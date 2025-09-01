Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 1 -7, 2025

Monday, Sept. 1
PRO BASKETBALL
Atlanta 93, Connecticut 76
At Uncasville
Rhyne Howard scored a game-high 23 points and the Atlanta Dream closed out the game on a 17-2 run as Atlanta beat the Connecticut Sun on Monday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena, 93-76. The victory moves Atlanta (26-14) into a tie for second place with Las Vegas in the WNBA standings with four games remaining in the regular season. Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray each had 17 points for the Dream. The Sun (10-30) cut the Dream lead to two, 76-74, with 5:07 remaining but scored just two points in the remainder of the contest. Howard and Jordin Canada each had six points in Atlanta’s closing 17-2 run with Hillmon adding five. Tina Charles led Connecticut with 22 points and eight rebounds. It was the 19th time this season that Charles has led the Sun in scoring and it was her 14th game with more than 20 points. Rookie guard Leila Lacan added 17 points with four assists and two steals. Marina Mabrey scored 12 points while Saniya Rivers scored 10.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, Sept. 2
BOYS SOCCER
Old Saybrook at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Rockville, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Conard, Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLYBALL
Lewis Mills at Canton, 6 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Indy Eleven at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 4
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Suffield, 4 p.m.
Hall at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Jonathan Law at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hall, 5 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Avon vs. Bacon Academy, 1:45 p.m. at Farmington Sports Arena
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Syracuse, noon
PRO BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at The Miami FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 7
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
