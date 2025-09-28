Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29
BOYS SOCCER
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Lakeville-Litchfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bloomfield at Avon
Tuesday, Sept. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Bloomfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Simsbury
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Granby, 5:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bloomfield at Avon
BOYS GOLF
Avon Invitational at Hopmeadow CC
Wednesday, October 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Suffield 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellington, Suffield at Canton (Stratton Brook)
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.
Thursday, October 2
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Somers (non-league), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
Friday, October 3
FOOTBALL
Bloomfield at Avon, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol Eastern at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Rocky Hill at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
Simsbury at South Windsor, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Stonington, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida International at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
USL Jagermeister Cup final: Hartford at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
