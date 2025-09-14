Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 15-21, 2025

Monday, Sept. 15
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Enfield,3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Platt at Avon, 6 p.m.
Gilbert at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard, Fairfield Prep, Farmington, Glastonbury, Newington, Pomperaug, Wethersfield at Berlin (Timberlin), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coventry at Canton (Mills Pond), 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Windsor, 6 p.m.
East Windsor at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 17
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Tolland, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Windsor at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shepaug at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19
FOOTBALL
Farmington at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton at Granby/Canton, 6 p.m.
Enfield at Simsbury, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Newington at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 5 p.m.
MINIATURE GOLF
Matterhorn Pro-Am
Amateur Division, 6 p.m. (two rounds)

Saturday, Sept. 20
FOOTBALL
Lewis Mills at RHAM, noon
CROSS COUNTRY
Winding Trails Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ball State at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.
MINIATURE GOLF
Matterhorn Pro-Am
Pro Division, 8:30 a.m. (four rounds)

Avon goalie Jordan Beaudoin gets a hand on the ball during Saturday’s match with New Milford. The visiting Green Wave beat Avon, 2-1. More game photos

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

