Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 13-19, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Bristol Central, 6:30 p.m.
Coventry at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at NW Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC Championships at Wickham Park. Girls at 3 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 7 p,m.
Canton at East Granby, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton. Girls at 3 p.m., boys at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hall at Avon, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Valley Regional at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Stanley Golf Course (New Britain), 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 17
FOOTBALL
Tolland at Avon, 6 p.m.
East Catholic at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, 6 p.m.
Taft at Avon Old Farms, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Bristol Eastern at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Haddam-Killingworth at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Ellington, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern at Canton, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Connecticut at Boston College, noon (ACC Network)
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Avon QB Max Funderburk (12) gets off a pass during a recent game against Bloomfield.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

