2025 CCC fall championships

2025 Central Connecticut Conference fall championship tournaments. Seeds and league records from the CCC website. Overall records from the CIAC website as reported by respective schools.

BOYS SOCCER

Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, plus two wild cards, seeded by overall CCC records

Thursday, Oct. 23

Quarterfinals

(1) Farmington 4, (8) Berlin 0

(2) Tolland 3, (7) Plainville 2

(6) South Windsor 2, (3) Wethersfield 0

(5) Hall 3, (4) Middletown (2)

Saturday, Oct. 25

Semifinals at Berlin

Hall 1, Farmington 0 (penalty kicks, 5-3)

Tolland 3, South Windsor 2 (penalty kicks, 7-5)

Tuesday, October 28

Championship at Sage Park

Hall vs. Tolland, 7 p.m.

Records: Farmington 13-0-3, 8-0-1 CCC Central; Tolland 12-1-3, 7-1-1 CCC North; Wethersfield 11-2-3, 7-0-2 CCC South; Middletown 11-3-2, 11-2-1 CCC South; Hall 11-2-3, 7-1-1 CCC Central; South Windsor 12-1-2, 7-1-1 CCC North; Plainville 11-2-3, 7-1-1 CCC South; Berlin 8-3-5, 6-3-5 CCC South

GIRLS SOCCER

Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records

Thursday, Oct. 23

Quarterfinals

(4) Farmington 2, (5) Lewis Mills 1 (penalty kicks, 4-1)

(2) Newington 3, (7) NW Catholic 1

(1) Simsbury def. (8) Wethersfield

(6) East Catholic 5, (3) Glastonbury 0

Saturday, Oct. 25

Semifinals at Rocky Hill

Simsbury 2, Farmington 1

East Catholic def. Newington (penalty kicks)

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Championship at Sage Park, Berlin

Simsbury vs. East Catholic, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Qualifying: Top four teams in overall CCC play

Monday, October 27

Semifinals

(3) Conard at (2) Simsbury, 4 p.m.

(4) Farmington at (1) Glastonbury, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Championship

At higher seed

Records: Glastonbury 14-1, 10-0 CCC, 6-0 CCC South; Simsbury 11-3-0-1, 10-0 CCC, 7-0 CCC North; Conard 12-3-1, 9-2 CCC, 6-1 CCC North; Farmington 9-3-1-2, 7-2-0-1 CCC, 4-2-0-1 CCC North

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Oct. 27

First round

Game 1: (16) Newington at (1) Simsbury

Game 2: (13) Hall at (4) Bristol Central

Game 3: (12) South Windsor at (5) Farmington

Game 4: (9) Berlin at (8) Southington

Game 5: (14) Conard at (3) Glastonbury

Game 6: (11) Bristol Eastern at (6) Maloney

Game 7: (10) Wethersfield at (7) Windsor

Game 8: (15) E.O. Smith at (2) RHAM

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Quarterfinals (at higher seed)

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. game 4 winner

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner

Thursday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Glastonbury

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner

Saturday, Nov. 1

Championship

At Farmington

Two semifinal winners

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday, October 28

CCC West championships at West Hartford (Cornerstone)

Wednesday, October 29

CCC South championships at Plainville

CCC East championships at Glastonbury

Thursday, October 30

CCC North championships at Wethersfield

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC Championships

At Manchester

Team Results (Top 10): 1. Glastonbury, 33; 2. Simsbury, 182; 3. Hall, 184; 4. Wethersfield, 206; 5. Southington, 207, 6. Windsor 243, 7. South Windsor 245, 8. Manchester 247, 9. Farmington 254, 10. RHAM 257

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury, 18:33.09 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park; 2. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor, 18:52.01, 3. Rebecca Langlais, Tolland, 19:24.56; 4. Carolyn Kamp, Glastonbury, 19:53.15; 5. Olivia McKay, Glastonbury, 19:57.25; 6. Eleanor Riley Larkin, East Catholic, 19:59.02; 7. Maya Donzella, Windsor, 20:00.25; 8. Katherin Cavanaugh, Southington, 20:10.26; 9. Claire Parkin, Glastonbury, 20:13.04; 10. Alexa Nunez, Wethersfield, 20:14.24.

2025 CCC championships full results (Athletic.net)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC Championships

At Manchester

Team Results (Top 5): 1. E.O. Smith, 73; 2. Glastonbury, 104; 3. Southington, 106; 4. Hall, 123; 5. Avon, 138, 6. Tolland 190, 7. Bristol Eastern 237, 8. Simsbury 260, 9. Rocky Hill 284, 10. Farmington 289

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Alex Cook, E.O. Smith, 16:24.52 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park; 2. Brahm Burlow, Avon, 16:26.88, 3. Jonah Schulman, Hall, 16:28.09; 4. Alejandro Juro, Manchester, 16:41.42; 5. Brian Smith, Rocky Hill, 16:46.20; 6. Christopher Campbell, Avon, 16:46.91; 7. Jase Koczur, Bristol Eastern, 16:55.53; 8. Caleb Davis, Simsbury, 16:57.33; 9. Jake Vegiard, Tolland, 16:59.95; 10. Jason Cao, E.O. Smith, 17:07.28.

2025 CCC championships full results (Athletic.net)

BOYS GOLF

CCC Fall Championship

At New Britain

Team results – 1. Wethersfield 305, 2. Farmington 306, 3. Southington 308, 4. Conard 310, 5. Simsbury 312, 6. Newington 313, 7. Hall and Glastonbury 314, 9. NW Catholic 318, 10. Rocky Hill and Windsor 319, 12. Lewis Mills 323, 13. Berlin 326, 14. Avon 328, 15. New Britain 348

Individual results – Justin Crossen, Wethersfield, 71 at Stanley Golf Club, par 71, 2. Blake Alibozek, Simsbury, 73, 3. Colton Dutilly, Lewis Mills; Tyler Asadourian, Rocky Hill; Evan Moscibrodzki, Southington, Parker Shen, Simsbury, Griffin Rourke, Farmington and Ryan Barnum, Conard 74; 9. Harry Wamester, Glastonbury, Chase Becker, Farmington and Ryan Ribeiro, Wethersfield 75

