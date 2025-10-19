Weekly scoreboard, Oct. 20-26, 2025

Monday, Oct. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Innovation-New Britain, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Westbrook/Old Lyme, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Northwestern Regional, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Farmington, 4:15 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington at Avon, 5 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Farmington, Simsbury at CIAC Division I fall championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain
Wednesday, Oct. 22
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Suffield at Avon, 5:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Lewis Mills at CIAC Division II fall championships at Keney Park, Hartford
Thursday, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL
Avon vs. East Catholic at Cheney Tech, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granby at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
FOOTBALL
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers vs. Granby/Canton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Platt, 6:30 p.m.
RHAM at Farmington, 7 p.m.
Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Tolland, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Torrington, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Southington at Avon, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conard at Avon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
FOOTBALL
Wolcott High at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Granby at Canton, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Rice, 3 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m. (regular season finale)
