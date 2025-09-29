Connect with us

Football

Weekend review: Farmington wins first game, Avon shutout, Mills falls

Farmington’s Michael Campagnano (26) scored three TDs in Friday night’s win over E.O. Smith in Storrs.

STORRS, Sept. 26, 2025 – Michael Campagnano ran for two touchdowns and had a 73-yard kickoff return as the Farmington High football team won their first game of the season on Friday night with a 35-13 win over E.O. Smith in CCC action.

Ty Nogiec ran for a team-high 89 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while kicker Joey Kelly hit two field goals from 32 and 40 yards and went 5-for-5 with extra points.

Farmington’s Michael Coccomo had four sacks for 27 yards and blocked a field goal. Oliver Adorno recovered a fumble while Grant Kinitner blocked two punts for the River Hawks (1-2).

Farmington 35, E.O. Smith 13
At Storrs
Farmington (1-2)               21  0  7  7  — 35
E.O. Smith (1-2)                   0  7  6  0  — 13
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Farmington – Ty Nogiec 11-89, 2 TDs, Michael Campagnano 17-71, 2 TDs, Tyler McMahon 1-6, Mason Kiniry 5-minus 12; EOS — Sam Bolduc 1-6, Mikey Sposito 4-30, Mason Clark 3-4, Sean Podosek 9-25, 1 TD; Jaevoni Rivas 1-1
PASSING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 9-17-0, 117; EOS — Sean Podosek 17-27-0, 147
RECEIVING: Farmington – Josh Larkin 4-26, Justin Kinney 3-64, Ty Nogiec 1-16, Tyler Thompson 1-9; EOS — Bolduc 5-35, Sposito 5-20, Hancox-Mellady 2-15, Joey Baker 5-47, 1 TD. C. Gaskins 3-41
Other scoring: Michael Camoagnano (F) 1-73 kickoff return, Joey Kelly (F) 5-5 PAT, 2-2 FG (40 and 32 yards); Justin Beaton (EOS) 1-2 PAT
Of note: Farmington’s Michael Coccomo 4 sacks for 27 yards and one blocked FG; Olivier Adorno (F) 1 fumble recovery, Grant Kintner (F) 2 blocked punts

South Windsor 42, Avon 0
SOUTH WINDSOR, Sept. 27, 2025 – Ryan Faux ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Windsot to their first win of the season in a CCC matchup on Saturday. Faux scored on runs of 45 and 19 yards for the Bobcats, who led 28-0 after one quarter. South Windsor (1-2) recovered four Avon fumbles in the game. The Falcons (0-3) were held scoreless for the third consecutive game.

South Windsor 42, Avon 0
At South Windsor
Avon (0-3)                        0  0  0  0  — 0
South Windsor (1-2)    28  0  7  7  — 42

New Fairfield 42, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 12
BURLINGTON, Sept. 26, 2025 – Hunter Debellis ran for two touchdowns while teammate Michael Traynor threw a pair of touchdown passes as undefeated New Fairfield (3-0) beat Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech on Friday night under portable lights, 42-12.

For the host Spartans (1-2), Jayce McDonald threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gryfn Kobylarz and caught a 29 TD reception from Marcos Muniz.

McDonald completed 17-of-27 passes for 195 yards and one interception for Mills. Kobylarz caught six passes for 50 yards and a TD.

New Fairfield 42, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 12
At Burlington
New Fairfield (3-0)             0  28  6  8  — 42
Lewis Mills/WT (1-2)         0    6  0  6  — 12
Second quarter
NF: Hunter Debellis 28 run (Calo Ribiero kick)
NF: Alex Ksakos 39 run (Ribiero kick)
NF: Jaeyce Rios 1 pass from Michael Traynor (Ribiero kick)
LM: Gryfn Kobylarz 28 pass from Jayce McDonald (kick fails)
NF: Tyler Mango 29 pass from Traynor (Ribiero kick)
Third quarter
NF: Traynor 4 run (pass fails)
Fourth quarter
LM: Jayce McDonald 29 pass from Marcos Muniz (pass fails)
NF: Hunter Debellis 23 run (Alex Kakos run)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Lewis Mills—Patryk Klonowski 1-minus 1, Mason Scanlon 23-68, Jayce McDonald 4-4, Owen Mignola 1-minus 2, Gryfn Kobylarz 3-29
PASSING: Lewis Mills – Marcos Muniz 1-1-0, 29, Jayce McDonald 17-27-1, 195
RECEIVING: Lewis Mills – Patryk Klonowski 5-83, Mason Scanlon 5-minus 2, Jayce Cichy 3-3-21, Jayce McDonald 1-29, Gryfn Kobylarz 6-50

NW Catholic 35, Joel Barlow 7
REDDING, Sept. 26, 2025 – QB Vincent Burbank completed 15-of-21 passes for 305 yards and five touchdown passes as the undefeated Lions (30) rolled past Joel Barlow, 35-7 on Saturday. Kayden Davis caught six passes for 215 yards and three TDs while Chase Henry pulled down two receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

