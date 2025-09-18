Time remains to register for 9th annual Matterhorn International Pro-Am

The ninth annual Matterhorn International Pro-Am miniature golf tournament has been split up into a two-day event.

The amateur competition, a two round event, will be held on Friday night, Sept. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. at Matterhorn Miniature Golf in Canton. The pro competition will be a four-round event, beginning Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The winner of the professional event earned an automatic entry into

Place in pro division also gets an automatic bid to the WMF World Adventure Golf Tour final in April 2026. Simsbury’s David Vayva and Farmington’s Caleb Smith earned bids at the Matterhorn Pro-Am in 2023 to the 2024 World Adventure Golf final in the Czech Republic.

Entrants can still register to play in this weekend’s tournaments. The amateur tournament begins Friday night at 6 p.m. and the fee is $20. The course will not be closed.

Deadline to sign up for the professional tournament is Friday night at 6 p.m. Fee is $50 to play.

Four previous Matterhorn International champions are already in the field. Two-time champion Justin Seymour (2018, 2019) is back along with two-time champion Mark Novicki (2024, 2017). Former champions Matt Liles (2022) and Vayva (2023) are also registered to play.

The professionals will play three rounds and the top 12 golfers after three rounds will play a fourth round to decide the championship. Novicki holds the course record for a four-round tournament with a 157.

There are also golfers from Maine, North Carolina, New York, Minnesota and Georgia in the professional tournament.

The winner of the professional tournament wins $500 with the runnerup golfer taking home $400. More than $1,500 in prize money will be awarded to the top eight golfers in the field.

Previous Matterhorn International Pro-Am champions

Professional

Five rounds

2017: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 198

2018: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 198

2019: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 196

2020: Dylan Koerner, 201

Three rounds

2021: Pat Sheridan, Berlin, 115 (3 hole playoff)

2022: Matt Liles, Glastonbury 115

2023: Dave Vayda, Simsbury, 116 (5-hole playoff)

Four rounds

2024: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 157 (1 hole playoff)