Canton boys soccer team sets new program record for consecutive wins

CANTON, Sept. 29, 2025 — Brad Balgach tied a season-high with three goals as the Canton High boys soccer team set a new school record on Monday with their ninth straight victory.

The Warriors improved to 9-0 with a 6-0 shutout over Rockville on the turf field. It was the third shutout of the season for the Warrior defense and the second of the season for goalie Owen Weller (four saves).

Quinn Aleksa, Brayden Zoni and Riley Keller also had goals for Canton while Balgach, Aleksa, Zoni, Nolan Enquist and Michael Ostrowski each had assists.

“It was our best game of the season so far,” Canton head coach Chris Weller said.

The 9-0 start is the best start in team history.

The Warriors are ranked No. 3 in the most recent state coaches poll in the Class M/S division, moving up one notch from last week’s poll.

The victory eclipses an eight-game winning streak by the Warriors in 2019 when Canton won the final seven matches of the regular season and the opening game of the Class S tournament.

Canton has won seven straight games on four different occasions in 1973, 1975, 1983 and 2014. The seven consecutive wins in 1973 gave Canton their first-ever state

Canton (9-0, 5-0 NCCC) returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Somers for an 11 a.m. start in a non-league contest. They return home on Tuesday, Oct. 14, when they host Coventry at 7 p.m.

Lewis Mills 2, Simsbury 0

SIMSBURY, Sept. 30, 2025 – Dominik Wroblewski and Ian Mayes each had second half goals as Lewis Mills (6-2-1) beat Simsbury on Tuesday in a CCC match at Holden Field. The Spartans won their sixth straight game with the victory and have posted shutouts in their last five contests. Simsbury slips to 5-2-2.

Avon 8, Bloomfield 0

AVON, Sept. 30, 2025 – Graham Rasy had four goals as the Avon High boys soccer team won for the third time in the last four matches with a dominating 8-0 win over Bloomfield in Central Connecticut Conference action.

James Webb, Marcello Razuri, Eric Kim and Kayde Ogawa each had goals for Avon (6-1-2), which has gone 3-0-1 since losing to New Milford two weeks ago.

Jordan Beaudoin and Bennett Evanko combined to make three saves and earn the shutout – the sixth shutout for the season for the Falcons, who haven’t allowed a goal in the last four games.