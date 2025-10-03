Falcons are making progress but still fall to Bloomfield, 48-7

AVON, Oct. 3, 2025 – The Avon High football team continues to put the pieces together as they build their program. The Falcons made some plays Friday night in a CCC Tier 4 contest against Bloomfield.

They recovered two fumbles, stopped four two-point conversions and scored their first touchdown of the season. Despite these positive steps, it wasn’t enough for a victory as the Warhawks improved to 2-2 with a 48-7 win over the Falcons.

It marked the end of a challenging start to the season for the Falcons, who were shut out by Notre Dame Prep from Fairfield, Wethersfield and South Windsor before taking on Bloomfield.

“I’m proud how the guys turned it around from last week when we weren’t doing a lot of things very well,” Avon High head coach Matthew Redman said. “(This week), we put the ball in the end zone against one of the biggest teams we will face all year. They (Avon) have tremendous heart. The growth from day 1 to now has been incredible.”

The Falcons are not big on the offensive or defensive line. They will not be overpowering many of their opponents this year.

“That Bloomfield team is huge,” Redman said. “Their backs run hard. Their line fires out and it’s hard to play against that size.”

Junior Javonni Armstrong led the way for Bloomfield (2-2) with four touchdowns and 82 yards rushing on 10 carries. He also had a 72-yard kickoff return that set up one touchdown, an 11-yard sack that forced a fumble and an interception that he returned 15 yards.

Bloomfield forced three turnovers as they beat the Falcons for the 12th consecutive time, dating back to 1968.

Bloomfield lost their season-opening game to Ansonia, 23-14 and dropped a 38-20 decision to Berlin the following week. A week ago, the Warhawks slipped past Rocky Hill, 14-12.

“We’re growing. We’re trying to get better every week, every game, every practice,” said Bloomfield head coach Ty Outlaw. “We’re a real young team and we have a lot of injuries and guys out. So, we’re still putting the pieces together.”

“But we feel we will be around,” he said with a smile.

Bloomfield QB Cameron While ran for a team-high 83 yards on six carries and completed 4-of-5 passes for 38 years. Freshman QB Jordan Gist completed 2-of-3 passes for 16 yards and ran for 12 yards on three carries.

Bloomfield got off to an explosive start. Reynolds, a junior, ran back the opening kickoff 72 yards to the Avon 11-yard line. He scored on the next play. A two-run conversion run by White gave the Hawks an 8-0 lead with 20 seconds off the clock.

Avon was forced to punt on their first possession and the snap sailed through the hands of punter Wesley Moyer, who recovered the ball on the Avon six-yard line.

After a false start penalty, freshman QB Jordan Gist scored on an 11-yard run up the middle. Reynolds’ two-point conversion run made it 16-0 with 9:16 left in the first quarter.

Bloomfield made it 22-0 on a two-yard run by Reynolds with 8:38 left in the first half. The conversion run failed.

Gist had a 16-yard completion on the drive while White had an eight-yard run on fourth down that kept the drive alive. The Warhawks did fumble and lose the ball on the Falcon 14-yard line but that turnover was negated by a roughing the passer penalty on Avon.

Reynolds made it 28-0 with 4:11 left in the second quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Avon had a nice 10-play, 69-yard scoring drive that gave the Falcons their first points of the season. QB Max Funderburk had a nice 18-yard completion to Jaeden Scott that put the Falcons on the Bloomfield 25-yard line.

Funderburk made a key 15-yard run on third down that took the ball to the Bloomfield two-yard line. Matthew Eckerlin scored up the middle from the two-yard line with 49 seconds left in the half. Moyer kicked the extra point to cut the lead to 28-7.

A 40-yard kickoff return put Bloomfield into Avon territory. Triston Matthews ran for 15 yards, Vernon Kelly, Jr., caught a 14-yard pass to the Avon 7 and White scored from the seven, running over an Avon tackler with six seconds left in the first half for a 34-7 lead.

The Falcons have a bye week next week before hosting Tolland on Friday, Oct. 17 at the high school.

Bloomfield 48, Avon 7

At Avon

Bloomfield (2-2) 16 18 8 6 — 48

Avon (0-4) 0 7 0 0 — 7

First quarter

B: Javonni Reynolds 11 run (Cameron White run), 11:40

B: Jordan Gist 11 run (Reynolds run), 9:16

Second quarter

B: Reynolds 2 run (run fails), 8:38

B: Reynolds 20 run (pass fails), 4:11

A: Matthew Eckerlin 2 run (Wesley Moyer kick), 0:44

B: White 7 run (run fails), 0:06

Third quarter

B: Reynolds 15 run (Triston Matthews from White), 11:23

Fourth quarter

B: Gist 2 run (run fails), 7:59

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Avon — Max Funderburk 7-minus 3, Jaden Scott 1-4, Alexander Suarez 2-minus 2, Matthew Eckerlin 12-36, Dwayne Edwad 1-5, Sebastian Sheperd 1-8, Grayson Maitz 2-6, Wesley Moyer 1-minus 25; Bloomfield – Jordan Gist 3-12, Xavier Eaddy 1-36, Javonni Armstrong 10-82, Cameron White 6-83, Triston Matthew 1-15, Rolando Heron 1-3

PASSING: Avon – Max Funderburk 5-8-1, 31; Bloomfield – Jordan Gist 2-3-0, 16; Cameron White 4-5-0, 38

RECEIVING: Avon – Jaden Scott 3-23, Samson Putt 1-5, Cooper Donnelly 1-3; Bloomfield – Romaire Heron 2-25, Veron Kell, Jr. 3-25

FUMBLE RECOVERY: Matt Eckerlin (A), Jaidyn Perry (A), Dash Hayes (B), No. 7 (B)

Of note: Armstrong had an interception with a 15 yard return, an 11-yard sack and a 72-yard kickoff return