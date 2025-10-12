Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 13-19, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Bristol Central, 6:30 p.m.
Coventry at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at NW Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC Championships at Wickham Park. Girls at 3 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 15
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 7 p,m.
Canton at East Granby, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton. Girls at 3 p.m., boys at 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hall at Avon, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Valley Regional at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Stanley Golf Course (New Britain), 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 17
FOOTBALL
Tolland at Avon, 6 p.m.
East Catholic at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, 6 p.m.
Taft at Avon Old Farms, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Bristol Eastern at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Haddam-Killingworth at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Ellington, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern at Canton, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Connecticut at Boston College, noon (ACC Network)
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Fall 2025 results
Oct. 6-12, 2025
Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2025
September 22-28, 2025
September 15-21, 2025
September 8-14, 2025
September 1-7, 2025
Previous Summer 2025 results
August 18-31, 2025
August 4-17, 2025
July 28-August 3, 2025
July 21-27, 2025
July 14-20, 2025
July 7-13, 2025
June 30-July 6, 2025
June 23-29, 2025
June 16-22, 2025
Previous Spring 2025 results
June 9-15, 2025
June 2-June 8, 2025
May 26-June 1, 2025
May 19-25, 2025
May 12-18, 2025
May 5-11, 2025
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025
April 1-20, 2025
Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024