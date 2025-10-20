Canton boys soccer, field hockey teams vying for NCCC championships

Canton athletes are in the running to stake claim to North Central Connecticut Conference championships this week.

The Canton boys soccer team, who began the season with a program-record nine game winning streak, can win their first league championship since 2021 if they can win their remaining three NCCC games.

The Warriors (11-1-1, 6-1 NCCC) have league contests remaining with Suffield, Granby and Windsor Locks.

Canton travels to Suffield (10-3, 6-2 NCCC) on Wednesday for a game that begins at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the Warriors host Granby (8-6, 4-4 NCCC) at 5 p.m. Canton closes out the regular season by traveling to Windsor Locks (3-11) next Monday for a 4 p.m. contest.

Canton shared the league title with Suffield in 2021. The last league championship they won outright came in 2002.

The Warriors rolled to a 7-1 victory over Innovation in New Britain on Monday.

* * * *

Canton’s field hockey team can win a share of their fourth NCCC championship in the last five years with a win over Granby on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on the turf field in Canton.

Defending league champion Granby (10-3, 6-0 NCCC) has two NCCC contests remaining while Canton (11-2-0-1, 6-1 NCCC) has one game remaining against the Bears. If Granby wins their final two games, they will win the league title. If Canton prevails, they will claim a share of the championship.

* * * *

In girls volleyball, Coventry (16-2, 8-0 NCCC) and Suffield (14-2, 7-0 NCCC) are both undefeated in the league and have two matches remaining. Suffield hosts Coventry on Tuesday. Coventry can take the league title with a win while Suffield can grab a share if they prevail.

Coventry is looking for their first league title since 2022. Suffield won the NCCC crown in 2023 and shared it with Granby and Coventry in 2022.

Canton (12-6, 4-3 NCCC) is currently fourth in the league behind Rockville (15-4, 6-2 NCCC) in third place.

* * * *

In girls soccer, Granby (12-3, 8-0 NCCC) clinched the league championship on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Suffield. It is the first league title for the Bears since 2019.

Suffield (10-5, 6-2 NCCC) and Canton (11-3-1, 6-2 NCCC) are currently in second place.

* * * *

The Granby/Canton co-op football team annually plays one of their five home games in Canton. The Bears (3-2) will be hosting Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (2-3) on the turf field in Canton on Friday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The co-op program has won four of five games in Canton since it was formed in 2019. The only loss came in a 14-7 loss to Rockville in double overtime in 2019.

Granby/Canton is looking for another win on their quest to qualify for the CIAC state tournament in Class SS for the sixth consecutive season.