Record-breaking effort falls short for Farmington; Granby/Canton rolls to win

FARMINGTON, Sept. 11, 2025 – Quarterback Sawyer Pequita ran for a game-high 153 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 2:43 remaining in regulation, to help Enfield beat Farmington, 28-23 in the season-opening contest for both schools on Thursday at George Bennett Field.

Farmington (0-1) cut Enfield’s lead to four points, 21-17, on a 27-yard field goal from Jonas Kelly with 52 seconds left in the third period.

Enfield (1-0) built a 21-7 lead thanks to a 26-yard TD run from Pequita, a four-yard TD pass from Pequita to Zane Boudreau and an 11-yard TD run by Jon Hewitt.

“We had our chances,” Farmington High head coach Chris Machol said. “Penalties killed us. (They) took two scores off the board on a punt return and kick return and stalled another drive. We also had two bad turnovers, one in the red zone (fumble).”

Farmington sophomore QB Mason Kiniry set a new school record for most completions in a single game – 29, erasing the previous record of 23 set by Jacob Conard against Plainville in 2019. Kiniry completed 29-of-38 passes for a career-high 299 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Only seven Farmington High players have thrown for 300 or more yards in a single game.

Joshuah Larkin caught nine passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, which ties a school record for TD receptions in a single game. Nine other Farmington players have caught three TDs in a game with the most recent three TD performance coming in 2019 from Niko Bouzakis against E.O. Smith.

Larkin’s nine receptions in a single game falls one completion shy of the school record of 10 set in 2017 and 2019 by Dante Colagiovanni and Michael Gregory, respectively.

Larkin caught TD passes of 17, 30 and six yards from Kiniry.

Larkin’s six-yard TD reception with 19.7 seconds left cut the lead to five points. Farmington missed on the two-point conversion and Enfield recovered the onside kick to secure the win.

It was Farmington’s first game against Enfield since 2007.

Farmington returns to action next Friday with a game at NW Catholic that is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. in West Hartford.

Enfield 28, Farmington 23

At Farmington

Enfield (1-0) 14 7 0 7 — 28

Farmington (0-1) 0 14 3 6 — 23

First quarter

E: Sawyer Pequita 26 run (Seager Roberge kick), 6:20

E: Zane Boudreau 4 pass from Pequita (Roberge kick), 1:04

Second quarter

F: Joshuah Larkin 17 pass from Mason Kiniry (Jonas Kelly kick), 11:54

E: Jon Hewitt 11 run (Roberge kick), 2:46

F: Larkin 30 pass from Kiniry (Kelly kick), 1:21

Third quarter

F: Kelly 27 FG, 0:52

Fourth quarter

E: Pequita 43 run (Roberge kick), 2:43

F: Larkin 6 pass from Kiniry (conversion failed), 19.7

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Farmington – Michael Campagnano 9-30, Ty Nogiec 5-minus 4, Mason Kiniry 3-16; Enfield – Hewitt 14-100, Pequita 11-153, Jackson 2-24, Lawrence 1-5, Trotta 1-6

PASSING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 29-38-1, 299; Enfield – Sawyer Pequita 10-19-0, 139

RECEIVING: Farmington – Campagnano 5-48, Nogiec 2-19, Joshuah Larkin 9-117, Terrence Broxton 6-43, Tyler Thompson 5-37, Justin Kinney 2-35; Enfield – Tomas Kusta 3-56, Cam Coleman 3-42, Zane Boudreau 2-10, Cam Trotta 2-42, Levi Wozny 1-1

SACKS: Hewitt (E) 1-6, Moncuse (E) 1-9; FUMBLE REC: Jackson (E) 1; INTERCEPTION: Colman (E) 1-10

Granby/Canton 49, SMSA co-op 0

HARTFORD, Sept. 12, 2025 – Keandre Hunter ran for a team-high 136 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Granby/Canton co-op to a 49-0 win over the SMSA co-op on Friday at Weaver High on opening night of the football season.

