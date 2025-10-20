Seven Canton High graduates heading to Wall of Fame

Seven Canton High School graduates have been selected for induction into Canton’s Wall of Fame, recognizing graduates for outstanding contributions in their field of work and/or to the community.

The seven graduates will be honored on Friday, Oct. 24, in a ceremony at the Canton Middle School cafeteria beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. They will join 96 other graduates who were recognized in ceremonies from 2002 through 2019. Graduates in the Wall of Fame date back to 1912.

The graduates being recognized are:

Adam Bryan, Class of 2001

Bill Canny, Class of 1987

Kate Carpenter, Class of 2002

Brigit Flattery Barnes, Class of 1981

Ronald Morris, Class of 1950

Ben Nascimbeni, Class of 1951

Otto Ruppert, Class of 1956

To qualify, a nominee must have been out of school for 15 years, have made significant contributions to the community (Canton or current hometown) and/or their chosen field of work and be a citizen in good standing.

Community members, students, families, and alumni are invited to attend. Interested community members who wish to attend, please email Claudia Nardi at [email protected] or call (860) 693-7704, Ext. 6.

Bryan graduated from the Naval Academy in 2005 and has been serving in the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years.

Canny, a life-long resident of Canton, served on the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Inland Wetlands Board and has been a volunteer coach. He helped develop the Infinity Hit Club, a non-profit batting facility.

Carpenter graduated from Penn State and became a sixth grade teacher at Canton Intermediate School. Her life’s journey has taken back to Pennsylvania where is currently the Chief Child Life Specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Ruppert, who grew up in Avon, has been an active community leader throughout his life owning his own business Ruppert & Company property services and participating with the Avon Lions Club, Avon Historical Society, Heubelin Tower Association and Avon Congregational Church. Avon students attended Canton High until Avon built and opened their own high school in 1958.

Nascimbeni, who grew up in Avon, was president of his class and a three-sport athlete in Canton. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Whitmore Surveyors. When the owner, he and Robert Jahne bought the company in 1982 and operated it through 2008. He has run a benefit golf tournament for the last 21 years in honor of his late son that has donated more than $479,000 to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Morris served in the Air Force during the Korean War after graduation. In 1962, he started DECO, a design company, that employed more than 50 designers and engineers. Ron was a charter member of the North Canton Volunteer Fire Department that originally stored their equipment in Ron’s barn.

“We are excited to highlight the achievements of our alumni and show how a Canton education can be a foundation for a lifetime of success and service,” Jordan Grossman, Superintendent in Canton, who helped establish the Wall of Fame in 2002 as an assistant principal at CHS. “The Wall of Fame is about honoring those who continue to make a positive impact in the world, long after they leave our halls.”

Canton High’s Wall of Fame