Canton boys soccer beats Granby for team-record 13th win

CANTON, Oct. 25, 2025 – The Canton High boys soccer finished out a busy week on Saturday night with a 2-1 non-conference win over Granby on the turf field, setting a new team record for most regular season victories.

Brayden Zoni and Quinn Aleksa each had goals for the Warriors (13-1-1, 7-1 NCCC) while goalie Owen Well made 11 saves in net to earn the victory.

Canton played three games this week, securing victories over Innovation, 7-1, and Suffield, 3-0, earlier in the week.

The Warriors can win their first outright league championship since 2002 with a win at Windsor Locks on Monday beginning at 4 p.m. Canton and Suffield shared the NCCC title in 2021.

With the win over Granby (9-7, 7-2 NCCC), Canton set a new team record with 13 regular season victories. On five previous occasions, the Warriors won 12 games in the regular season – 1981, 1983, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

This writer wrote earlier this week that this game would help determine the league champion in soccer but that was incorrect. Saturday night’s contest was a non-conference game. Canton’s conference game against Granby was a 3-1 victory on Sept. 25.

In boys soccer, each NCCC team plays one game against a league opponent and the results from those nine games determine the league champion.

Each team also plays three games against NCCC opponents, considered to be non-conference games. Teams are placed in groups of four (called a pod) with three non-conference games.

Canton’s three non-conference games against NCCC opponents were Windsor Locks, Coventry and Somers. For Canton, game two against Windsor Locks, Coventry and Somers counted as the NCCC game.

For Canton, Saturday night’s game was supposed to be against Stafford but when the school couldn’t field a team in September, adjustments were made to the league schedule with Canton and Granby agreeing to meet for a second time – in a non-conference contest.

Canton 2, Granby 1

At Canton

Granby (9-7) 0 1 — 1

Canton (13-1-1) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Brayden Zoni (C); Quinn Aleksa (C); Assists: Brad Balgach (C); Saves: Owen Weller (C) 11; Of note: Canton can win the NCCC title with a win over Windsor Locks on Monday or earn a share of it if they tie the Raiders