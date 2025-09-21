Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 22-28, 2025

Monday, Sept. 22
FIELD HOCKEY
Conard at Canton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Windsor Locks, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Stafford, Bolton at Canton (Stratton Brook Park, Simsbury), 4 p.m.
Avon, Farmington at Lewis Mills (Johnnycake State Park), 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Avon, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25
FOOTBALL
Hall at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Hall, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon (Golf Club of Avon), 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
New Fairfield at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
New Milford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27
FOOTBALL
Avon at South Windsor, 11 a.m.
CREC co-op at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
COLLGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

