Protests in Canton, Farmington part of No Kings nationwide effort

Hundreds of thousands of Americans protested the policies and actions of the current Trump administration on Saturday at No Kings rallies across the country. No Kings organizers estimated more 2,000 events were held across country and around the world.

More than 12,000 people gathered in Hartford outside the state capital. In New York, police officials estimated more than 100,000 people gathered in Times Square and marched on city streets. Huge crowds gathered in Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Smaller groups of Americans gathered in Canton and Farmington on Saturday but they had the same spirit and enthusiasm also found at larger gatherings across the nation.

In Canton, a few hundred protesters gathered on the Town Green and stood along Route 44 and Dowd Avenue as drivers drove past. Some honked in support while others would frown and offer a thumbs down.

In Farmington, several hundred protesters stretched for a quarter mile along Route 4 outside town offices and the historic Gridley-Parsons-Staples homestead.

In Farmington, State Senator Derek Slap and State Representatives Mike DeMicco of Farmington and Josh Elliott of Hamden made short remarks along with a student from Miss Porter’s School.