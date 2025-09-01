Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 1 -7, 2025

Monday, Sept. 1

PRO BASKETBALL

Atlanta 93, Connecticut 76

At Uncasville

Rhyne Howard scored a game-high 23 points and the Atlanta Dream closed out the game on a 17-2 run as Atlanta beat the Connecticut Sun on Monday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena, 93-76. The victory moves Atlanta (26-14) into a tie for second place with Las Vegas in the WNBA standings with four games remaining in the regular season. Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray each had 17 points for the Dream. The Sun (10-30) cut the Dream lead to two, 76-74, with 5:07 remaining but scored just two points in the remainder of the contest. Howard and Jordin Canada each had six points in Atlanta’s closing 17-2 run with Hillmon adding five. Tina Charles led Connecticut with 22 points and eight rebounds. It was the 19th time this season that Charles has led the Sun in scoring and it was her 14th game with more than 20 points. Rookie guard Leila Lacan added 17 points with four assists and two steals. Marina Mabrey scored 12 points while Saniya Rivers scored 10.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Sept. 2

BOYS SOCCER

Old Saybrook at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Rockville, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Conard, Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLYBALL

Lewis Mills at Canton, 6 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Indy Eleven at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 4

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Suffield, 4 p.m.

Hall at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Jonathan Law at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Lewis Mills, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Hall, 5 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Avon vs. Bacon Academy, 1:45 p.m. at Farmington Sports Arena

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Syracuse, noon

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at The Miami FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

