2025 NCCC fall championships

North Central Connecticut Conference’s 2025 fall championship tournament schedule and results.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Monday, October 27

First round

Game 1: (5) Ellington at (4) Canton

Game 2: (6) Granby at (3) Rockville

Tuesday, October 28

Semifinals

Game 1 winner at (1) Coventry

Game 2 winner at (2) Suffield

Thursday, October 30

Championship

Semifinal winners at top seed

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton (Oct. 22)

Team results – 1. Rockville 59, 2. Ellington 67, 3. Bolton 95, 4. Stafford 117, 5. Coventry 118, 6. Granby 146, 7. Suffield 153, 8. Canton 197, 9. Somers 224, 10. East Granby 293, 11. Windsor Locks 318

Individual results — 1. Dominic Lombardo, Bolton, 16:46.41 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Emmett Kristoff, Rockville 16:56, 3. Ashton Walder, Ellington, 17:00, 4. Gavin Baron, Granby 17:08.33, 5. Caleb Zahner, Ellington 17:08.39, 6. Alexander Bianchi, Ellington 17:12, 7. Brayden Dunn, Coventry, 17:19, 8. Brady Morison, Canton, 17:20, 9. Nathan Peskin, Suffield 17:21, 10. Josh Martin, Rockville, 17:45

Other Canton runners: 35. Liam Vincent 19:11, 45. George Redford 19:39, 54. Colin Morisano 20:20, 59. Jonathan Ho 20:55, 60. Zach Redford 20:57, 63. William Ryan 21:02

Final league standings (one point for a NCCC dual meet win and one point for each team beaten at the league meet): Rockville 22, Ellington 20, Bolton 18, Stafford 16, Coventry 14, Granby 12, Suffield 10, Canton 8, Somers 6, East Granby 4, Windsor Locks 2, East Windsor 0

Of note: Rockville didn’t lose a NCCC dual meet (11-0) and won the league championship meet to win their first NCCC championship in cross country. Bolton’s Dominic Lombardo won the league title, giving Bolton back-to-back league champions. Shepard Livingston won a year ago for BHS.

2025 NCCC cross country championships (Athletic.net)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton (Oct. 22)

Team results – 1. Ellington 29, 2. Canton 65, 3. Stafford 85, 4. Rockville 98, 5. East Granby 107, 6. Granby 119, 7. Suffield 168

Individual results – Dahlia Livingston, Bolton, 21:07.45 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Jenna Luoma, Ellington, 21:40, 3. Macy McCullough, Canton, 21:55, 4. Karla Greenwood 22:10, 5. Jenna Naughton, Windsor Locks 22:21, 6. Jillian Verney, Stafford 22:39, 7. Yana Karpenko, Ellington 23:06, 8. Grace Kelton, Coventry 23:08, 9. Ruby Theberge, Canton, 23:16, 10, Tessa Gerber, Ellington, 23:21

Other Canton runners: 13. Julianne Lynch 23:48, 14. Helen Canny 23:56, 50. Madelyn McDermott 31:26, 57. Summer Quinn 33:25, 63. Aahana Smith 42:14.

Final league standings (one point for a NCCC dual meet win and one point for each team beaten at the league meet): Ellington 22, Canton 20, Stafford 18, Granby 13, Rockville 11, East Granby 10, Suffield 9, Coventry, Somers, Bolton, East Windsor and Windsor Locks 0

Of note: Bolton’s Dahlia Livingston won her first NCCC title with a 33 second win, snapping a streak of four consecutive league champions from Somers. Ellington, which shared the title with Somers a year ago, won the title outright by going undefeated in the dual meet portion of the schedule (11-0) and winning the league championship meet. Ellington had four runners in the top 10 and six in the top 16. It’s the first outright title for the Knights since 2018. Canton finished second, their best finish in the league since their last NCCC title in 2017.

2025 NCCC cross country championships (Athletic.net)

