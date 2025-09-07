Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 8-14, 2025

Monday, Sept. 8

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Berlin, 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Atlanta

Tuesday, Sept. 9

BOYS SOCCER

Bolton at Canton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Bolton, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.

South Windsor at Avon, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Bolton, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

NW Catholic, Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Tolland, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, East Granby, Windsor Locks at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Southington at Avon, 2:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (season finale)

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

USL Jagermeister Cup

Semifinal: Greenville, S.C. at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

FOOTBALL

Enfield at Farmington, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at New Britain, 6 p.m.

Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Conard, Wethersfield at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

FOOTBALL

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Avon, 6 p.m.

Granby/Canton vs. SMSA co-op at Weaver HS, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Weston, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newington at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Ansonia, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

BOYS SOCCER

New Milford at Avon, 2:30 p.m.

Canton at East Windsor, 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Monterey Bay, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Fall 2025 results

September 1-7, 2025

Previous Summer 2025 results

August 18-31, 2025

August 4-17, 2025

July 28-August 3, 2025

July 21-27, 2025

July 14-20, 2025

July 7-13, 2025

June 30-July 6, 2025

June 23-29, 2025

June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results

June 9-15, 2025

June 2-June 8, 2025

May 26-June 1, 2025

May 19-25, 2025

May 12-18, 2025

May 5-11, 2025

April 28-May 4, 2025

April 21-27, 2025

April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results

Feb. 24-March 9, 2025

Feb. 17-23, 2025

Feb. 10-16, 2025

Feb. 3-9, 2025

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025

Jan. 20-26, 2025

Jan. 13-19, 2025

Jan. 6-12, 2025

Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025

Dec. 23-29, 2024

Dec. 15-22, 2024

Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results

Nov. 18-30, 2024

Nov. 4-17, 2024

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024