Weekend review: Farmington wins first game, Avon shutout, Mills falls

STORRS, Sept. 26, 2025 – Michael Campagnano ran for two touchdowns and had a 73-yard kickoff return as the Farmington High football team won their first game of the season on Friday night with a 35-13 win over E.O. Smith in CCC action.

Ty Nogiec ran for a team-high 89 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while kicker Joey Kelly hit two field goals from 32 and 40 yards and went 5-for-5 with extra points.

Farmington’s Michael Coccomo had four sacks for 27 yards and blocked a field goal. Oliver Adorno recovered a fumble while Grant Kinitner blocked two punts for the River Hawks (1-2).

Farmington 35, E.O. Smith 13

At Storrs

Farmington (1-2) 21 0 7 7 — 35

E.O. Smith (1-2) 0 7 6 0 — 13

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Farmington – Ty Nogiec 11-89, 2 TDs, Michael Campagnano 17-71, 2 TDs, Tyler McMahon 1-6, Mason Kiniry 5-minus 12; EOS — Sam Bolduc 1-6, Mikey Sposito 4-30, Mason Clark 3-4, Sean Podosek 9-25, 1 TD; Jaevoni Rivas 1-1

PASSING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 9-17-0, 117; EOS — Sean Podosek 17-27-0, 147

RECEIVING: Farmington – Josh Larkin 4-26, Justin Kinney 3-64, Ty Nogiec 1-16, Tyler Thompson 1-9; EOS — Bolduc 5-35, Sposito 5-20, Hancox-Mellady 2-15, Joey Baker 5-47, 1 TD. C. Gaskins 3-41

Other scoring: Michael Camoagnano (F) 1-73 kickoff return, Joey Kelly (F) 5-5 PAT, 2-2 FG (40 and 32 yards); Justin Beaton (EOS) 1-2 PAT

Of note: Farmington’s Michael Coccomo 4 sacks for 27 yards and one blocked FG; Olivier Adorno (F) 1 fumble recovery, Grant Kintner (F) 2 blocked punts

South Windsor 42, Avon 0

SOUTH WINDSOR, Sept. 27, 2025 – Ryan Faux ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Windsot to their first win of the season in a CCC matchup on Saturday. Faux scored on runs of 45 and 19 yards for the Bobcats, who led 28-0 after one quarter. South Windsor (1-2) recovered four Avon fumbles in the game. The Falcons (0-3) were held scoreless for the third consecutive game.

South Windsor 42, Avon 0

At South Windsor

Avon (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

South Windsor (1-2) 28 0 7 7 — 42

New Fairfield 42, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 12

BURLINGTON, Sept. 26, 2025 – Hunter Debellis ran for two touchdowns while teammate Michael Traynor threw a pair of touchdown passes as undefeated New Fairfield (3-0) beat Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech on Friday night under portable lights, 42-12.

For the host Spartans (1-2), Jayce McDonald threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gryfn Kobylarz and caught a 29 TD reception from Marcos Muniz.

McDonald completed 17-of-27 passes for 195 yards and one interception for Mills. Kobylarz caught six passes for 50 yards and a TD.

New Fairfield 42, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 12

At Burlington

New Fairfield (3-0) 0 28 6 8 — 42

Lewis Mills/WT (1-2) 0 6 0 6 — 12

Second quarter

NF: Hunter Debellis 28 run (Calo Ribiero kick)

NF: Alex Ksakos 39 run (Ribiero kick)

NF: Jaeyce Rios 1 pass from Michael Traynor (Ribiero kick)

LM: Gryfn Kobylarz 28 pass from Jayce McDonald (kick fails)

NF: Tyler Mango 29 pass from Traynor (Ribiero kick)

Third quarter

NF: Traynor 4 run (pass fails)

Fourth quarter

LM: Jayce McDonald 29 pass from Marcos Muniz (pass fails)

NF: Hunter Debellis 23 run (Alex Kakos run)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Lewis Mills—Patryk Klonowski 1-minus 1, Mason Scanlon 23-68, Jayce McDonald 4-4, Owen Mignola 1-minus 2, Gryfn Kobylarz 3-29

PASSING: Lewis Mills – Marcos Muniz 1-1-0, 29, Jayce McDonald 17-27-1, 195

RECEIVING: Lewis Mills – Patryk Klonowski 5-83, Mason Scanlon 5-minus 2, Jayce Cichy 3-3-21, Jayce McDonald 1-29, Gryfn Kobylarz 6-50

NW Catholic 35, Joel Barlow 7

REDDING, Sept. 26, 2025 – QB Vincent Burbank completed 15-of-21 passes for 305 yards and five touchdown passes as the undefeated Lions (30) rolled past Joel Barlow, 35-7 on Saturday. Kayden Davis caught six passes for 215 yards and three TDs while Chase Henry pulled down two receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

