Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 22-28, 2025

Monday, Sept. 22
FIELD HOCKEY
Conard at Canton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 23
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Windsor Locks, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Stafford, Bolton at Canton (Stratton Brook Park, Simsbury), 4 p.m.
Avon, Farmington at Lewis Mills (Johnnycake State Park), 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Avon, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 25
FOOTBALL
Hall at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Hall, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon (Golf Club of Avon), 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
New Fairfield at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
New Milford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
FOOTBALL
Avon at South Windsor, 11 a.m.
CREC co-op at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
COLLGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.
