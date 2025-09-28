Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Lakeville-Litchfield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bloomfield at Avon

Tuesday, Sept. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Bloomfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Simsbury

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Granby, 5:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bloomfield at Avon

BOYS GOLF

Avon Invitational at Hopmeadow CC

Wednesday, October 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Suffield 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ellington, Suffield at Canton (Stratton Brook)

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 2

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Somers (non-league), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.

Friday, October 3

FOOTBALL

Bloomfield at Avon, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol Eastern at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Rocky Hill at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.

Simsbury at South Windsor, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Stonington, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida International at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

USL Jagermeister Cup final: Hartford at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Fall 2025 results

September 22-28, 2025

September 15-21, 2025

September 8-14, 2025

September 1-7, 2025

Previous Summer 2025 results

August 18-31, 2025

August 4-17, 2025

July 28-August 3, 2025

July 21-27, 2025

July 14-20, 2025

July 7-13, 2025

June 30-July 6, 2025

June 23-29, 2025

June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results

June 9-15, 2025

June 2-June 8, 2025

May 26-June 1, 2025

May 19-25, 2025

May 12-18, 2025

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024