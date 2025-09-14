Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 15-21, 2025

Monday, Sept. 15

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Enfield,3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Platt at Avon, 6 p.m.

Gilbert at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Conard, Fairfield Prep, Farmington, Glastonbury, Newington, Pomperaug, Wethersfield at Berlin (Timberlin), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coventry at Canton (Mills Pond), 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Windsor, 6 p.m.

East Windsor at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Tolland, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, East Windsor at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Shepaug at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

FOOTBALL

Farmington at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton at Granby/Canton, 6 p.m.

Enfield at Simsbury, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Newington at Avon, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills at Avon, 5 p.m.

MINIATURE GOLF

Matterhorn Pro-Am

Amateur Division, 6 p.m. (two rounds)

Saturday, Sept. 20

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills at RHAM, noon

CROSS COUNTRY

Winding Trails Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ball State at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.

MINIATURE GOLF

Matterhorn Pro-Am

Pro Division, 8:30 a.m. (four rounds)

Previous results

Previous Fall 2025 results

September 8-14, 2025

September 1-7, 2025

Previous Summer 2025 results

August 18-31, 2025

August 4-17, 2025

July 28-August 3, 2025

July 21-27, 2025

July 14-20, 2025

July 7-13, 2025

June 30-July 6, 2025

June 23-29, 2025

June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results

June 9-15, 2025

June 2-June 8, 2025

May 26-June 1, 2025

May 19-25, 2025

May 12-18, 2025

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024