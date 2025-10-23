Overtime goal gives Granby win over Canton and another NCCC championship

CANTON, Oct. 23, 2025 – With a one-goal lead and time slipping off the clock, the Granby Memorial girls field hockey team was seconds away from beating host Canton on their home field to win their second straight North Central Connecticut Conference championship on Thursday night.

Granby had snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal with 3:40 left in regulation to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Canton didn’t fold. They kept fighting and scored with 6.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Warriors carried the momentum of their game-tying goal into OT but couldn’t convert on a game-winner goal. Granby’s Camryn Santa did convert. The junior scored off a rebound with 1:34 left in overtime to lift the Bears to a 3-2 win over Canton in overtime.

The victory enabled Granby (12-3, 7-0 NCCC) to clinch their second straight NCCC championship and their third title since 2021. Canton (12-2-0-2, 6-2 NCCC) could have secured a share of the title if they had won.

The Bears have beaten Canton twice this year. Each win came in overtime. On Wednesday night, Granby beat Simsbury in overtime, 3-2.

“Honestly, my kids don’t panic,” Granby head coach Sarah Pliszka said. “It was like, they scored. Overtime. OK. They play better 7 vs 7 than 11 vs. 11.”

In overtime, four field players are removed to open up the field and provide additional opportunities to carry the ball and set up scoring opportunities.

In fact, it was Santa who stole the ball from a Canton defender late in overtime and then proceeded to carry the ball 70 yards in the opposite direction. Canton’s Janelle Gagnon was able to slow her down a bit but the Bears were able to get a shot on net.

Granby’s Lauren Kaczka had the first shot on Canton goalie Alyssa Gough but the rebound went to Santa.

“Lauren had an amazing pass in the circle and I hit a backhanded shot and it went in,” Santa said. “It was teamwork. I was waiting for a rebound.”

Santa said the Bears focused on the task at hand after giving up the game-tying goal in the final seconds.

“We got back together as a team and thought about how we would fight in our 7 vs. 7 and then we put it to work,” she said.

Canton took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Madeleine Tucker but saw the Bears tie the game off a penalty corner with 1:06 left in the first quarter on a goal from Kaczka.

Granby took a 2-1 lead with 3:40 remaining on Ava Reiter’s goal off a nice pass from Santa.

Canton put on the pressure on in the final seconds. Paige Sidrane’s shot was deflected away by Granby defender Anna Smith but Valenti was there to quickly pop it into the net for a 2-2 tie.

“I am really proud of them,” Canton coach Margaret Bristol said. “They perserved through that to come back with six seconds left. They worked for that. They earned that. We just couldn’t capitalize in overtime.”

Both teams look to make runs in the upcoming CIAC Class S tournament. They could meet for a third time.

Granby 3, Canton 2, OT

At Canton

Granby (12-3) 1 0 0 1 1 — 3

Canton (12-2-0-2) 1 0 0 1 0 — 2

Goals: Madeline Tucker (C), Gianna Valenti (C), Lauren Kaczka (G), Ava Reiter (G), Cameron Santa (G); Assists: Santa, Reiter; Goalies: Abbey Heller (G), Alyssa Gough (C); Of note: Granby clinches their second straight NCCC championship with the win. Canton lost to Granby twice this season in OT