Tournament record 34 helps Inabinet win Matterhorn International Pro-Am

One competitor came from Europe. Three came from Canada.
The Matterhorn International Pro-Am, the annual miniature golf tournament at Matterhorn in Canton, is drawing competitors from across the globe. Miniature golf professionals from nine different states competed in the ninth annual event earlier this month.
Jeremy Inabinet, a professional from Illinois, won his first Matterhorn Pro-Am championship with two stroke win over two-time tournament champion Mark Novicki of Connecticut, 151-153.
Inabinet shot a tournament record 12-under-par 34 in the third round and had rounds of 37 or less in three of his four rounds on the course. The 34 tied an existing course record.
Novicki had very consistent rounds of 37, 38, 40 and 38 as he was seeking his second consecutive Matterhorn International Pro-Am champion.
Bryan Akers of Georgia finished third with a four-round total of 153 while Canadian Stephane Dulmaine was fourth with a 157. Inabinet, Dulmaine and New Jersey’s Griffin Weiss led the tournament with seven aces.
In the amateur division, Brandon Robinson of Providence, Rhode Island had two rounds of 40 to beat Mathieu Labrie of Canada by one stroke, 81-80. Hungary’s Balazus Tompa was third with an 84. Pros were allowed to compete in the amateur tournament if they had not placed in the top three in a previous Matterhorn Pro-Am event.
The Matterhorn Pro-Am is one of the 15 events on the WMF World Adventure Golf Tour and professionals earn points toward their tour ranking. The winner of the Matterhorn Pro-Am earned an automatic bid to the tour final in May 2026 in the United Kingdom.
The World Adventure Golf Tour has 15 events in 12 countries and the Matterhorn Pro-Am is one of two events in the United States. Other tour events are in Austria, Australia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, Germany, India, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden.
This is the third year that Matterhorn Pro-Am has been on the world tour, according to Matterhorn owner Autumn Sutherland.
MINIATURE GOLF
At Canton
Results from the 9th annual Matterhorn International Pro-Am miniature golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 20 . Par 46 for the 18-hole course.
|PRO DIVISION
|Golfer
|State
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1. Jeremy Inabinet, $500
|ILL
|42
|38
|34
|37
|151
|2. Mark Novicki, $400
|CT
|37
|38
|40
|38
|153
|3. Bryan Akers, $300
|GA
|39
|38
|40
|37
|154
|4. Stephane Dulmaine, $200
|Canada
|39
|39
|40
|39
|157
|5. Rick Baird, $100
|NC
|44
|38
|39
|39
|159
|5. Balazs Tompa, $50
|Hungary
|39
|38
|43
|39
|159
|5. Justin Seymour, $50
|CT
|42
|37
|40
|40
|159
|8. Anna Seymour, $50
|CT
|38
|41
|44
|36
|159
|9. Kyle Courcy
|ME
|39
|40
|41
|40
|160
|10. Landon Weiss
|NJ
|39
|39
|40
|42
|160
|11. Griffin Weiss
|NJ
|45
|38
|40
|37
|160
|12. Aaron Kaminski
|NJ
|41
|42
|40
|38
|161
|13. David Vayda
|CT
|41
|40
|39
|42
|162
|14. Tom Loftus
|Minn.
|41
|41
|41
|40
|163
|15. Matt Liles
|CT
|40
|41
|42
|40
|163
|16. Kevin Weiss
|NJ
|40
|38
|41
|41
|164
|17. Jacob Yale
|CT
|44
|38
|41
|41
|164
|18. Soukie Outhavong
|CT
|42
|44
|37
|47
|170
|Top 12 scores plus ties advanced to fourth round
|19. Ed Weiss
|NJ
|40
|42
|43
|125
|19. Brandon Robinson
|RI
|40
|42
|43
|125
|21. Daniel Letarte
|Canada
|43
|44
|48
|125
|22. Nathan Fournier
|ME
|43
|44
|40
|127
|23. Bill Mezier
|NY
|43
|42
|43
|128
|23. Nicholas Vagnini
|RI
|43
|42
|43
|128
|23. Kyle Labrecque
|ME
|42
|43
|43
|128
|23. Glenda Ryning
|CT
|44
|41
|43
|128
|23. Dan Blake
|NY
|41
|43
|44
|128
|23. Randy Yale
|CT
|43
|44
|42
|129
|27. Joey DiPrima
|NJ
|44
|43
|44
|131
|27. Mathieu Labrie
|Canada
|45
|44
|42
|131
|29. Shea Outhavong
|CT
|41
|46
|44
|131
|30. Trish Weiss
|NJ
|47
|41
|48
|136
Amateur Division
Top 10: Brandon Robinson 40-40, 81; Mathieu Labrie 41-40, 81; Balazus Tompa 43-41, 84; Dan Fredenberg 45-42, 87; Daniel Latarde 43-44, 87; David Hudson 44-44, 88; Stephane Dulmaine 45-43, 88; Glenda Ryning 42-46, 88; Lou Ann Corbidge 44-45, 89; Heather Garvin 47-43, 90, Nicholas Vagini 46-44, 90; Dave Percivalle 46-44, 90; Brendan Hurley 47-43, 90
Of note: 18 competitors in the division. The amateur competition was held on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
Previous champions
Professional
Five rounds
2017: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 198
2018: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 198
2019: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 196
2020: Dylan Koerner, 201
Three rounds
2021: Pat Sheridan, Berlin, 115**
2022: Matt Liles, Glastonbury 115
2023: Dave Vayda, Simsbury, 116*
Four rounds
2024: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 157***
2025: Jeremy Inabinet, Illinois, 153
*Won in a 5-hole playoff
**Won in a 3-hole playoff
***Won in a 1-hole playoff
Amateur
Three rounds
2017: Stephen Langlois, East Granby, 129
2018: Daniel Hurley, Canton, 125*
2019: Brian Hogan, Avon, 127
2020: Chris Mamrosh, 127**
2021: Caleb Smith, Farmington, 120
2022: Darren Smith, Farmington 122
2023: Patrick Kavanaugh, Hackensack NJ, 124
2024: Michael Scanlon, 124
Two rounds
2025: Brandon Robertson, Providence RI, 80
*Won in 3-hole playoff
**Won in a 1-hole playoff