Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 15-21, 2025

Monday, Sept. 15
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Enfield,3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Platt at Avon, 6 p.m.
Gilbert at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard, Fairfield Prep, Farmington, Glastonbury, Newington, Pomperaug, Wethersfield at Berlin (Timberlin), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coventry at Canton (Mills Pond), 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Windsor, 6 p.m.
East Windsor at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 17
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Tolland, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Windsor at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 18
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shepaug at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
FOOTBALL
Farmington at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton at Granby/Canton, 6 p.m.
Enfield at Simsbury, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Newington at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 5 p.m.
MINIATURE GOLF
Matterhorn Pro-Am
Amateur Division, 6 p.m. (two rounds)
Saturday, Sept. 20
FOOTBALL
Lewis Mills at RHAM, noon
CROSS COUNTRY
Winding Trails Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ball State at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.
MINIATURE GOLF
Matterhorn Pro-Am
Pro Division, 8:30 a.m. (four rounds)
