Conard prevails in record-setting win over East Hartford featuring 22 TDs

It was for games like this that the Connecticut High School Football Record Book was put together more than 25 years ago.

The record book is only as good as the information provided but it does bring perspective to outstanding performances.

Conard and East Hartford played a game for the ages on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams combined to score the most points in a single game (154) in state history in an 80-74 win over the Red Wolves in East Hartford. It eclipsed the previous record of 142 points in Waterbury Career Academy’s 72-70 win over the Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech co-op team in 2016.

It was the most points scored by Conard in a single game and East Hartford quarterback Anthony Caravallo became just the third QB in state history with nine touchdown passes in a single game.

The two teams combined to score 22 touchdowns (11 each) with Conard rushing for seven TDs, throwing for three TDs and running back one after an interception. East Hartford threw for nine TD receptions and scored their remaining two TDs on kickoff returns.

“I think early on it seemed like it was going to be a high scoring and both teams just got into a groove with such a fast-paced style of play,” Conard head coach Matt Cerosimo said. “Both teams got caught up in the moment.”

“There were obviously a lot of fundamental and technique issues on both sides of the ball and on special teams as well that led to some breakdowns defensively (for both teams),” Cerosimo said. “Both offenses were just clicking on all cylinders.”

There were six lead changes in the first half. The Hornets (0-4) had a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Conard QB Brady Cerosimo ran for a career-high 251 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries, according to long-time Conard statistician Eddie Letos.

It’s most the yards rushing by a Conard QB in school history, according to Letos. The old record was 188 yards by Declan Flaherty against Enfield in 2016.

Conard’s Holden Smith ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while Shane Morris ran for a 61-yard touchdown. “The ground game was going so well that we didn’t really need to rely on the passing game,” coach Matt Cerosimo said.

Conard’s Graham Lamoureux had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter that boosted the Red Wolves’ lead to 20 points.

“That was a real momentum changing play,” Matt Cerosimo said.

Conard had 664 total yards in the contest, the third most in school history and the most for the Red Wolves since a school-record 764-yard performance against Enfield in 2017.

Kicker Luke Rubino converted 8-of-9 extra points, an advantage for Conard. East Hartford kicker Joseph Santos converted on 2-of-3 PAT attempts, but the Hornets were 3-of-8 on two-point conversions.

For East Hartford, Caravallo joined Bloomfield’s Jason Manson (2000 vs. Hall) and New Canaan’s Michael Collins (2015, Trumbull) as state high school quarterbacks with nine TD passes in a single game.

Caravallo threw three TD passes in the first quarter, one in the second quarter, three in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter. He completed 16-of-28 passes for 368 yards and nine TD passes, according to Letos, who prepared the boxscore.

“Their receivers are so athletic and he was just chucking (the ball) deep and they were making plays on one-on-one and 50/50 balls,” Matt Cerosimo said. “It was just amazing. Just amazing. Shaking your head at it. This is unbelievable. I ‘ve never seen anything like this before in my life.”

Isaiah Tripp caught five passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns –the first Hornet receiver with four TD receptions in one game since Jaquon Allen against Enfield in 2018.

Brice Grant caught three TD passes for East Hartford while Amin Dijbo and Lahmar Hibbert each caught one.

Dijbo and Curtis Barber each had kickoff returns for touchdowns of 70 and 67 yards, respectively.

“It was just a flurry of scoring opportunities,” Matt Cerosimo said.

Conard had a safety in the second quarter when the East Hartford punter stepped out of the end zone. The only scoring plays missing from the game was a fumble recovery and punt return for a touchdown.

Editor’s note: The author has been the editor or co-editor of the state football record book since 2006.

Conard 80, East Hartford 74

At East Hartford

Conard (2-2) 22 16 22 20 — 80

East Hartford (0-4) 19 13 20 22 — 74

First quarter

EH: Brice Grant 5 pass from Anthony Caravallo (Joseph Santos kick), 8:53

EH: Amin Dijbo 37 pass from Caravallo (kick blocked), 5:56

C: Brady Cersosimo 56 run (Luke Rubino kick), 5:40

C: Ian Caldwell 61 pass from Henry Tamaccio (Rubino kick), 4:38

C: Cersosimo 39 run (Shane Morris run), 3:14

EH: Grant 14 pass from Caravallo (pass fails), 1:49

Second quarter

EH: Isaiah Tripp 49 pass from Caravallo (pass fails), 5:35

C: Cersosimo 51 run (Rubino kick), 5:17

EH: Curtis Barber 67 kickoff return (Santos kick), 5:06

C: Safety. Punter ran out of the end zone, 0:41

C: Justin Nanayakarra 11 pass from Cersosimo (Rubino kick), 0:17

Third quarter

C: Cersosimo 61 run (Rubino kick), 11:31

C: Graham Lamoureux 51 interception return (Rubino kick), 9:27

EH: Lahmar Hibbert 31 pass from Caravallo (run fails), 6:38

C: Holden Smith 5 run (Morris run), 3:28

EH: Grant 9 pass from Caravallo (Grant run ), 1:22

EH: Tripp 25 pass from Caravallo (run fails)

Fourth quarter

C: Morris 61 run (Rubino kick), 11:07

EH: Tripp 26 pass from Caravallo (run fails), 9:49

C: Cersosimo 39 run (kick fails), 6:24

EH: Tripp 64 pass from Caravallo (Tripp run), 6:06

C: Nanayakarra 5 pass from Cersosimo (Rubino kick), 2:06

EH: Dijbo 70 kickoff return (pass is good), 1:55

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Conard – Brady Cerosimo 11-251, 5 TDs; Holden Smith 14-126

PASSING: East Hartford – Anthony Caravallo 16-28-1, 368, 9 TD passes; Conard — Brady Cersosimo 12-23-0, 164, 2 TD passes

RECEIVING: East Hartford – Isaiah Tripp 5-200, 4 TD receptions

State records

Most points in a single game (combined)

154: Conard 80, East Hartford 74, Oct. 4, 2025

142: Waterbury Career Academy 72, Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech 70, Oct. 10, 2016

133: St. Joseph 84, Ledyard 49, Dec. 3, 2013

132: Torrington 75, Crosby 57, Nov. 22, 2014

130: NFA 130, New London 0, 1902

Most TD passes in a single game

9: Jason Manson, Bloomfield vs. Hall, Oct. 21, 2000

9: Michael Collins, New Canaan vs. Trumbull, Nov. 6, 2015

9: Anthony Caravallo, East Hartford vs. Conard, Oct. 4, 2025

8: Tanner Kingsley, Woodland vs. Naugatuck, Oct. 26, 2012

8: Tanner Kingsley, Woodland vs. Seymour, Nov. 21, 2012