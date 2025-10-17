Avon runs past Tolland for first victory of the season

AVON, Oct. 17, 2025 – Perhaps, the Avon High football team will break out their alternative red jerseys more often.

The Falcons won their first game of the season on Friday night wearing red jerseys instead of their usual blue jersey due to Homecoming with a 29-12 Central Connecticut Conference win over Tolland.

But it wasn’t the jersey that did the trick. It was the work in practice during the preceding days leading up the game.

“We just wanted it. We wanted to hit. We wanted to be the aggressor. We wanted it more,” said senior back Matthew Eckerlin, one of two Falcons to rush for more than 100 yards in the game. “All week, we focused on ball security, getting low, making sure there were no fumbles and perfect snaps.”

They even spent a day on the wrestling mat working on moving their feet and getting low to the ground to make blocks and tackles. Defensive coordinator John McLaughlin is the head wrestling coach in Avon.

It was a great day for the Falcons after losing their first four games of the season – three by shutout. The only points were a touchdown came in a loss against Class S finalist Bloomfield two weeks ago.

“The guys never quite during those first four weeks,” Avon High coach Matt Redman said. “We had a bye (week) at the perfect time. These were the best two weeks of practice this year. What we saw today was a byproduct of that and it was no surprise to us.

“They owned it,” Redman said. “They practiced hard and they executed it today. It was awesome.”

Eckelin ran for a game-high 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Jaidyn Perry ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Sophomore Samson Putt had a 77-yard kickoff return to open up the second, the first kickoff return for a TD since 2022 for the Falcons.

Avon (1-4) had four sacks of Tolland QB Caleb Graham with Abed Allatif El Housari getting three sacks for 25 yards and Alex Nieves getting one sack for six yards. The Falcons stopped Tolland twice inside the 20-yard line in the first half, once on the five-yard line.

The game was scoreless at the half but the Falcons nearly got on the scoreboard. Avon took over on their own 18-yard line with 6:47 remaining in the second half and marched down the field on 13 consecutive running plays.

Perry and QB Max Funderburk each had 17-yard gains on the drive. The Falcons had first down and goal on the Eagle 7-yard line with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter. On fourth and goal from the six, Perry nearly made it into the end zone but was called down on the one-yard line with 25 seconds left on the clock.

On Tolland’s first drive of the game, the Eagles had a first down and goal on the Avon four-yard line. Graham was stopped for no gain on first down, threw an incomplete pass on second down and lost a yard on third down. The Falcons stopped Zach Johnson for no gain and took over on their five.

In the third quarter, Putt took the opening kickoff inside up the middle of the field for a 77-yard kickoff return to give Avon a 7-0 lead.

“I saw a hole and knew I had to hit it,” he said. “I knew my coaches would be made if I bounced it outside. I have to shout out my teammates. They did an amazing job blocking on that play.”

On Avon’s next possession, Perry ran up the middle for 45 yards, a touchdown and a 13-0 lead. The extra point was blocked.

Tolland (0-5) cut the lead to seven on a 14-yard touchdown pass, 13-6. The two-point conversion run failed.

Avon responded with a six-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Perry rushing 31 yards for a touchdown with 1:36 left in the third quarter and a 21-6 lead after Eckerlin ran in the two-point conversion.

Tolland scored early in the fourth quarter on Graham’s 26-yard TD pass to Evan Johnson to cut the lead to 21-12. The two-point conversion run was stopped.

Again, Avon responded immediately. After a 10-yard return from Grayson Maitz on the kickoff return, Eckerlin scored on a 54-yard touchdown run for a 29-12 lead with 11:31 remaining. Perry scored on the two-point conversion run.

Avon leads the all-time series between the two schools, 14-7. It was the first win for the Falcons over the Eagles since 2021.

Avon 29, Tolland 12

At Avon

Tolland (0-5) 0 0 6 6 — 12

Avon (1-4) 0 0 21 8 — 29

Third quarter

A: Samson Putt 77 kickoff return (Wesley Moyer kick), 11:48

A: Jaidyn Perry 45 run (kick blocked), 8:01

T: Jim Larocca 14 pass from Caleb Graham (pass fails), 5:09

A: Perry 31 run (Matthew Eckerlin run), 1:36

Fourth quarter

T: Evan Johnson 36 pass from Graham (run fails), 11:52

A: Eckerlin 54 run (Perry run), 11:31

Individual leaders

RUSHING: Avon – Eckerlin 14-121, Perry 7-114, Max Funderburk 5-29, Alex Suarez 7-35; Tolland – Graham 13-1, Johnson 3-6

PASSING: Avon – Funderburk 1-3-1, minus 2; Tolland – Graham 15-29-0, 204

RECEIVING: Avon – Chase Johnson 1-minus 2; Tolland – Mason Pease 4-57, Brayden O’Connor 5-95, Evan Johnson 2-32, Jon Carlos Gonzalez 2-23