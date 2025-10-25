Bulow finishes fourth as Avon boys earn spot at State Open championships

MANCHESTER, Oct. 25, 2025 – Led by Brahm Bulow in fourth place, the Avon High boys cross country team finished fourth at Saturday’s CIAC Class MM championships at Wickham Park.

Bulow led the Falcons and earned All-State honors with a time of 16:24 over the 3.1 mile course. Chris Campbell finished 14th with a time of 16:50.2 while Andrew Kessler was just outside the top 25 with a season-best time of 17:26, good enough for 26th place.

Brady Lord (47, 18:05) and Leo Rasy (50, 18:09) each had personal-best times to help Avon finish fourth and earn a wild card entry into Friday’s State Open championships. The top two teams in all six classes (LL, L, MM, M, SS and S) earned an invitation to the Open along with the next eight fastest teams.

Xavier won the Class MM championship with 57 points, followed closely by East Lyme (59) and E.O. Smith (68). The Falcons had 137 points.

In the Class SS race, Canton finished ninth with 266 points. The Warriors were led by Brady Morrison, who finished tenth with a time of 17:27.3 and earned an invitation to the State Open.

The top 12 runners in each of the six divisions plus the next fastest 20 runners qualified for the Open as individuals.

The Avon High girls finished seventh in Class MM, led by junior Abigail Van Hoof, who was 18th with a time of 21:14. She qualified for Friday’s State Open championships as an individual.

Ella Godbout (40) was the next finisher for the Falcons with a season-best time of 22:23. She was followed by teammates Megan Van Hoof (57), Anya Yu (63) and Ellie Whelan (71).

The Canton girls competed in Class SS and did score because they had just four runners. Teams have to have at least five varsity runners finish to qualify and earn a team score. Macy McCullough (24, 22:02) led Canton. Helen Canny (42, 23:13), Ruby Theberge (43, 21:17) and Julianne Lynch (66, 24:56) also finished the race for the Warriors.

