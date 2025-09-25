With 8th straight win, Canton booters tie program record

GRANBY, Sept. 25, 2025 – Three different players scored goals as the No. 4 Canton High boys soccer team won their eighth consecutive game on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Granby in a non-league contest.

Brayden Zuri, Quinn Aleksa and Brad Balgach each scored for Canton, who has won the first eight games of the season – their best start in program history. The win matches an eight-game winning streak by the Warriors in 2019 when Canton won the final seven matches of the regular season and the opening game of the Class S tournament.

Owen Weller made eight saves in goal to pick up his seventh victory of the season. James Canny had an assist for the Warriors. Granby (4-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Canton (8-0) returns to action on Monday when they host Rockville at 4 p.m. on the turf field.

Each team in the NCCC plays 11 games that will count toward the league championship. But to fill out the league schedule, teams do play some teams twice in non-league contests. Canton’s league contest with Granby will be Oct. 25 in Canton.

Canton has won seven straight games on four different occasions in 1973, 1975, 1983 and 2014. The seven consecutive wins in 1973 gave Canton their first-ever state

The Warriors are ranked No. 4 in the most recent state coaches poll in the Class M/S division.