It’s the largest opening night win in team history for Granby and the second-highest win in co-op history, which dates back to 2019 in this program. Granby/Canton beat Windsor Locks co-op by 54 points a year ago.

Elijah Sam ran for two touchdowns for the Bears while junior QB Joseph Lewie also ran for a touchdown (35 yards) and 125 yards on 10 carries. Lewie also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Oliver Douglas.

Junior Wyatt Bernabucci led the Bears defense with three sacks and four solo tackles.

Granby/Canton plays their first home game on Friday night when they host Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Granby/Canton 49, SMSA co-op 0

At Hartford (Weaver HS)

Granby/Canton (1-0) 14 21 14 0 — 49

SMSA co-op (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

G: Joseph Lewie 35 run (kick failed)

G: Keandre Hunter 1 run (Lewie run)

Second quarter

G: Oliver Douglas 35 pass from Lewie (Alex Krauland kick)

G: Elijah Sam 5 run (Krauland kick)

G: Sam 4 run (Krauland kick)

Third quarter

G: Hunter 37 run (Krauland kick)

G: Hunter 15 run (Krauland kick)

Individual leaders

PASSING: Granby/Canton: Lewie 3-4-0, 54 yards, 1TD pass

RUSHING: Granby/Canton: Lewie 10-125, 1 TD, Hunter 12-136, 3 TDs; Sam 6-25, 2 TDs; Douglas 1-23

RECEIVING: Granby/Canton: Douglas 2-51, 1 TD

OTHER: Wyatt Bernabucci 4 solo tackles, 3 sacks; Gabriel Mensah 3 tackles, 1½ sacks

Weston 48, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 27

WESTON, Sept. 12, 2025 – Tyler Umhoefer ran for two touchdowns and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Timothy Martin as Weston beat Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, 48-27, on Friday night in a Connecticut Football Alliance contest. Jack Olsen caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Weston while teammate Alex Mandujano scored on a 57-yard interception.

Weston 48, Lewis Mills 27

At Weston

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Mills – Jayce Cichy 3-47, Jayce McDonald 1-minus 5, Owen Mignola 2-minus 2, James Bryne 1-minus 2, Drew Madore 1-minus 1, Clark Grady 1-5. Totals 9-42; Weston – Tyler Umhoefer 9-103, 2 TDs

PASSING: Weston — 13 completions, 255 yards, 3 TDs; Mills – 12 completions, 236 yards, 2 TDs

RECEIVING: Weston – Timothy Martin 3-25, Jack Olsen 5-101, 2 TDs, Tyler Umhoefer 5-129, 1 TD; Lewis Mills – P Klonowski 2-32, Jayce Cichy 3-26, 1 TD, Marcos Muniz 2-39, Drew Madore 1-10, Nathan Bertrand 1-14, Clark Grady 3-115, 1 TD

Fairfield Warde 42, Simsbury 20

SIMSBURY, Sept. 12, 2025 – Fairfield Warde quarterback James Dellavolpe completed 9-of-14 passes for 170 yards four touchdowns as the Mustangs opened the season with a 42-20 win over Simsbury in a Connecticut Football Alliance game on Friday night at Holden Field.

Receiver Andrew Shelov caught seven passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns for Warde (1-0) while teammate Erik Maschmeier also pulled in a 33-yard touchdown reception. It was the first-ever game between Warde and Simsbury.

Fairfield Warde 42, Simsbury 20

At Simsbury

Fairfield Warde (1-0) 14 14 7 7 — 42

Simsbury (0-1) 6 6 0 8 — 20

Individual statistics

PASSING: Warde – James Dellavolpe 9-14-0, 170, 4 TDs

RUSHING: Warde – C.J English 7-138; Matty Gulbin 1-1, James Dellavolpe 6-42, 1 TD, A.J. Cortina 4-12, Grant Seusing 1-minus 2

RECEIVING: Warde – C.J. English 1-42, Andrew Shelov 7-95, 3 TDs, Erik Maschmeier 1-33, 1 TD