NW Catholic 35, Joel Barlow 7
At Redding
NW Catholic (3-0)      14  14  7  0  — 35
Joel Barlow (1-2)          0    7  0  0  — 7
First quarter
NW: Chase Henry 12 pass from Vincent Burbank (kick fails)
NW: Kayden Davis 37 pass from Burbank (Davis run)
Second quarter
NW: Davis 58 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick)
JB: Jack Hall 30 run (kick good)
NW: Davis 64 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick)
Third quarter
NW: Henry 29 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: NW – Vincent Burbank 5-8, Sutherland 4-5, Kaedean Stewart 8-63; Joel Barlow Tyler Young 11-27, Keeler Pheeney 9-17, Kaden Holub 10-44, Jack Hall 6-50
PASSING: NW – Burbank 15-21-0, 305; Barlow – Tyler Young 3-6-1, 47, Keeler Pheeney 1-3
RECEIVING: NW – Kayden Dean 6-215, Patrick Knorr 3-30, Sutherland 1-2, Chase Henry 2-43, Ayden Ayala 2-12, Stewart 1-3; Barlow – Alan Gurney 1-0, Frank Braca 3-47

Avon Old Farms 48, BB&N 14
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2025 – Michael Baer ran for three touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead undefeated Avon Old Farms (3-0) to a 48-14 win over Buckingham, Browne and Nichols on Saturday.

Avon Old Farms 48, BB&N 14
At Cambridge, Mass.
AOF (3-0)      0  28  14  6  — 48
BB&N (1-1)    7    0    0  7 – 14
First quarter
B: Owen DeSalvo 22 run (kick good)
Second quarter
A: Michael Baer 1 run (Cameron Stewart kick)
A: Baer 5 run (Stewart kick)
A: Johnny Gingeruha 4 run (Stewart kick)
A: Baer 2 run (Stewart kick)
Third quarter
A: James Towers 30 pass from Baer (Stewart kick)
A: Mason Patris 75 pass from Baer (Stewart kick)
Fourth quarter
B: Christian Flores xx run (kick good)
A: Jackson Lent 5 pass from Miller Garfinkel (kick failed)
Of note: BB&N is Buckingham, Brown and Nichols

Torrington 39, Crosby 12
WATERURY, Sept. 27, 2025 – Aiden Hansen ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries to lead the Torrington High football team to a 39-12 win over Crosby on Saturday in Naugatuck Valley League action. Hansen also had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nick Coleman ran for 61 yards and a TD for Torrington.

Torrington 39, Crosby 12
At Crosby
Torrington (2-1)                  7  20  0  12  –39
Crosby (1-2)                        6     0  6   0  — 12
First Quarter
T: Nick Coleman 2 run (Jackson Brewer-Karimi kick)
Second Quarter
T: Aiden Hansen 13 run (Brewer-Karimi kick)
T: Hanson 4 run (Brewer Karimi kick)
T: Hansen 6 run (kick failed)
C: xxx 48 pass from Courdel McLarty (run failed)
Third Quarter
C: xxx 27 pass from McLarty (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
T: Hansen 44 run (kick failed)
T: Hansen 74-yard interception return (two point failed)

Gilbert co-op 29, Derby 6
WINSTED, Sept. 26, 2025 – Cole Linnen ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns while Owen Reiemer ran for a team-high 80 yards and a touchdown as the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housaotnic co-op team beat Derby, 29-6 on Friday night at Van Why Field for their first win of the season. QB Trevor Campbell completed 6-of-9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown pass to Wesely Allyn in the Naugatuck Valley League contest.

Gilbert co-op 29, Derby 6
At Winsted
Derby                                         0    6  0  0  — 6
Gilbert/NWR/Housy (1-2)    0  14  0  15  — 29
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Gilbert co-op: Cole Linnen 7-52, 2 TDs, Owen Riemer 7-80, 1 TD; Tyler Roberts 3-25, N. Crodelle 2-19, Jadiel Perez 4-4, Jacob Robles 1-19, Cole Simonds 5-29, Trevor Campbell 8-30; Derby – Quincy Carter 9-42, 1 TD; Ayden Moran 4-15, Barillas-Rivera 4-26, Fernandez 13-74, Alan Gatison 1-2
PASSING: Gilbert co-op: Wesely Allyn 2-2, 42; Trevor Campbell 6-9-0, 98, 1 TD; Derby – A. Barillas-Rivera 5-19-1, 81
RECEIVING: Gilbert co-op: Wesely Allyn 4-74, 1 TD; Owen Riemer 2-24, Pre Maloney 1-3, Esten Ryan 1-39; Derby – Quincy Carter 3-56, Xavier Pizarro 1-15, B Fernandez 1-10
Other scoring: Pre Maloney two-point reception, Esten Ryan 3-3 PAT, 0-1 FG

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Football