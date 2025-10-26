2025 CCC fall championships

2025 Central Connecticut Conference fall championship tournaments. Seeds and league records from the CCC website. Overall records from the CIAC website as reported by respective schools.
BOYS SOCCER
Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, plus two wild cards, seeded by overall CCC records
Thursday, Oct. 23
Quarterfinals
(1) Farmington 4, (8) Berlin 0
(2) Tolland 3, (7) Plainville 2
(6) South Windsor 2, (3) Wethersfield 0
(5) Hall 3, (4) Middletown (2)
Saturday, Oct. 25
Semifinals at Berlin
Hall 1, Farmington 0 (penalty kicks, 5-3)
Tolland 3, South Windsor 2 (penalty kicks, 7-5)
Tuesday, October 28
Championship at Sage Park
Hall vs. Tolland, 7 p.m.
Records: Farmington 13-0-3, 8-0-1 CCC Central; Tolland 12-1-3, 7-1-1 CCC North; Wethersfield 11-2-3, 7-0-2 CCC South; Middletown 11-3-2, 11-2-1 CCC South; Hall 11-2-3, 7-1-1 CCC Central; South Windsor 12-1-2, 7-1-1 CCC North; Plainville 11-2-3, 7-1-1 CCC South; Berlin 8-3-5, 6-3-5 CCC South
GIRLS SOCCER
Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records
Thursday, Oct. 23
Quarterfinals
(4) Farmington 2, (5) Lewis Mills 1 (penalty kicks, 4-1)
(2) Newington 3, (7) NW Catholic 1
(1) Simsbury def. (8) Wethersfield
(6) East Catholic 5, (3) Glastonbury 0
Saturday, Oct. 25
Semifinals at Rocky Hill
Simsbury 2, Farmington 1
East Catholic def. Newington (penalty kicks)
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Championship at Sage Park, Berlin
Simsbury vs. East Catholic, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Qualifying: Top four teams in overall CCC play
Monday, October 27
Semifinals
(3) Conard at (2) Simsbury, 4 p.m.
(4) Farmington at (1) Glastonbury, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Championship
At higher seed
Records: Glastonbury 14-1, 10-0 CCC, 6-0 CCC South; Simsbury 11-3-0-1, 10-0 CCC, 7-0 CCC North; Conard 12-3-1, 9-2 CCC, 6-1 CCC North; Farmington 9-3-1-2, 7-2-0-1 CCC, 4-2-0-1 CCC North
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Oct. 27
First round
Game 1: (16) Newington at (1) Simsbury
Game 2: (13) Hall at (4) Bristol Central
Game 3: (12) South Windsor at (5) Farmington
Game 4: (9) Berlin at (8) Southington
Game 5: (14) Conard at (3) Glastonbury
Game 6: (11) Bristol Eastern at (6) Maloney
Game 7: (10) Wethersfield at (7) Windsor
Game 8: (15) E.O. Smith at (2) RHAM
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Quarterfinals (at higher seed)
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. game 4 winner
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner
Thursday, Oct. 30
Semifinals at Glastonbury
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner
Saturday, Nov. 1
Championship
At Farmington
Two semifinal winners
GIRLS SWIMMING
Tuesday, October 28
CCC West championships at West Hartford (Cornerstone)
Wednesday, October 29
CCC South championships at Plainville
CCC East championships at Glastonbury
Thursday, October 30
CCC North championships at Wethersfield
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CCC Championships
At Manchester
Team Results (Top 10): 1. Glastonbury, 33; 2. Simsbury, 182; 3. Hall, 184; 4. Wethersfield, 206; 5. Southington, 207, 6. Windsor 243, 7. South Windsor 245, 8. Manchester 247, 9. Farmington 254, 10. RHAM 257
Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury, 18:33.09 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park; 2. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor, 18:52.01, 3. Rebecca Langlais, Tolland, 19:24.56; 4. Carolyn Kamp, Glastonbury, 19:53.15; 5. Olivia McKay, Glastonbury, 19:57.25; 6. Eleanor Riley Larkin, East Catholic, 19:59.02; 7. Maya Donzella, Windsor, 20:00.25; 8. Katherin Cavanaugh, Southington, 20:10.26; 9. Claire Parkin, Glastonbury, 20:13.04; 10. Alexa Nunez, Wethersfield, 20:14.24.
2025 CCC championships full results (Athletic.net)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CCC Championships
At Manchester
Team Results (Top 5): 1. E.O. Smith, 73; 2. Glastonbury, 104; 3. Southington, 106; 4. Hall, 123; 5. Avon, 138, 6. Tolland 190, 7. Bristol Eastern 237, 8. Simsbury 260, 9. Rocky Hill 284, 10. Farmington 289
Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Alex Cook, E.O. Smith, 16:24.52 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park; 2. Brahm Burlow, Avon, 16:26.88, 3. Jonah Schulman, Hall, 16:28.09; 4. Alejandro Juro, Manchester, 16:41.42; 5. Brian Smith, Rocky Hill, 16:46.20; 6. Christopher Campbell, Avon, 16:46.91; 7. Jase Koczur, Bristol Eastern, 16:55.53; 8. Caleb Davis, Simsbury, 16:57.33; 9. Jake Vegiard, Tolland, 16:59.95; 10. Jason Cao, E.O. Smith, 17:07.28.
2025 CCC championships full results (Athletic.net)
BOYS GOLF
CCC Fall Championship
At New Britain
Team results – 1. Wethersfield 305, 2. Farmington 306, 3. Southington 308, 4. Conard 310, 5. Simsbury 312, 6. Newington 313, 7. Hall and Glastonbury 314, 9. NW Catholic 318, 10. Rocky Hill and Windsor 319, 12. Lewis Mills 323, 13. Berlin 326, 14. Avon 328, 15. New Britain 348
Individual results – Justin Crossen, Wethersfield, 71 at Stanley Golf Club, par 71, 2. Blake Alibozek, Simsbury, 73, 3. Colton Dutilly, Lewis Mills; Tyler Asadourian, Rocky Hill; Evan Moscibrodzki, Southington, Parker Shen, Simsbury, Griffin Rourke, Farmington and Ryan Barnum, Conard 74; 9. Harry Wamester, Glastonbury, Chase Becker, Farmington and Ryan Ribeiro, Wethersfield 75
Previous years
2024
2023
2022
2021 girls volleyball
2021 cross country
2021 boys golf, fall
2020
2019 (girls volleyball, cross country)
2018 (girls volleyball, cross country)