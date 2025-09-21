Weekend review: Bears fall by 1; Record-tying performance in Mills’ win

GRANBY, Sept. 19, 2025 – Receiver Landon Damiata caught two touchdown passes from QB Jaxon Selly and Zack Lane returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown as the Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton co-op squad beat Granby/Canton for the first time with a 21-20 Pequot Conference Uncas Division victory on Friday night.

The last time that the visiting Patriots beat Granby was in 2017 before the Bears began their co-op program with Canton. Coventry snapped an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

Twice, the Patriots (1-1) stopped two-point conversion runs by Granby/Canton (1-1).

Coventry co-op took a 21-12 lead on 42-yard touchdown pass to Damiata from Selly with 10:48 left in the game. The Bears cut the lead to seven when Tristan Jackson tackled a Patriot runner in the end zone with 5:13 remaining.

Jackson had a team-high 12 tackles and six tackles for a loss.

Granby/Canton pulled to within one on a seven-yard touchdown run from QB Joseph Lewie with 3:21 remaining in the game. But the Patriots stopped a two-point conversion run to maintain the lead.

Wyatt Bernabucci, Mike Laplenta and Ben Reilly played well for the Bears, according to head coach Erik Shortell. Lewie completed 10-of-16 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Sam ran for 41 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Oliver Douglas caught five passes for 96 yards.

Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton 21, Granby/Canton 20

At Granby

Coventry co-op (1-1) 0 7 7 7 — 21

Granby/Canton (1-1) 6 0 0 14 — 20

First quarter

G: Joseph Lewie 15 run (kick failed). 9:09

Second quarter

C: Zack Lane 44 fumble return (Mason Whittington kick), 8:13

Third quarter

C: Landon Damiata 34 pass from Jaxon Selley (Whittington kick), 10:40

G: Elijah Sam 42 pass from Lewie (run fails), 10:25

Fourth quarter

C: Damiata 42 pass from Selley (Whittington kick), 10:48

G: Tristan Jackson safety, tackles runner in end zone, 5:13

G: Lewie 7 run (run fails), 3:21

Enfield 39, Simsbury 18

SIMSBURY, Sept. 19, 2025 – QB Sawyer Pequita ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Jon Hewitt ran for a team-high 154 yards and three touchdowns as Enfield beat Simsbury for the first time since 1978 on Friday night at Holden Field.

Enfield (2-0) had lost 11 consecutive games to the Trojans (0-2), dating back to 1979. It was the longest run of victories in the series that began in 1921.

Zane Boudreau had four tackles and an interception for the visiting eagles while Travis Rivera had a sack.

Simsbury QB Brayden Ciano threw a pair of touchdown passes while kicker Ryan Park converted on a 22-yard field goal.

Enfield 39, Simsbury 18

At Simsbury

Enfield (2-0) 6 6 14 13 — 39

Simsbury (0-2) 3 7 0 8 — 18

First quarter

S: Ryan Park 22 FG

E: Sawyer Pequita 1 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

S: Steven Worden 47 pass from Brayden Ciano (Park kick)

E: Pequita to Cam Trotta 14 yard pass (kick failed)

Third quarter

E: Pequita 1 run (Roberge kick)

E: Jon Hewitt 18 run (Roberge kick)

Fourth quarter

E: Pequita 30 run (Roberge kick)

E: Hewitt 80 run (kick failed

S: Park 8 pass from Ciano (Ciano run)

Individual leaders

RUSHING: Enfield – Sawyer Pequita (E) 22-135, 2 TDs; Jon Hewitt 8-154, 3 TDs, Isaiah Lawrence 1-2, Cam Coleman 1-minus 4

PASSING: Enfield – Sawyer Pequita 11-17-1, 156

RECEIVING: Enfield – Tomaz Kusla 3-50, Cam Coleman 1-8, Cam Trotta 8-98, 1TD

NOTES: Travis Rivera had a sack and a TFL; Zane Boudreau had 4 tackles and an interception

Wethersfield 41, Avon 0

WETHERSFIELD, Sept. 19, 2025 – Luis Garcia, Trevor Felciano and Demarcus Johnson each scored two touchdowns as the Wethersfield High football team blanked Avon, 41-0 in Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday night.

Garcia scored on a eight-yard run and a 60-yard fumble return while Feliciano scored on a touchdown runs of 16 and 26 yards. Johnson scored twice on touchdown receptions of 30 and 14 yards from QB Adam Santilli. The Eagles improve to 1-1 while Avon, which was shutout for the second consecutive week, slips to 0-2 on the year.

Wethersfield 41, Avon 0

At Wethersfield

Avon (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Wethersfield (1-1) 21 0 13 7 — 41

First quarter

W: Demarcus Johnson 30 pass from Adam Santilli (Rian Stevens kick)

W: Luis Garcia 8 run (Stevens kick)

W: Garcia 60 fumble return (Stevens kick)

Third quarter

W: Trevor Felciano 16 run (Stevens kick)

W: Johnson 14 pass from Santilli (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

W: Feliciano 36 run (Stevens kick)

Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 42, RHAM 6

BURLINGTON, Sept. 19, 2025 – Sophomore QB Jayce McDonald tied a school record with four touchdown passes in a single game to lead the Spartans to a 42-6 win over RHAM on Friday night in Burlington in Central Connecticut Conference game.

Four other quarterbacks in Mills’ history have thrown four TD passes in a single game. The most recent was Trevor Baker, who threw four TDs in games against Ellington and Coventry co-op in 2016.

The win snaps a 10-game losing streak that dated back to week two of the 2024 campaign. The 36-point margin of victory is the second-largest win in team history, only trailing a 46-point win over the Bulkeley co-op squad in 2019.

McDonald threw touchdown passes to four different receivers – Patryk Klonowski (50 yards), Jacye Cichy (44), Gryfn Koblarz (14) and Andrew Madore (38).

Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 42, RHAM 6

At Burlington

RHAM (0-2) 0 6 0 0 — 6

LM/WT (1-1) 28 0 7 7 — 42

First quarter

LM: Patryk Klonowski 50 pass from Jayce McDonald (kick good)

LM: Mason Scanlon 5 run (Scanlon run)

LM: Jayce Cichy 44 pass from McDonald (kick failed)

LM: Gryfn Koblarz 14 pass from McDonald (kick good)

Second quarter

RHAM: Cayden Caplette 1 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

LM: Andrew Madore 38 pass from McDonald (kick good)

Fourth quarter

LM: Owen Mignola 6 run (kick good)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: RHAM – Trey Richardson 13-82, Cayden Caplette 16-73

PASSING: RHAM – Jeremy Rodriguez 1-8-0, 7

RECEIVING: RHAM – Shawn Daly 3-3

Notable: Richardson (RHAM) 10 tackles, 4-56 kickoff returns