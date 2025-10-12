Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 13-19, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Bristol Central, 6:30 p.m.

Coventry at Canton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at NW Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bristol Central at Avon, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC Championships at Wickham Park. Girls at 3 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

GIRLS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 7 p,m.

Canton at East Granby, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton. Girls at 3 p.m., boys at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hall at Avon, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Valley Regional at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Stanley Golf Course (New Britain), 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

FOOTBALL

Tolland at Avon, 6 p.m.

East Catholic at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, 6 p.m.

Taft at Avon Old Farms, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bristol Eastern at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Haddam-Killingworth at Canton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Ellington, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern at Canton, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Connecticut at Boston College, noon (ACC Network)

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

