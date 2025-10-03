Travelers Championship donates a record $4 million to local charities

The Travelers Championship, New England’s only PGA event, announced that the 2025 Travelers Championship golf tournament set another record by generating more than $4 million for 245 charities in Connecticut.

The tournament held its annual celebration at TPC River Highlands to announce the official amount generated for charity and highlight several non-profit organizations that benefited from the event, including Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford and Luke Roux Foundation.

The 2025 Travelers Championship was a PGA Tour Signature Event, with a $20 million purse and the best field in tournament history, featuring each of the top 15 players and 45 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

New England native Keegan Bradley, who grew up in Vermont, birdied the final hole to win by one stroke and become the eighth player in tournament history to win the event more than once. Bradley also won the Travelers Championship in 2023.

Bradley, who is serving as captain for the United States team at the Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, N.Y., recorded a video that was played during the charity celebration.

“I wanted to send along my congratulations to the Travelers Championship on generating more than $4 million for over 200 charities this year,” Bradley said. “Being a two-time champion means the world to me. It means even more knowing how much the tournament helps nonprofits in need and the positive impact the Travelers Championship has on the region.”

Since 2007, when Travelers became title sponsor, the tournament has generated more than $35 million for over 1,000 nonprofits across the region, donating 100% of its net proceeds to charity.

The event also generates an estimated $70 million in economic activity for the Greater Hartford region.

“Setting charity records is a feather in the cap for the 2025 Travelers Championship,” said Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “These important results wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and support from Travelers, the tournament’s other corporate sponsors, our invaluable volunteers and incredible fans.

“This collective effort allows us to have a real impact on organizations that are critical to our communities,” Grube said.

The 2026 tournament will be June 22-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Fans Speak Out: The 2025 Travelers Championship was recently recognized by the Newsweek Fans’ Choice poll as the “Best PGA Tour Tournament Event.”

According to Newsweek, its Fans’ Choice Award nominees were editorially driven by contributions from a panel of journalists and sports fans, with the list of finalists determined by the publication’s editors.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont offered his congratulations, sharing this VIDEO.

The Newsweek contest was announced in June, with fans able to vote once per day through Aug. 20.

“We’re fortunate to have an amazing fan base that has embraced this tournament and shown their enthusiastic support year after year,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “It’s nice to know that so many fans value the Travelers Championship and consider it to be one of the top events in the game. We look forward to delivering another world-class tournament next year.”