yard touchdown run. James also scored a two-point conversion for a 30-0 lead with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter.

After Notre Dame’s Jayse Edmondson intercepted an Avon pass, it took the Lancers four plays to march 45 yards with QB Landon Gartner scoring on an 11-yard run with 10:16 remaining in the game. With the extra point, the Lancers led 37-0.

Notre Dame scored on their first two possessions. Elijah Braziel scored on a 32-yard TD pass from Richardson and James scored on a six-yard run for a 14-0 lead after the Falcons turned the ball over with a fumble after a bad snap from center.

Max Funderburk, who rotated at quarterback with teammate Alex Schwarz, led the Falcons with 34 yards rushing on six carries. Matthew Eckerlin recovered a fumble with Alex Suarez had an interception.

Avon returns to action next Friday night at Wethersfield. The Falcons return home on Friday, Oct. 3 when they host Bloomfield.

It was the first game between the two programs since 1995 and just the third contest. Avon beat Notre Dame in 1994, 27-26 and lost in 1995, 42-20.

Notre Dame Prep got a new name for the new school year. Last February, Sacred Heart University bought Notre Dame Catholic High for $15 million from the Diocese of Bridgeport. This partnership has included sharing facilities, such as athletics fields, SHU’s library and Chapel of the Holy Spirit, parking lot space at Notre Dame and more.

Nearly 14,000 students have graduated from Notre Dame in its 67-year history. It was originally housed in what is now the Academic Center on Sacred Heart’s Park Avenue campus.

Notre Dame Prep 37, Avon 0

At Avon

Notre Dame Prep (1-0) 14 0 16 7 — 37

Avon (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

ND: Elijah Braziel 32 pass from LJ Richardson (David Szymanski kick), 6:55

ND: Jeremiah James 6 run (Szymanski kick), 3:21

Third quarter

ND: Safety (ball fumbled out of end zone), 9:53

ND: Bryant Tarczali 55 kickoff return, 9:43

ND: James 3 run (James run), 4:55

Fourth quarter

ND: Landon Gartner 5 run (Szymanski kick), 10:16

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Avon – Matthew Eckerlin 6-10, Jaden Scott 5-18, Alex Schwarz 3-2, Dwane Edward 2-15, Wellington Mahoney 2-19, Samson Putt 3-2, Max Funderburk 6-34, Alex Suarez 6-12, Harry Fawad 1-0, Team 3-minus 54; Notre Dame – Ja’cari Harris 9-84, Landon Gartner 1-11, Jeremiah James 5-43, Bryant Tarczali 4-28, LJ Richardson 3-21, Jordan Razor 1-minus 1

PASSING: Avon – Alex Schwarz 3-6-1, 12; Max Funderburk 2-3-1, 18; Notre Dame – Landon Gartner 2-4-022, LJ Richadson 3-9-1, 55

RECEIVING: Avon – Fawad 2-18, Putt 2-3, Edward 1-9; Notre Dame – Jordan Razor 3-20, Elijah Braziel 3-57