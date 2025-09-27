Simsbury shows some fight in 38-26 loss to Hall

SIMSBURY, Sept. 27, 2025 – The SImsbury High football team is making progress under first-year head coach Vinny Guiel. The Trojans were shutout in the first game of the season against Fairfield Warde and lost to Enfield in week two.

Visting Hall raced out to big leads on a sunny Saturday morning but Simsbury showed some fight by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 38-26 loss in Central Connecticut Conference play at Holden Field.

“It’s a testament to what we are trying to build here,” Guiel said. “Not quitting. Not giving up when things get hard.”

Hall (1-2) scored twice in the first three minutes of the game on three offensive plays for a quick 14-0 lead. The Titans had a 31-6 lead at one point in the game but Simsbury scored 20 of the final 27 points in the game to close the gap.

“It’s a work in progress,” Guiel said afterwards. “I feel we have athletes who are going there and playing a full four quarters. The kids have fight and the kids have heart. I’m happy to be coaching them.”

Simsbury is deploying a run-oriented double wing formation on offense, which can help them control a game but can be challenging to erase a deficit.

The Trojans (0-3) needed and got some help from their defense in the fourth quarter, recovering two Hall fumbles.

“In the second half, SImsbury, to their credit, played as hard as heck and we made some mistakes we need to clean up,” Hall’s first year coach Steve Markle said.

The Titans benefited from some big plays in the game.

On their second offensive play, Hall QB Thomas Hussey founds receiver Jordan Scher for a short pass that Scher turned into a 35-yard touchdown reception for a 7-0 lead. On Hall’s second offensive possession, Spencer Boucher-Zazzaro got outside and raced down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead with just three minutes gone in the first half.

“We have some kids are fairly dynamic playmakers,” Markle said. “We have kids who can make plays.”

In the second quarter, Hall’s Ben Carson broke two tackles and evaded a Simsbury defender on an 84-yard kickoff return to the Simsbury four-yard line. Hussey scored from the four to give the Titans a 21-6 lead.

Carson’s long kickoff return and Hussey’s quick TD run came after Simsbury got on the scoreboard thanks to an 11-play, 68-yard drive that ate up more than four minutes. Byran George scored on a one-yard run to cut the Titan lead to 14-6.

Simsbury QB Braeden Siano began the drive with a 29-yard completion to receiver Stephen Wharton-Mohammed, who broke two tackles before being taken down at the Hall 39-yard line.

The Titans added a 32-yard field goal from Noah Kabakoff to take a 24-6 lead at halftime.

Simsbury opened the second half with a long 14-play drive that reached the Hall 18-yard line before stalling. Simsbury converted on third down – a seven yard run from George – and on fourth down – a 12-yard pass from Siano to Ryan Park – to keep the drive alive. A pair of 15-yard penalties from Hall (personal foul, roughing the passer) also helped fuel the drive.

Hall responded with a quick six-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Hussey finding Scher in the end zone at the end of a 42-yard touchdown reception and a 31-6 lead.

Hussey completed 9-of-20 passes for a game-high167 yards with Scher pulling in three passes for team-leading 81 yards and two touchdowns.

In the fourth quarter, Simsbury’s Boucher-Zazzaro forced a fumble that teammate Whaton-Mohammed recovered on the Hall 47-yard line.

Three plays later, lineman Brett Osborne made a nice block allowing Siano to get to the outside where he zipped down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown run with 7:36 remaining to cut the lead to 31-12.

Hall fumbled the ball away on its next possession. Simsbury’s Jessie Carst picked up the ball that bounced right to him and raced 19 yards to the Hall 32-yard line.

Three plays later, Siano found Tate Mairano down the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown pass. After a two-point by Siano, Hall’s lead was cut to 11, 31-20, with 5:00 minutes left in the game.

After Hall recovered the onside kick, Hussey completed a 37-yard pass to Carson to the Simsbury 1-yard line. Jaden Ortiz scored on a 1-yard run to boost the lead to 38-20.

Siano scored on a one-yard run with 1:09 remaining to cut the lead to 38-26. The big plays on the 83-yard mark were a 18-yard run by Siano to the Hall 1-yard line, a 28-yard completion from Siano to Park and a 18-yard completion from Siano to Harry Tindall.

Siano completed 10-of-25 passes for 163 yards. Wharton-Mohammed caught four passes for game-high 99 yards while Park pulled in three receptions for 44 yards.

Hall 38, Simsbury 26

At Simsbury

Hall (2-1) 14 10 7 7 — 38

Simsbury (0-3) 0 6 0 20 — 26

First quarter

H: Jordan Scher 35 pass from Thomas Hussey (Noah Kabakoff kick), 11:10

H: Spencer Boucher-Zazzaro 50 run (Kabakoff kick), 9:00

Second quarter

S: Bryan George 1 run (kick blocked), 4:31

H: Hussey 4 run (Kabakoff kick), 4:07

H: Kabakoff 32 FG, 0:51

Third quarter

H: Scher 42 pass from Hussey (Kabakoff kick), 4:32

Fourth quarter

S: Braeden Siano 48 run (run fails), 7:36

S: Tate Mairano 25 pass from Siano (Siano run), 5:00

H: Jaeden Ortiz 1 run (Kabakoff kick), 3:31

S: Siano 1 run (run fails), 1:09

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Hall – Jaden Ortiz 10-65, Thomas Hussey 4-29, Ben Carson 6-30, Spencer Boucher Zazzaro 3-61, Quinn O’Neill 3-21; Simsbury – Braeden Siano 5-63, Harry Tindall 13-6, Greyson Clancy 18-68, Bryan George 8-45, Evan Pilon 1-6

PASSING: Simsbury – Braeden Siano 10-25-0, 163; Hall – Thomas Hussey 9-20-0, 167

RECEIVING: Simsbury – Stephen Wharton-Mohammed 4-99, Ryan Park 3-44, Tate Mairano 2-33, Harry Tindall 1-18; Hall – Jordan Scher 3-81, Quinn O’Neill 2-26, Spencer Boucher Zazzaro 3-52; Lincoln Ruel 1-8