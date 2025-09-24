Undefeated Canton spikers beat Avon for the first time

AVON, Sept. 24, 2025 – Leading hitter Mia Whilby had 16 kills and setter Sophia Mazza had 32 assists as the surging Canton High girls volleyball team beat Avon for the first time in program history on Wednesday night.

The undefeated Warriors (9-0) beat Avon, 25-19, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-17. It was Canton’s first win over the Falcons in seven matches, dating back to 2012.

It’s the first time that Canton won a game over the Falcons, having gone 0-18 in their previous six meetings. The two programs resumed their series a year ago.

Canton (9-0) is off to the best start in program history. Through seven matches, Whilby had a team-leading 89 kills and 27 serving aces. Avery Rodriguez had 31 kills and a team-leading 32 aces with Emery Howard with 31 kills. Mazza had 130 assists through seven matches.

The Warriors, under second-year head coach Andrew Barnes, will travel to West Hartford on Thursday for a challenging match against Hall (6-2) beginning at 6 p.m.

Avon (3-5) was led by Ferrari Jones with nine kills and Ainsley Evans with 17 digs.