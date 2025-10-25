Defense helps spark Gilbert co-op to big win over Wolcott High

By STEVE BARLOW

Special to The Collinsville Press

WINSTED, Oct. 25, 2025 – We could say there were more turnovers than in a French pastry shop. We could say the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic defense was hungrier than a caged lion. We could say cornerback Tyler Roberts was peskier than an angry gnat.

We could say all of those cliches because all of those cliches were true in the Gilbert co-op’s football team’s 41-16 Naugatuck Valley League victory over Wolcott High on Saturday afternoon before a Homecoming crowd at Van Why Field.

Normally in a blowout, we’d tell you about the offensive stars first. Not this time. The defense deserves top billing.

It was the Yellowjackets’ staunch defenders who turned the tide of this Naugatuck Valley League game by picking off six passes, returning two interceptions for touchdowns and recovering three fumbles, two of which set up scores.

“I’ve coached over 100-and-some-odd games. This has got to be the first time we’ve ever had six picks and two pick-sixes,” said Gilbert coach Scott Salius.

Roberts, at cornerback, made three of those interceptions, including one he returned 21 yards to the end zone less than a minute into the second half. His final interception stopped a Wolcott drive to the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

“Two of them were because I knew the game plan and what routes they run,” Roberts explained. “On the third, actually we were all messed up. I was running over to help because we had no one over there. They threw it, and I picked it off.”

When it rains, it pours.

“It really was a testament to the players knowing the game plan,” Salius said. “Coming off the bye week, we had time to study this team and what they were going to do. We knew the short hitches were one of their go-to plays. Roberts did an awesome job picking that up.”

The most crucial play of the day, though, may have belonged to linebacker Wes Allyn.

After Gilbert took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Cole Linnen’s 45-yard TD run, Wolcott went up, 8-7, thanks to Ryan Charbonneau’s 1-yard scoring catch with 3:57 to go in the first half.

Gilbert promptly fumbled, giving the visitors the ball back at the 27. Allyn, though, rescued his team by snaring the ensuing pass and racing 75 yards to paydirt. Gilbert led, 13-8, and never trailed again.

“They took out their starter (at quarterback) and put in their backup. They snapped it and once I saw his eyes go back, I went back and he threw it right at me,” Allyn explained. “I caught it, and it was all green. (The QB) came up to tackle me, and I hit him with a stiff arm, the first one that’s ever worked in my four years of football. Once I beat him, no one was catching me.”

And then Wolcott unraveled like a ball of yarn.

On the Eagles’ next possession, the snap sailed over the punter’s head. Gilbert’s Cole Simonds recovered at the 18. Three plays later, Airyn Berube ran it in from 5 yards out.

On the Eagles’ next possession, the snap sailed over the punter’s head and through the end zone for a safety. Owen Riemer returned the ensuing kick to the 8, where Trevor Campbell connected with Allyn for a TD with 16 seconds left. GNH 28, Wolcott 8.

“When it was 8-7, I thought we had a ballgame on our hands,” Salius said. “And literally a few minutes later, the tide had turned.”

It went no better for Wolcott to start the second half. Gilbert’s Liam Baxter pounced on a fumble on the Eagles’ first possession to set up a 24-yard TD run by Linnen. Then Roberts grabbed his pick-six for a 41-8 margin as the Yellowjackets scored 28 points in a span of 1:45 spread over the second and third periods.

Besides Roberts and Allyn, Riemer and Cole Simonds also had interceptions. Besides Simonds and Baxter, Allyn also had a fumble recovery.

On to the offensive stats. Linnen finished with seven carries for 109 yards, Simonds with 35 yards on nine carries, and Riemer with 30 yards on seven carries. Campbell completed three of eight passes for 32 yards and a TD.

Gilbert hosts Watertown next Saturday at 1 at Housatonic in Falls Village.

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic 41, Wolcott 16

At Winsted

Wolcott (3-3) 0 8 0 8 – 16

Gilbert co-op (2-4) 7 21 13 0 — 41

First quarter

G: Cole Linnen 45 run (Esten Ryan kick)

Second quarter

W: Ryan Charbonneau 1 pass from Sean Crimmins (Marc Abou Arrage pass from Crimmins)

G: Wes Allyn 75 interception return (kick failed)

G: Airyn Berube 5 run (run failed)

G: Safety, ball hiked through end zone

G: Allyn 8 pass from Trevor Campbell (Ryan kick)

Third quarter

G: Linnen 24 run (Ryan kick)

G: Tyler Roberts 21 interception return (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

W – Mason Pettinicchi 6 run (Charbonneau run)

Individual statistics

Rushing: GNH – Linnen 7 carries, 109 yards; Cole Simonds 9-35; Owen Riemer 7-30. W – Brandon Williams 12-110; Pettinicchi 12-48.

Passing: GNH – Campbell 3-8-32-1; Ryan 0-1-0-0. W – Daniel Polkowski 6-18-61-4; Crimmins 4-6-27-1; Charbonneau 0-1-0-1.

Receiving: GNH – Pre Maloney 1-16; Allyn 1-8; Roberts 1-8. W – Charbonneau 7-65; Abou Arrage 1-6; Wade Thornton 1-17.

Interceptions: GNH – Roberts 3, Allyn, Simonds, Riemer; W – Marc Abou Arrage.

Fumble recoveries: GNH – Allyn, Simonds, Liam Baxter. W – Quadir Payne.