NW Catholic 35, Joel Barlow 7

At Redding

NW Catholic (3-0) 14 14 7 0 — 35

Joel Barlow (1-2) 0 7 0 0 — 7

First quarter

NW: Chase Henry 12 pass from Vincent Burbank (kick fails)

NW: Kayden Davis 37 pass from Burbank (Davis run)

Second quarter

NW: Davis 58 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick)

JB: Jack Hall 30 run (kick good)

NW: Davis 64 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick)

Third quarter

NW: Henry 29 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: NW – Vincent Burbank 5-8, Sutherland 4-5, Kaedean Stewart 8-63; Joel Barlow Tyler Young 11-27, Keeler Pheeney 9-17, Kaden Holub 10-44, Jack Hall 6-50

PASSING: NW – Burbank 15-21-0, 305; Barlow – Tyler Young 3-6-1, 47, Keeler Pheeney 1-3

RECEIVING: NW – Kayden Dean 6-215, Patrick Knorr 3-30, Sutherland 1-2, Chase Henry 2-43, Ayden Ayala 2-12, Stewart 1-3; Barlow – Alan Gurney 1-0, Frank Braca 3-47

Avon Old Farms 48, BB&N 14

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2025 – Michael Baer ran for three touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead undefeated Avon Old Farms (3-0) to a 48-14 win over Buckingham, Browne and Nichols on Saturday.

Avon Old Farms 48, BB&N 14

At Cambridge, Mass.

AOF (3-0) 0 28 14 6 — 48

BB&N (1-1) 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter

B: Owen DeSalvo 22 run (kick good)

Second quarter

A: Michael Baer 1 run (Cameron Stewart kick)

A: Baer 5 run (Stewart kick)

A: Johnny Gingeruha 4 run (Stewart kick)

A: Baer 2 run (Stewart kick)

Third quarter

A: James Towers 30 pass from Baer (Stewart kick)

A: Mason Patris 75 pass from Baer (Stewart kick)

Fourth quarter

B: Christian Flores xx run (kick good)

A: Jackson Lent 5 pass from Miller Garfinkel (kick failed)

Of note: BB&N is Buckingham, Brown and Nichols

Torrington 39, Crosby 12

WATERURY, Sept. 27, 2025 – Aiden Hansen ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries to lead the Torrington High football team to a 39-12 win over Crosby on Saturday in Naugatuck Valley League action. Hansen also had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nick Coleman ran for 61 yards and a TD for Torrington.

Torrington 39, Crosby 12

At Crosby

Torrington (2-1) 7 20 0 12 –39

Crosby (1-2) 6 0 6 0 — 12

First Quarter

T: Nick Coleman 2 run (Jackson Brewer-Karimi kick)

Second Quarter

T: Aiden Hansen 13 run (Brewer-Karimi kick)

T: Hanson 4 run (Brewer Karimi kick)

T: Hansen 6 run (kick failed)

C: xxx 48 pass from Courdel McLarty (run failed)

Third Quarter

C: xxx 27 pass from McLarty (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

T: Hansen 44 run (kick failed)

T: Hansen 74-yard interception return (two point failed)

Gilbert co-op 29, Derby 6

WINSTED, Sept. 26, 2025 – Cole Linnen ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns while Owen Reiemer ran for a team-high 80 yards and a touchdown as the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housaotnic co-op team beat Derby, 29-6 on Friday night at Van Why Field for their first win of the season. QB Trevor Campbell completed 6-of-9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown pass to Wesely Allyn in the Naugatuck Valley League contest.

Gilbert co-op 29, Derby 6

At Winsted

Derby 0 6 0 0 — 6

Gilbert/NWR/Housy (1-2) 0 14 0 15 — 29

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Gilbert co-op: Cole Linnen 7-52, 2 TDs, Owen Riemer 7-80, 1 TD; Tyler Roberts 3-25, N. Crodelle 2-19, Jadiel Perez 4-4, Jacob Robles 1-19, Cole Simonds 5-29, Trevor Campbell 8-30; Derby – Quincy Carter 9-42, 1 TD; Ayden Moran 4-15, Barillas-Rivera 4-26, Fernandez 13-74, Alan Gatison 1-2

PASSING: Gilbert co-op: Wesely Allyn 2-2, 42; Trevor Campbell 6-9-0, 98, 1 TD; Derby – A. Barillas-Rivera 5-19-1, 81

RECEIVING: Gilbert co-op: Wesely Allyn 4-74, 1 TD; Owen Riemer 2-24, Pre Maloney 1-3, Esten Ryan 1-39; Derby – Quincy Carter 3-56, Xavier Pizarro 1-15, B Fernandez 1-10

Other scoring: Pre Maloney two-point reception, Esten Ryan 3-3 PAT, 0-1 FG