Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 8-14, 2025

Monday, Sept. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Berlin, 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Atlanta

Tuesday, Sept. 9
BOYS SOCCER
Bolton at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Bolton, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
South Windsor at Avon, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Bolton, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
NW Catholic, Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 10
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Tolland, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Granby, Windsor Locks at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Southington at Avon, 2:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (season finale)
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
USL Jagermeister Cup
Semifinal: Greenville, S.C. at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11
FOOTBALL
Enfield at Farmington, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at New Britain, 6 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Conard, Wethersfield at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12
FOOTBALL
Notre Dame-Fairfield at Avon, 6 p.m.
Granby/Canton vs. SMSA co-op at Weaver HS, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Weston, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newington at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ansonia, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13
BOYS SOCCER
New Milford at Avon, 2:30 p.m.
Canton at East Windsor, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Monterey Bay, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

