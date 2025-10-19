Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard, Oct. 20-26, 2025

Monday, Oct. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Innovation-New Britain, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Westbrook/Old Lyme, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Northwestern Regional, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Farmington, 4:15 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington at Avon, 5 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Farmington, Simsbury at CIAC Division I fall championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain

Wednesday, Oct. 22
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Suffield at Avon, 5:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Lewis Mills at CIAC Division II fall championships at Keney Park, Hartford

Thursday, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL
Avon vs. East Catholic at Cheney Tech, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granby at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24
FOOTBALL
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers vs. Granby/Canton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Platt, 6:30 p.m.
RHAM at Farmington, 7 p.m.
Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Tolland, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Torrington, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Southington at Avon, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conard at Avon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25
FOOTBALL
Wolcott High at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Granby at Canton, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Rice, 3 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m. (regular season finale)

Avon linemen get ready for a play during Friday night’s CCC game against Tolland. Avon won, 29-12 for their first win of the season. From left, Wellington Mahoney (7), tackle Alex Nieves (57), guard Alexander DeRoy and center Max Combs (54).

Previous results

Previous Fall 2025 results
Oct. 13-19, 2025
Oct. 6-12, 2025
Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2025
September 22-28, 2025
September 15-21, 2025
September 8-14, 2025
September 1-7, 2025

Previous Summer 2025 results
August 18-31, 2025
August 4-17, 2025
July 28-August 3, 2025
July 21-27, 2025
July 14-20, 2025
July 7-13, 2025
June 30-July 6, 2025
June 23-29, 2025
June 16-22, 2025

Previous Spring 2025 results
June 9-15, 2025
June 2-June 8, 2025
May 26-June 1, 2025
May 19-25, 2025
May 12-18, 2025
May 5-11, 2025
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025 
April 1-20, 2025

Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025 
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results