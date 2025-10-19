Weekly scoreboard, Oct. 20-26, 2025

Monday, Oct. 20

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Innovation-New Britain, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Westbrook/Old Lyme, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Northwestern Regional, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Farmington, 4:15 p.m.

Windsor Locks at Canton, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington at Avon, 5 p.m.

Windsor Locks at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Farmington, Simsbury at CIAC Division I fall championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain

Wednesday, Oct. 22

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Suffield at Avon, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Lewis Mills at CIAC Division II fall championships at Keney Park, Hartford

Thursday, Oct. 23

FOOTBALL

Avon vs. East Catholic at Cheney Tech, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Granby at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

FOOTBALL

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers vs. Granby/Canton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Platt, 6:30 p.m.

RHAM at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Tolland, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Torrington, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Southington at Avon, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Conard at Avon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

FOOTBALL

Wolcott High at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Granby at Canton, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Rice, 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m. (regular season finale)

