With several veterans, Farmington is optimistic about 2025

The Farmington High football program has been going through growing pains for the past few years. Wins have been scarce with just seven victories in the past four seasons.

But long-time head coach Chris Machol can see a change on the horizon. This team is larger in terms of numbers and a solid group of freshmen and sophomores providing new energy.

The River Hawks had to play a bunch of freshmen last year and while they may have been overwhelmed at times at the varsity level, there was growth and a 21-19 victory over Plainville in the ole Canal Cup game to close out the season.

Machol isn’t ready to make any bold predictions. He is beginning his 17th season behind the bench – the longest tenure of any coach in team history – and he is well aware of the inconsistent nature of high school football.

But there are some good signs. Nearly every skill player returns including sophomore quarterback Mason Kiniry, who started the final five games of the season a year ago, completing 56-of-101 passes for 545 yards and four TD passes.

Running backs Ty Nogiec (75-302, 2 TDs) and Michael Campagnano (45-186, 1 TD) return along with senior receivers Justin Kinnery (33-292, 2 TDs), Joshuah Larkin (32-399, 3 TDs) and Tyler Thompson.

All three starting linebackers – Nogiec (35 tackles, 3 interceptions), sophomore Tyler McMahon (41 tackles) and senior Sylvain Tardiff (47 tackles) – return along with safety Alex Walton (52 tackles) and Thompson and Ajani Taylor at cornerback.

A dose of humility comes with an offensive line that returns one senior (Tyler Perin) is young and small.

“We have a lot of guys who touched the ball who are back,” Machol said. “We could be explosive if we can figure out how to control the line of scrimmage. The defense is solid with a lot of guys returning.”

Sophomores Fey Aquino, McMahon and Ciyris Livorsi-Pope go plenty of playing time last year for the River Hawks.

Farmington opens the season on Thursday night when they host Enfield beginning at 7 p.m. It will be the first game with the Eagles since 2007.

The River Hawks have won three of the last four games with Enfield with the last victory coming in 2006. The first game between the two schools was in 1931, the first game of the season for Farmington. The two teams last met on opening day in 2003 with Enfield prevailing, 22-13.

Farmington High

Head coach: Chris Machol, 16th season, 65-88

Nickname: River Hawks

Conference: CCC Tier III

Last season: 2-8, 1-6 CCC Tier III

Last winning season: 6-4 in 2018

CIAC playoff class: Class L

Playoff appearances: 3 (1-3)

Last CIAC playoff appearance:2013

League or division championships: 10. Most recent title: 1999 Nutmeg Conference

Opening day record: 38-53-3. Most recent opening day win: 2024, Farmington 16, E.O. Smith 0

Social media: Twitter or X: @Farmington_FB; Instagram: @farmington.football

Team website: https://www.fhsfootball.org/

Of note: Machol shares the title for the longest tenure as head coach in the football program. Bruce Wearne coached 16 seasons in three separate tenures. Machol is six wins shy of becoming the all-time win leader in Farmington High football history. Wearne (1983-90, 1994-99, 2007-08) and Paul Maskery (1969-82) each had 70 wins leading the FHS program.

2025 schedule

Thur. Sept. 11: ENFIELD, 6 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 19: at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26: at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3: BRISTOL EASTERN, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10: at Newington, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24: RHAM, 7 p.m.

Thur. Oct. 30: WETHERSFIELD, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7: at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14: at Middletown, 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 26: PLAINVILLE, 6 p.m.

