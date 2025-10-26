Moultrie’s two goals help Americans avenge loss to Portugal with 3-1 win

By RICK WILSON

Special To The Collinsville Press

EAST HARTFORD, Oct. 26, 2025 – It didn’t take the United States Women’s National team long to get rid of the rust. Three days to be exact.

Under a bright sun and in front of an energetic crowd of 26,492 at Rentschler Field the U.S. scored early and late enroute to a 3-1 victory over Portugal Sunday afternoon.

The victory avenged a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portugal in Chester, Pennsylvania Thursday night which came on the heels of a 113-day layoff. The loss had an unnerving quality to it, being the first time Portugal had ever beaten the U.S. This time efficiency replaced erratic.

Sparked by Olivia Moultrie’s two goals in the first ten minutes of the game the U.S. never looked back offering up a solid defensive effort and an insurance goal from Sam Coffey late in the game.

“We did a great job, we really connected as a team and showed character for today,” said Lilly Yohannes who was a force in the midfield.

“Attacking wise we were much, much better in all phases in the field,” coach Emma Hayes noted. “It’s a good lesson.”

The U.S. scored just 45 seconds into the game when Moultrie got lose on the right side of the net and left-footed the ball into a corner of the goal.

Portugal was not phased and in the fifth minute knotted the score 1-1, when Jessica Silva headed a crossing pass from Beatriz Fonesca in the box past goalie Claudia Dickey.

“The goal we conceded was an exact moment of jumping out at the wrong moment,” Hayes said. “Didn’t quite get a detail right and at the highest level those details matter. I thought we responded well from that.”

This time, however, the U.S. had an answer or more correctly Moultrie had a response and quickly, just five minutes later.

Her left-footed shot hit the post and caromed into the net for a 2-1 lead and Portugal would never find the equalizer. It was the 20-year-old’s second career two-goal game.

“Even when they scored, we showed energy and knew we had another one in us, I’m happy for Liv. Scoring two goals for us helped us get the win,” Yohannes said. “I think she and the whole team did great.”

Hayes praised Moultrie’s work so far this season. “I think she’s having an outstanding season, I think she’s a goal threat.”

Coffey played the last 13 minutes of the game and scored in the 82nd minute, taking a beautiful corner from Ally Sentnor and guiding it into the goal.

The victory capped off a day that started with Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher being honored prior to the game. Naeher, one of the great goalkeepers in U.S. history retired from the national team last year after winning a gold medal in Paris. She was also in the net when the U.S. won the World Cup in 2019 and 2024.

The U.S. lineup had eight different starters from the first meeting with Portugal. Emily Sonnett’s total of 112 caps (matches) was more than the entire rest of the starting team’s total. Three teenagers – Johannes, Claire Hutton and Jordyn Bugg were in the starting lineup.

The U.S. team will be back in action Wednesday night against New Zealandat CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.