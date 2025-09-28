Tournament record 34 helps Inabinet win Matterhorn International Pro-Am

One competitor came from Europe. Three came from Canada.

The Matterhorn International Pro-Am, the annual miniature golf tournament at Matterhorn in Canton, is drawing competitors from across the globe. Miniature golf professionals from nine different states competed in the ninth annual event earlier this month.

Jeremy Inabinet, a professional from Illinois, won his first Matterhorn Pro-Am championship with two stroke win over two-time tournament champion Mark Novicki of Connecticut, 151-153.

Inabinet shot a tournament record 12-under-par 34 in the third round and had rounds of 37 or less in three of his four rounds on the course. The 34 tied an existing course record.

Novicki had very consistent rounds of 37, 38, 40 and 38 as he was seeking his second consecutive Matterhorn International Pro-Am champion.

Bryan Akers of Georgia finished third with a four-round total of 153 while Canadian Stephane Dulmaine was fourth with a 157. Inabinet, Dulmaine and New Jersey’s Griffin Weiss led the tournament with seven aces.

In the amateur division, Brandon Robinson of Providence, Rhode Island had two rounds of 40 to beat Mathieu Labrie of Canada by one stroke, 81-80. Hungary’s Balazus Tompa was third with an 84. Pros were allowed to compete in the amateur tournament if they had not placed in the top three in a previous Matterhorn Pro-Am event.

The Matterhorn Pro-Am is one of the 15 events on the WMF World Adventure Golf Tour and professionals earn points toward their tour ranking. The winner of the Matterhorn Pro-Am earned an automatic bid to the tour final in May 2026 in the United Kingdom.

The World Adventure Golf Tour has 15 events in 12 countries and the Matterhorn Pro-Am is one of two events in the United States. Other tour events are in Austria, Australia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, Germany, India, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden.

This is the third year that Matterhorn Pro-Am has been on the world tour, according to Matterhorn owner Autumn Sutherland.

MINIATURE GOLF

At Canton

Results from the 9th annual Matterhorn International Pro-Am miniature golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 20 . Par 46 for the 18-hole course.

PRO DIVISION Golfer State R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1. Jeremy Inabinet, $500 ILL 42 38 34 37 151 2. Mark Novicki, $400 CT 37 38 40 38 153 3. Bryan Akers, $300 GA 39 38 40 37 154 4. Stephane Dulmaine, $200 Canada 39 39 40 39 157 5. Rick Baird, $100 NC 44 38 39 39 159 5. Balazs Tompa, $50 Hungary 39 38 43 39 159 5. Justin Seymour, $50 CT 42 37 40 40 159 8. Anna Seymour, $50 CT 38 41 44 36 159 9. Kyle Courcy ME 39 40 41 40 160 10. Landon Weiss NJ 39 39 40 42 160 11. Griffin Weiss NJ 45 38 40 37 160 12. Aaron Kaminski NJ 41 42 40 38 161 13. David Vayda CT 41 40 39 42 162 14. Tom Loftus Minn. 41 41 41 40 163 15. Matt Liles CT 40 41 42 40 163 16. Kevin Weiss NJ 40 38 41 41 164 17. Jacob Yale CT 44 38 41 41 164 18. Soukie Outhavong CT 42 44 37 47 170 Top 12 scores plus ties advanced to fourth round 19. Ed Weiss NJ 40 42 43 125 19. Brandon Robinson RI 40 42 43 125 21. Daniel Letarte Canada 43 44 48 125 22. Nathan Fournier ME 43 44 40 127 23. Bill Mezier NY 43 42 43 128 23. Nicholas Vagnini RI 43 42 43 128 23. Kyle Labrecque ME 42 43 43 128 23. Glenda Ryning CT 44 41 43 128 23. Dan Blake NY 41 43 44 128 23. Randy Yale CT 43 44 42 129 27. Joey DiPrima NJ 44 43 44 131 27. Mathieu Labrie Canada 45 44 42 131 29. Shea Outhavong CT 41 46 44 131 30. Trish Weiss NJ 47 41 48 136

2025 Tournament pro results

Amateur Division

Top 10: Brandon Robinson 40-40, 81; Mathieu Labrie 41-40, 81; Balazus Tompa 43-41, 84; Dan Fredenberg 45-42, 87; Daniel Latarde 43-44, 87; David Hudson 44-44, 88; Stephane Dulmaine 45-43, 88; Glenda Ryning 42-46, 88; Lou Ann Corbidge 44-45, 89; Heather Garvin 47-43, 90, Nicholas Vagini 46-44, 90; Dave Percivalle 46-44, 90; Brendan Hurley 47-43, 90

Of note: 18 competitors in the division. The amateur competition was held on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

Previous champions

Professional

Five rounds

2017: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 198

2018: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 198

2019: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 196

2020: Dylan Koerner, 201

Three rounds

2021: Pat Sheridan, Berlin, 115**

2022: Matt Liles, Glastonbury 115

2023: Dave Vayda, Simsbury, 116*

Four rounds

2024: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 157***

2025: Jeremy Inabinet, Illinois, 153

*Won in a 5-hole playoff

**Won in a 3-hole playoff

***Won in a 1-hole playoff

Amateur

Three rounds

2017: Stephen Langlois, East Granby, 129

2018: Daniel Hurley, Canton, 125*

2019: Brian Hogan, Avon, 127

2020: Chris Mamrosh, 127**

2021: Caleb Smith, Farmington, 120

2022: Darren Smith, Farmington 122

2023: Patrick Kavanaugh, Hackensack NJ, 124

2024: Michael Scanlon, 124

Two rounds

2025: Brandon Robertson, Providence RI, 80

*Won in 3-hole playoff

**Won in a 1-hole playoff

